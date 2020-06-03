Request For Proposal Central Bank of The Bahamas New Premises Project: Building Maintenance (High Reach) Consultancy Services 0 06/03/2020 | 11:16am EDT Send by mail :

Eastern Standard Time Proposals will NOT be accepted after this date and time; and will not be accepted via facsimile, hardcopy, or oral presentation 1 | 13 P a g e Request for Proposal | CBOB New Building |Building Maintenance Consultancy Services | June 2020 Table of Contents 1.0 Purpose…………………………………………………………………………………………………. 3 2.0 Proposal Requirements…………………………………………………………………………… 4 3.0 Cost 8 Estimate………………………………………………………………………………………….. 4.0 Compliance 8 Documents…………………………………………………………………………… 5.0 Consultant's 8 Responsibilities…………………………………………………………………… 6.0 Submission Format…………………………………………………………………………………. 8 7.0 Responses/Questions……………………………………………………………………………… 8 8.0 Evaluation Criteria………………………………………………………………………………….. 9 9.0 Provisional 9 Timetable……………………………………………………………………………… 10.0 Terms and 10 Conditions……………………………………………………………………………… 11.0 Bid 12 Form………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 2 | 13 P a g e Request for Proposal | CBOB New Building |Building Maintenance Consultancy Services | June 2020 1.0 Purpose Central Bank of The Bahamas (CBOB) is constructing its new premises on the former Royal Victoria site between East Street and Parliament Street, south of Shirley Street, and north of East Hill Street in the city of Nassau, on New Providence Island, The Bahamas. This is a prominent and auspicious venture. The iconic premises will reflect the nationally eminent status of the Central Bank and serve as a pivot point and key directional influence for the revitalization and future development of Downtown Nassau. The new premises are expected to present a source of national, regional, and international pride; and to project the operations of the Central Bank while protecting its staff and the public that rely on its services. To assist the project, CBOB has engaged numerous services providers and experts; and continues to add to that team. The Central Bank has retained Architekton Design Studio Bahamas Ltd. (ADSBL) to provide architectural services for the design of the new Central Bank of The Bahamas (the Project). Adamson Associates, Inc. will be assisting ADSBL. Graphite Engineering Ltd. formulates a team of varied specialists that are assisting CBOB as the owner's representative and project oversight group. The selected bidder resulting from this RFP process will work within the ambit of the architects and with members of the overall project team that also work with the architects under the auspices of the owner and the owner's representative group. The new Central Bank of The Bahamas (the "Project") consists of a 5 story headquarters building (3 floor plates of +/- 17,000 gsf and one of +/- 10,500 gsf) raised above a plaza level that will have the main entry/lobby with small public library and security offices totaling +/- 5,600 gsf, a multi- purpose/performing arts theater (+/-9,000 gsf) and art gallery (+/-3,000 gsf), above a 2 level below grade parking garage as outlined in the owner's Program, see the attached "Exhibit X". The performing arts theater will have tiered seating for 250 people which is connected to the main office building via the art gallery and will accommodate lectures / speaking events with a small proscenium stage that will allow for a variety of performance types on the stage. The overall area of the building including the office space, performing arts theater, cafeteria with indoor /outdoor dining and conference/training rooms, is 88,000 gross square feet (gsf) measured with Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) standards. The 2 level 250 to 280 automobile parking garage will be an additional 120,000 gsf. Included in the garage will be 20,000 gsf of area for a staff cafeteria, gym and shower/changing facilities, art storage, building security command center, back-of-house storage that will serve the building engineer, catering, housekeeping, and small staff facilities with gym & lockers. The Project consists of a standard BOMA Core and Shell project and the interior architecture for the public areas, open office areas, enclosed offices, conference rooms, and finishes for all spaces in the building including the architectural interiors of the performing arts theater and cafeteria. All interior design related to art installations, furniture, fixtures, and equipment, the furniture test fits / layouts and furniture space planning / layouts, along with all documents required to procure and install the furniture will be provided by a separate 0wner's consultant. The site for this Project is the grounds of the former historic Royal Victoria Hotel and Gardens in downtown Nassau, Bahamas. The site is approximately 3.05 acres and bounded by Shirley Street to the North, Parliament and East Streets to the west & east and East Hill Street to the south (note; the Zion Baptist Church located at the northeast corner of this block is not part of the Project site). 