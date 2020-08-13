Reputation.com Named to Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Second Consecutive Year

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation.com , provider of the first -- and only -- complete Reputation Experience Management (RXM) platform, today announced it has been named to the 2020 Inc. 5000 list , Inc. magazine’s annual ranking of America’s fastest-growing private companies. The company finished in the top half of the list, ranking No. 2,187, with nearly 200% revenue growth from 2016 to 2019. Reputation.com's impressive growth also positions it as one of the 280 fastest-growing private software companies in the country. The company ranks 350 among the fastest-growing companies in California, and 82 among the fastest-growing companies in the San Francisco metro area.



Inclusion on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list is Reputation.com’s latest achievement despite a challenging year for so many in the business community. In May, Reputation.com announced three new innovative products that bridge the gap between two traditionally siloed categories: Customer Experience (CX) and Online Reputation Management (ORM), to bring together and lead Reputation Experience Management (RXM) across the entire customer journey. Reputation.com also announced that it has been granted three additional patents covering its online reputation management technology, bringing the company’s total number of patents held to 31, further strengthening its position as a leader in helping businesses understand their online reputations to get found, get chosen and get better. In June, the company announced it had been named the “Leader” by G2 in the Online Reputation Management (ORM) software report and Local Listing Management report for the enterprise.

“We’re honored to have made Inc.’s prestigious list for the second consecutive year, ranking among some of the most elite brands,” said Rebecca Biestman, Chief Marketing Officer, Reputation.com. “We will continue to drive sustaining growth by staying focused on our core value: helping companies connect to their customers across their full journey through one integrated platform.”

The Reputation.com online reputation management and customer experience suite of products is recognized as the only complete, enterprise-grade platform proven to help companies connect to their customers and improve their experience at every touchpoint.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief, Inc. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”

This year's Inc. 5000 list shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500%, and a median rate of 165%. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

