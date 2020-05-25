Request For Proposal Central Bank of The Bahamas New Premises Project: Commissioning Agent/Provider 0 05/25/2020 | 06:33am EDT Send by mail :

Request For Proposal for CENTRAL BANK OF THE BAHAMAS NEW PREMISES PROJECT Commissioning Agent/Provider Sealed Proposals must be submitted to: Tenders/Procurement Committee Central Bank of The Bahamas Nassau, New Providence, The Bahamas Subject Line: CBOB-NPP-20200529 Commissioning Agent/Provider via email to: tenders@centralbankbahamas.com Electronic copies of the proposal must be received on Friday, 29 May 2020 by 5:00 P.M. Eastern Standard Time Proposals will NOT be accepted after this date and time; and will not be accepted via facsimile, hardcopy, or oral presentation 1 | P a g e Request for Proposal | CBOB New Building | Commissioning Agent Consultancy Services | May 2020 Table of Contents 1.0 Purpose………………………………………………..…………………………………………………. 3 Proposal Requirements….………………………………………………………………………… 4 Proposal Inclusions………………………………………………………………………………….. 11 Cost Estimate………………………………………………………………………………………….. 11 Compliance Documents…………………………………………………………………………… 11 6.0 Consultant's Responsibilities…………………………………………………………………… 11 7.0 Submission Format…………………………………………………………………………………. 11 8.0 Responses/Questions……………………………………………………………………………… 11 9.0 Evaluation Criteria………………………………………………………………………………….. 12 10.0 Provisional Timetable……………………………………………………………………………… 13 11.0 Terms and Conditions……………………………………………………………………………… 13 12.0 Bid Form………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 16 2 | P a g e Request for Proposal | CBOB New Building | Commissioning Agent Consultancy Services | May 2020 1. Purpose Central Bank of The Bahamas (CBOB) is constructing its new premises on the former Royal Victoria site between East Street and Parliament Street, south of Shirley Street, and north of East Hill Street in the city of Nassau, on New Providence Island, The Bahamas. This is a prominent and auspicious venture. The iconic premises will reflect the nationally eminent status of the Central Bank and serve as a pivot point and key directional influence for the revitalization and future development of Downtown Nassau. The new premises are expected to present a source of national, regional, and international pride; and to project the operations of the Central Bank while protecting its staff and the public that rely on its services. To assist the project, CBOB has engaged numerous services providers and experts; and continues to add to that team. The Central Bank has retained Architekton Design Studio Bahamas Ltd. (ADSBL) to provide architectural services for the design of the new Central Bank of The Bahamas (the Project). Adamson Associates, Inc. will be assisting ADSBL. Graphite Engineering Ltd. formulates a team of varied specialists that are assisting CBOB as the owner's representative and project oversight group. The selected bidder resulting from this RFP process will work within the ambit of the architects and with members of the overall project team that also work with the architects under the auspices of the owner and the owner's representative group. The new Central Bank of The Bahamas (the "Project") consists of a 5 story headquarters building (3 floor plates of +/- 17,000 gsf and one of +/- 10,500 gsf) raised above a plaza level that will have the main entry/lobby with small public library and security offices totaling +/- 5,600 gsf, a multi- purpose/performing arts theater (+/-9,000 gsf) and art gallery (+/-3,000 gsf), above a 2 level below grade parking garage as outlined in the owner's Program, see the attached "Exhibit X". The performing arts theater will have tiered seating for 250 people which is connected to the main office building via the art gallery and will accommodate lectures / speaking events with a small proscenium stage that will allow for a variety of performance types on the stage. The overall area of the building including the office space, performing arts theater, cafeteria with indoor /outdoor dining and conference/training rooms, is 88,000 gross square feet (gsf) measured with Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) standards. The 2 level 250 to 280 automobile parking garage will be an additional 120,000 gsf. Included in the garage will be 20,000 gsf of area for a staff cafeteria, gym and shower/changing facilities, art storage, building security command center, back-of-house storage that will serve the building engineer, catering, housekeeping, and small staff facilities with gym & lockers. The Project consists of a standard BOMA Core and Shell project and the interior architecture for the public areas, open office areas, enclosed offices, conference rooms, and finishes for all spaces in the building including the architectural interiors of the performing arts theater and cafeteria. All interior design related to art installations, furniture, fixtures, and equipment, the furniture test fits / layouts and furniture space planning / layouts, along with all documents required to procure and install the furniture will be provided by a separate 0wner's consultant. The site for this Project is the grounds of the former historic Royal Victoria Hotel and Gardens in downtown Nassau, Bahamas. The site is approximately 3.05 acres and bounded by Shirley Street to the North, Parliament and East Streets to the west & east and East Hill Street to the south (note; the Zion Baptist Church located at the northeast corner of this block is not part of the Project site). 3 | P a g e Request for Proposal | CBOB New Building | Commissioning Agent Consultancy Services | May 2020 The architectural team will collaborate with a cast of engineers and consultancies to establish the overall site design. The commissioning agent, inter alia, will provide expertise to ensure the highest quality standards for all aspects of the New Premises Project This will include unbiased participation in: continual development of the Owner's Project Requirements (OPR)