3 | 13 P a g e Request for Proposal | CBOB New Building |Building Maintenance Consultancy Services | June 2020 There is a historic tree in the center of the site that is currently earmarked to remain in place and shall be accommodated in the project design. Two existing buildings on site will remain and will be renovated in a separate design package and will be added to the project at a date in the future when the scope and program for the renovation is defined. Services related to any demolition of items that exist on the site is not part of the project. Proposal Requirements BUILDING MAINTENANCE (HIGH REACH) CONSULTANT SERVICES The general requirements and scope of service listed below is intended to give the bidding consultant a sense of the services required by the Bank. In your proposal, you must present the methodology and approach that you deem most appropriate. Please submit your proposal for complete Building Maintenance (High Reach) Consultant Services for the project as described below and outline the scope of work proposed in your services. General Items The Consultant shall include and consider all local codes, laws and regulations applied to the Project. The Consultant shall coordinate and incorporate design requirements from the other design team members, the Owner, Regulatory Agencies, etc. as required to provide a design that is integrated with the Project and requirements for the Project. As far as possible, meetings will take place by video conference. Some meetings and presentations will be held in Nassau, Bahamas and in Los Angeles, California as part of the design process. The Consultant shall provide information necessary for all pricing packages and assist in evaluating the pricing throughout the design process. Review the program information furnished to ascertain the requirements of the Project and arrive at a mutual understanding of such requirements with the team. Provide a preliminary evaluation of the program, and related information furnished. The Consultant will need to assist the design team with meetings at the Authority Having Jurisdiction (AHJ) over the project as required in Nassau, Bahamas. 2.2 GENERAL INFORMATION AND REQUIREMENTS 2.2.1 DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS BUILDING MAINTENANCE (HIGH REACH) SERVICES 2.2.2 ATTACHMENTS FOR THIS PORTION OF THE RFP Refer to exhibits available on the Central Bank's website for additional useful information. 2.2.3 PROPOSAL CONTENTS The response shall provide sufficient information to allow the owner to evaluate the proposer's approach, experience, staff, availability, and fee. 4 | 13 P a g e Request for Proposal | CBOB New Building |Building Maintenance Consultancy Services | June 2020 2.2.4 SCOPE OF WORK 2.2.4.1. GENERAL Review the Project Drawings that are potentially affected by window cleaning/exterior maintenance equipment. Attend a kick-off meeting with the project team via video conference to explore the various options for façade access equipment, identifying the ramifications for each alternative, and develop the best system, considering aesthetics, interfaces with roof structures, code compliance (safety); cycle time, and cost. Based on the Team's directive(s) from the Kick-off meeting, prepare and submit AutoCAD drawings of the façade access system and provide preliminary equipment loadings that will be imparted to the building's structure. The new drawings will be prepared on Architect's "background" and will stand alone for a window cleaning equipment system. Provide façade access study drawings. Develop a design criteria outline which describes the basic exterior building maintenance system for the entire Project. Design Phase Coordinate with the Project Team in the development concepts as requested by the Architect and participate in the analysis for each concept. Develop, in conjunction with the Project Team, drawings describing the scope of the design alternative selected by the Owner. Prepare Design Development drawings and details, including roof plans and structural load requirements. Prepare and submit a preliminary technical specification. Coordinate all components of the exterior building maintenance system with the Project Team to ensure that the exterior building maintenance design is constructible, practical, economical and can be supported by building structure; Provide advice to and assist the Project Team as needed; Provide performance-based building maintenance and roof fall protection specifications for inclusion in project specifications manual. Format to match Construction Specifications Institute (CSI) Master Format. Include an after installation continuing Maintenance Contract in specifications. Provide loading reactions and electrical loads. This information shall allow for a number of alternative manufacturers. Review Design Development Building Maintenance and Roof Fall Protection drawings that will be provided by the equipment vendor/supplier/sub-contractor. Provide and confirm equipment layouts, and appropriate clearances. Confirm details correlate with building maintenance and roof fall protection specifications. Revise the design development documents to incorporate comments by the Owner and Architect. Construction Phase After receiving the Owner's approval of Design Development, prepare complete, coordinated, and cost-effective Construction Documents including all detail drawings necessary for construction. Finalize and submit the "Performance" specification for the Window Cleaning Equipment System. Identify qualified manufacturers/ sub-contractors to bid the project. 5 | 13 P a g e Request for Proposal | CBOB New Building |Building Maintenance Consultancy Services | June 2020 Coordinate all exterior building maintenance design related issues with the Project Team and provide all necessary design information and clarifications as may be necessary for the Project Team to fully execute the construction documents. Provide advice to and assist the Project Team as needed. Issue complete and coordinated construction documents, suitable to completely construct the building maintenance system equipment and to obtain competitive bids or negotiated contracts from various subcontractors based on such complete documents. Drawings shall be signed and sealed by Consultant's Professional Engineer (registered in the Bahamas) for the purpose of obtaining all necessary permits for construction. Bidding Phase Review bids from potential subcontractors/ manufacturers; provide recommendations. Work with the team on vendor selection. Review bid requisitions for completeness and correctness. Review any expectations and/ or clarifications with the Bidders. Submit written recommendations. Attend one day of meetings on site to review bids from equipment manufacturers. Construction Administration Review and approve or take such other appropriate action as may be necessary on all shop drawings, submittals and contractor coordination drawings, warranty quoted, as-built and operation and maintenance submittals for compliance with the contract documents; Respond to RFI requests as required through the Architect; Review submittals of design build components; If requested by the Owner, review with and advise the Owner regarding requests for additional construction costs as submitted by the contractor for legitimacy and general accuracy; Coordinate all services with the Owner, Architect and Project Team; Upon completion of the Manufacturer's testing cycle, perform a final inspection of the installed equipment and witness its demonstration (three trips, one day each). Prepare and submit a written punch list of all non-compliant items. OSHA required Operating Procedures Outline Sheet (OPOS) will be prepared by façade access equipment manufacturer. 2.3 PROPOSALS SHOULD INCLUDE: A cover page that includes the bidder's name, address, email address, and contact person Bidder's legal name and any other name under which the bidder conducts business Mailing address, including street address (for courier mail services) Name and title of individual that will sign the contract Confirmation that the bidder is satisfied with the contract being based on the AIA Document C103-2015 Standard Form of Agreement between Owner & Consultant Name, title, and contact information of bidder's key contact person Name, title, and contact information for Principal-in-Charge of project Resumes, references, and contact information for each key personnel involved in the project A statement that the proposal is effective for a period of sixty (60) days. 6 | 13 P a g e Request for Proposal | CBOB New Building |Building Maintenance Consultancy Services | June 2020 A statement guaranteeing that prices quoted in the proposal are established without collusion with any other bidder(s) or other parties; and established without effort to preclude the Bank from obtaining the best possible competitive pricing Acknowledgement that the bidder has read and understood the RFP and any amendments A statement indicating whether or not the bidder or any individual working for the bidder has a possible conflict of interest as it relates to the owner's staff that may be involved in the project or the bidding process. A statement identifying all subcontractors and joint venture partners. Fee per phase and expected monthly billing schedule. Per hour rates for additional services. A table of contents with corresponding page numbers related to the bid proposal. If you take exception to any of the requirements of this RFP and the expected contractual requirements, those exceptions are to be clearly stated, with an explanation as to why Specifically note if you have any experience with the codes and regulations applicable at this project site. All the information contained herein is confidential. The text, facts, figures, and ideas, which are presented within this RFP, are considered intellectual. You are required to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) for this project regarding all information that has not been released to the public by the owner. No proposal material you submit will be returned. The bidding consultant understands and acknowledges, by submitting a proposal, that the owner reserves the right to select any consultant firm for any reason. The selected consultant will be expected to start work immediately thereafter, based on the owner's letter of engagement, while the owner and consultant formally finalize their agreement in the form of an executed contract document. Importantly, the project can only be a success if all parties in the process work as an integrated collaborative project team. This will require the institution and preservation of an elevated level of trust, communication, and cooperation between consultant team members. 7 | 13 P a g e Request for Proposal | CBOB New Building |Building Maintenance Consultancy Services | June 2020 3.0 Cost Estimate Provide a cost estimate for the project and include the following information: Provide a fixed fee for the overall project and include a schedule for stage payments that aligns with time schedule provided, noting that the owner will settle for work performed and presented and not merely for the passage of time.