design and basis-of-design reviews

basis-of-design reviews scheduling

commissioning planning and programming,

development and implementation of operations, procedural, systems, and maintenance manuals and strategies

gap analysis and mitigation

tenders/procurement processes

capacity, performance, compliance, and acceptance assessments

training for CBOB's Facilities Management team to operate, evaluate, and maintain all materials, equipment, machinery, systems, etc. There is a historic tree in the center of the site that is currently earmarked to remain in place and shall be accommodated in the project design. Two existing buildings on site will remain and will be renovated in a separate design package and will be added to the project at a date in the future when the scope and program for the renovation is defined. Services related to any demolition of items that exist on the site is not part of the project. 2. Proposal Requirements 2.1 COMMISSIONING AGENT SERVICES The general requirements and scope of service listed below is intended to give the bidding consultant a sense of the services required by the Bank. In your proposal, you must present the methodology and approach that you deem most appropriate. General Items The consultant shall furnish all labour, materials, facilities, and equipment necessary to provide the services in accordance with the RFP. The consultant shall include and consider all the local building codes, laws and regulations applied to the Project. The consultant shall coordinate and incorporate design requirements from the other design team members, the owner, regulatory agencies, etc. as required to provide a design that is integrated with the project and requirements for the project, Participation in meetings and presentations in Nassau, Bahamas and in Los Angeles, California as part of the design process. Such meetings shall be conducted via video conference, as much as practicable, pending the cessation of global pandemic concerns. Review the program information furnished to ascertain the requirements of the project and arrive at a mutual understanding of such requirements with the team, Provide a preliminary evaluation of the program, and related information furnished. The consultant will need to assist the design team with meetings with the Authority Having Jurisdiction (AHJ) over the project as required in Nassau, Bahamas. The consultant shall have the appropriate expertise on the codes that apply to the project. Dade County NOA (Notice of Acceptance) approval is a requirement to ensure window and door assemblies are hurricane Category 5 rated minimum. 4 | P a g e Request for Proposal | CBOB New Building | Commissioning Agent Consultancy Services | May 2020 2.2 GENERAL INFORMATION AND REQUIREMENTS 2.2.1 COMMISSIONING OBJECTIVES The objectives of commissioning are to facilitate and provide documented confirmation that a facility fulfills the functional and performance requirements of the building owner, occupants, and operators. Reaching this goal is facilitated through confirming the documentation of the owner's criteria for system function, performance, and maintainability (OPR) through confirming the project delivery documents (plans, specifications, addenda) comply with these criteria and the basis of design (BOD). Commissioning objectives are also facilitated through documenting confirmation that systems and assemblies are installed, set up and operating in compliance with the OPR, BOD and contract documents. In addition, confirming delivery of operation and maintenance (O&M) manuals and training on system operation and establishing processes for ongoing performance monitoring through commissioning further facilitate achieving the OPR. 2.2.2 DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS COMMISSIONING TEAM The owner requires that the Commissioning Provider's (CxP) team consist of members who have sufficient commissioning expertise in each of the systems being commissioned. The prime CxP firm making this offer must have a team of staff and sub-consultants that will be assigned and committed to the project, including a Lead CxP who will be the party on site coordinating the commissioning effort and managing the commissioning discipline leads. The owner is not as interested in the general firm and team capabilities as they are in the capabilities of the specific individuals that will be providing substantive work on their project. Only resumes and discussion of those individuals shall be included in the response to this RFP. 2.2.3 ATTACHMENTS FOR THIS PORTION OF THE RFP Refer to exhibits available on the Central Bank's website for additional useful information. 2.2.4 PROPOSAL CONTENTS The response shall provide sufficient information to allow the owner to evaluate the proposer's approach, experience, staff, availability, and fee. 2.2.5 SCOPE OF WORK 2.2.5.1. GENERAL The project will be commissioned in compliance with the intent of the Building Commissioning Association's New Construction Building Commissioning Best Practices and in accordance with applicable elements of ASHRAE Guideline 0 -TheCommissioning Process and ASHRAE/IES Standard 202 - Commissioning Process for Buildings and Systems, except where noted in this RFP. The project will be commissioned to meet the requirements of the Bahamas Building Code. The project will also be commissioned according to ASHRAE, 62.1, 2019, ASHRAE 90.1, 2019, and the CARICOM Regional Energy Efficiency Building Code (CREEBC, 2018). Additionally, the project is seeking LEED v4.1 BD+C New Construction standards, and subject to the advice provided by the LEED consultant, the commissioning process in those programs will be required. The response to this RFP shall list areas of conflict between the guidelines of the above references and the Scope of Work below. 5 | P a g e Request for Proposal | CBOB New Building | Commissioning Agent Consultancy Services | May 2020 The CxP, an unbiased and independent advocate for the owner, directs the overall commissioning process and makes the final recommendations to the owner regarding functional performance of the commissioned building systems and assemblies (listed in Section C). The commissioning team shall be led by an independent lead CxP who shall serve as the point of contact and be actively involved in review and oversight of all aspects of the commissioning process. This person shall be responsible to direct, execute and manage the evaluation by the commissioning team of the design, construction, and operation of the commissioned systems' compliance with the OPR and construction documents (plans, specifications, addenda). The lead CxP shall serve as a key member of the team working in concert with the owner's representatives, architect of record, engineer of record, contractor and/or construction manager and subcontractors in tracking, trouble shooting, and resolving all issues. The commissioning process does not take away from or reduce the responsibility of the design professionals and the contractors to provide a finished and fully functioning product. Pre-Design Phase Develop Owner's Project Requirements (OPR):