Provide a fee schedule of hourly rates for team members.

Complete the Central Bank of the Bahamas Bid Form at the end of this document. 4.0 Compliance Documents Provide a copy of the following compliance documents: Business license

Tax Compliance Certificate

Professional license if applicable

Liability Insurance 5.0 Consultant's Responsibilities The consultant shall provide all services necessary to satisfy the scope of work.

The consultant shall identify and work with the relevant personnel to assist in achieving the goals of the project.

The consultant shall be solely responsible to provide a complete solution in accordance with the requirements of the scope of work.

The consultant shall attend all project design team meetings and provide updates to the project manager on a weekly basis.

The consultant shall prepare a monthly project summary report to detail the work undertaken, challenges encountered and recommended changes, if any. 6.0 Submission Format The emphasis of the submission should be in responding to the requirements set forth in this RFP.

The response shall not exceed ten (10) pages, excluding the cover letter/page.

Proposals must be typewritten, in no smaller than eleven (11) point Times Roman font.

The submissions should be in PDF file format

submitted by 5:00 pm. E.S.T. on 19 June 2020. Proposals should be properly labeled in the filename by using the name of the respondent and beginning with the wording:

CBOB- NPP-20200619 (High Reach) Building Maintenance

All responses and/or questions regarding interpretation of the content of this RFP must be submitted to: tenders@centralbankbahamas.com within the time specified in the Provisional Timetable at Section 9. below.

If prior to the date fixed for submission of Proposal a bidder discovers any ambiguity, conflict, discrepancy, omission, or other error in the RFP or any of its exhibits and/or appendices, the Bidder shall immediately notify the Central Bank of such error in writing and request modification or clarification of the document. Modifications may be made by addenda prior to the RFP response deadline. Clarifications will be given by written notice to all active bidders, without divulging the source of the request for it.

CBOB may modify this RFP, any of its key action dates, or any of its attachments, prior to the date fixed for submission by issuance of a written addendum via email. Addenda will be numbered consecutively as a suffix of the RFP Reference Number.

CBOB reserves the right to require a bidder to conduct demonstrations of their proposed solutions onsite at its main office in Nassau, The Bahamas. All costs associated with a demonstration shall be borne entirely by the bidder. 8.0 Evaluation Criteria Once all qualifications and technical proposals have been received, the following matrix will assist the selecting process for the consultant: Criteria Weight Scores a Weighted Scores b Methodology and conformity to RFP 25 Requirement Qualifications and related 25 experience Time Schedule 20 Cost/Rates and Justification 25 Interview (optional) 5 Each criterion will be assigned a score of 1 to 100. b Scores will be multiplied by the weights and totaled to yield the total points on the proposal and interview. Maximum total points are 100. 9.0 Provisional Timetable Activity Date Issue Tender Notice and Invitation to Tender May 29, 2020 Deadline for receiving questions from Consultants June 10, 2020 Deadline for CBO answer to Consultants' questions June 15, 2020 Return of tenders (Closing Date) June 19, 2020 9 | 13 P a g e Request for Proposal | CBOB New Building |Building Maintenance Consultancy Services | June 2020 10. Terms and Conditions Any submission of enquiries and/or proposals means that the bidder has read and agrees to the information set forth in this RFP. Proposals shall be kept confidential by all parties until a contract is awarded.

CBOB reserves the right to request clarification of any proposal from prospective consultants.

Selected consultant(s) will be notified in writing, as will rejected bidders.

Any award is contingent upon the successful negotiation of final contract terms. If contract negotiations cannot be concluded successfully, CBOB reserves the right to negotiate a contract with another consultant, reissue the RFP, or withdraw the RFP. Any contract resulting from this RFP shall become effective when fully executed.

Negotiations shall be confidential and not subject to disclosure to competing consultants unless and until an agreement is reached.

CBOB reserves the right to cancel this solicitation, at any time for any reason, and to reject all proposals. CBOB shall not have any liability to any consultant arising out of such cancellation or rejection.

CBOB reserves the right to waive minor variations in the selection process.

CBOB assumes no responsibility for costs incurred in the preparation, presentation, or submission of the responses to this RFP. Any proprietary information revealed in the submitted proposal should be clearly identified. Questions Consultants are responsible for reviewing all portions of this RFP and attachments. Consultants are encouraged to submit questions, via the Tenders mailbox, regarding the scope and requirements of the RFP. Modifications and clarifications will be made to the RFP, when deemed necessary, and issued via the CBOB website. Interpretation The bidding consultant will be responsible for ensuring that its proposal reflects all addenda issued prior to the proposal due date, regardless of when the proposal is submitted. Revisions A consultant may withdraw or revise a proposal on the consultant's own initiative, at any time before the deadline for submission of proposals. The consultant must submit the revised proposal in the same manner as the original proposal. A revised proposal must be received on or before the proposal due date. In no case will a statement of intent to submit a revised proposal extend the proposal due date for any consultant. At any time during the proposal evaluation process, it may be required of a consultant to provide oral or written clarification of its proposal. Errors and Omissions Failure by the Central Bank to object to an error, omission, or deviation in the proposal will in no way modify the RFP or excuse the consultant from full compliance with the specifications of the RFP or any agreement awarded pursuant to the RFP. 10 | 13 P a g e Request for Proposal | CBOB New Building |Building Maintenance Consultancy Services | June 2020 Objections Should a consultant object on any ground to any provision or legal requirement set forth in this RFP, the consultant must, not more than ten (10) calendar days after the RFP is issued, provide written notice setting forth with specificity the grounds for the objection. The failure of a consultant to object in the manner set forth in this paragraph will constitute a complete and irrevocable waiver of any such objection. Local Participation A summary of the proposed percentage of the work to be performed by personnel and/or firms located within The Bahamas shall be presented by the consultant. The proposal should outline the portions of the project that will be performed by personnel and/or firms within The Bahamas. The Bank's goal for local participation for this project is a minimum of70%. Statements The consultant shall include a statement confirming that no personal or organizational conflicts of interest are known to exist. Sub-consultants Substitution of any sub-consultants, subcontractors, other service providers and suppliers identified in the proposal shall not be made without the written consent of the Bank. 11 | 13 P a g e Request for Proposal | CBOB New Building |Building Maintenance Consultancy Services | June 2020 Central Bank of the Bahamas BID Form PROJECT NAME: CBOB NEW BUILDING SITE BUILDING MAINTENANCE CONSULTANCY SERVICES PROJECT NO. #0071A CBOB-NPP-C-2020-7110 TIN: 100087776 Please complete all items and return with other requested documents by: June 19,2020 COMPANY INFORMATION Business Name Trading Name of Business ADDRESS INFORMATION Street Location/Island/Country Telephone1 Telephone2 (Mobile) Fax: P. O. Box Email Website BUSINESS LICENSE & TIN#: Is Tax Compliance Certificate attached? Yes□ No□ # Business License Number License Expiration Date: (dd/mm/yyyy) License Copy Attached? VAT Tax ID Number (TIN#) Yes□ No□ INSURANCE & NIB INFORMATION Please attach copies of NIB Good Standing, and your Liability Insurance Document NIB Registration Number NIB Good Standing Attached? Liability Insurance Company Name Insurance Expiration Date Insurance Amount Yes□ No□ O THER BUSINESS INFORMATION: Date Business was founded Type of Business Years in business # of similar jobs # of employees # of workers for this project Contact Person 1 Title/Position Contact Person 2 Title/Position Note that should the contract/project be awarded, and should there be a need for the consultant to work within the Bank, a Police Record is required for each worker to assist in establishing their eligibility to enter the Bank's premises. Comprehensive background checks will be conducted on everyone, who may enter the Bank's premises, prior to final agreement of awarded contract. Where relevant, evidence of immigration status is also a requirement. In addition, proper picture ID & NIB numbers will be required for all persons who will be providing services at any of the Bank's properties. REFERENCES: (Must be relevant to job being tendered, especially in terms of scope and quality) REFERENCES 1 Business Name, job completed, year completed: Contact Information: (Name, Address, Phone etc.…) REFERENCES 2 Business Name, job completed, year completed: Contact Information: (Name, Address, Phone etc.…) REFERENCES 3 Business Name, job completed, year completed: Contact Information: (Name, Address, Phone etc.…) Review items overleaf & complete the Form. Attach additional references, documents, & specification details (e.g. materials listing, scheduling, etc.). 12 | 13 P a g e Request for Proposal | CBOB New Building |Building Maintenance Consultancy Services | June 2020 COST PROPOSAL (also attach full details separately) Total Charge for proposed service Labour Cost (also detail separately)Materials Cost (also detail separately) Other Cost (please specify) TIME ANALYSIS Date Available to start Total Workdays (# of days of Total Man-hours (Total job-hours divided by Is Overtime factored into cost? (dd/mm/yyyy) work needed to complete the job) the number of persons working those hours) (give details separately) Days Intended for onsite work: Hours intended for work onsite during workdays: (Mark all that apply (Mark all that apply) Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 AM AM AM AM AM AM AM AM AM AM AM AM PM PM PM PM PM PM PM PM PM PM PM PM How long before consultant starts How long before materials required Specify the anticipated completion Is Overtime factored into cost? job after mobilization? for job are onsite? date of the project (give details separately) PAYMENT TERMS (The Central Bank's policy is to settle by direct electronic payment to the consultant/company bank account, which must be in the contractual name.) Purchase Order Acceptance Payment Schedule (when or at what stage, and related Mobilization (If any, by % or Hold Back/Post Contract Will consultant accept purchase orders? amounts, giving details separately, if necessary) amount) Completion Retention (specify) Yes□ No□ Service Contract Payment Schedule (payments may require work checklist agreed and signed off by CBOB) Note: The Bank prefers that payment schedules for long-term contractual arrangements align with service schedules and be no more frequent than once per month. One-time Only after service Once Weekly Every 2 Weeks Bi- Once per Month Every 2 Months Every 3 Months Every 4 Months Every 6 Months Once Yearly Other Single event weekly Bi-monthly Quarterly Thrice yearly Semi-annually Annually SERVICE SCHEDULE Contract Service-DeliverySchedule (CBOB will require evidence of service and related invoicing) Note: Consultant must pre-arrange all service visits to the Bank must clear Bank's Security before engaging in work on-site. One-time Constant Daily Once Weekly Every 2 Weeks (Bi- Once per Month Every 2 Months Bi- Every 3 Months Every 4 Months Every 6 Months Once Yearly Single event (24/7) weekly) monthly) (Quarterly) (Thrice yearly) (Semi-annually) (Annually) PAYMENT INFORMATION (The Bank makes payment by electronic funds transfer) Bank Name (Consultant's Bank) Branch Name Branch Number Bank Phone Number Bank Street Address City/Place Bank Postal Code Country Other Address Information Account Number at Bank Routing Number Account Name CONSULTANT'S SIGNATURE Signatory's Name (PRINT) Salutation First Name Int. Last Name Mr.□ Mrs.□ Ms.□ Other Date (dd-mm-yyyy) SIGNATURE 13 | 13 P a g e Request for Proposal | CBOB New Building |Building Maintenance Consultancy Services | June 2020 Attachments Original document