It should be noted that an OPR has already been drafted by the owner's representatives and would be shared with the first round of successful bidders. The Cx Agent/Provider should plan to adjust and edit the document as required. The OPR is supported by the basis of design (BOD) or design narrative written by the design team and included with design package submissions. The basis of design documents the primary thought processes and assumptions behind the design decisions and describes the design elements being incorporated to meet the OPR. Develop a design phase commissioning plan to submit to the owner that provides: A project specific overview of the commissioning process, listing all systems to be commissioned.

The project teams' roles and responsibilities throughout the project, including that of the commissioning team, design consultants, contractors and construction manager and owner with recommendations for inclusion of these in their respective contracts.

General communication, coordination and management protocols, schedule, and deliverables for the Design Phase.

Design Review Requirements: The review objectives and scope for each system to be reviewed and the process for each design review required, including comment adjudication.

Scope and process for developing the commissioning specifications.

CxP shall participate in one (1) partnering meeting in person and two (2) by conference call during Pre-Design. D ESIGN P HASE Revise the Design Phase Cx Plan developed in Pre-Design, as necessary. If none was developed, develop one per the requirements listed in Pre-Design; and, provide it to the owner and the design team. 6 | P a g e Request for Proposal | CBOB New Building | Commissioning Agent Consultancy Services | May 2020 With each design package from the design team, review and update the OPR as needed. Review the Basis of Design (BOD) and recommend changes to make it accurate. Provide focused design checklists for the design team to facilitate important, but sometimes forgotten concepts of good and superior design and items that encourage better or best practice. We expect the Cx Agent/Provider to use proven checklists minimally equivalent to NRCC-CXR-01-E thru -04-E. Perform focused reviews of the design and specifications against the OPR and BOD. Submit comments to owner and owner representative. Reviews for constructability and physical coordination are not explicitly in the CxP's scope, but issues observed shall be documented. Reviews to verify compliance with building codes are not explicitly in the CxP's scope, but issues observed shall be documented. Facilitate, participate in and track outcomes of controls integration meetings with the CxP and appropriate members of the design team and the controls representative(s) of the contractor, if known. Review control system features, strategies, sequences, and interlocks between systems and disciplines, etc. Identify and facilitate resolving conflicts and see that they are incorporated into the design. By approving formats and completed documents from the design team, confirm that the design team develops clear, complete, and rigorous: 1) sequences of operation for all dynamic equipment, 2) Fire alarm response matrix, 3) Emergency power response matrix; and, 4) any other relevant systems. Review commissioning specifications prepared by the design team. Some representative construction checklists and functional tests shall also be provided for reference. An initial measurement and verification (M&V) plan shall be provided to comply with LEED v4.1 BD+C New Construction Platinum Level.

These plans are only detailed enough to allow identifying in the plan what monitoring points need to be included in the construction plans and specifications.

l. Create a Construction Phase Commissioning Plan. The Cx Plan shall augment the process given in the Cx specifications, providing some repeat of the general commissioning requirements. Additionally, provide more specificity for this project, including more detail on the communication, management, and access reporting and approval protocols, the submittal process, field observations, construction checklist and functional testing development, coordination, execution and documentation, air and water balancing management, meeting schedule and frequency, including controls integration meetings, communication protocols, scheduling issues, progress reporting, testing in phases, issue management, subcontractor task delineation, training, systems manual development, etc. 7 | P a g e Request for Proposal | CBOB New Building | Commissioning Agent Consultancy Services | May 2020 2.2.5.4. CONSTRUCTION PHASE Conduct a planning meeting with the owner and the general contractor/construction manager. Update the Construction Phase Commissioning Plan or write it if it was not completed during Design. Attend preconstruction equipment and processes related meetings and/or mockups that warrant input from the Cx Team. Create a Cx schedule and have the contractor integrate it into the construction schedule. Conduct a Commissioning kick-off meeting with general contractor and subcontractors. Review the Cx Plan and specifications and processes highlighting the trades' responsibilities. Review contractor submittals. Review and comment for compliance with the plans, specifications, OPR and for commissioning facilitation for all commissioned equipment and systems. Review for information only and to assist in developing construction checklists and functional tests for all commissioned equipment and systems. Prior to controls programming, hold a controls integration meeting; discussing the submittal review comments of controls sequences and drawings and resolving any issues. Track and submit issues. Develop project and equipment specific construction checklists from submittals, O&M data, and other sources for all commissioned equipment. Checklists verify that appropriate components are onsite, ready for installation, correctly installed, set up, calibrated and functional. Incorporate contractor comments on the forms. Develop project specific functional test procedures for all commissioned equipment. Test procedures shall confirm every sequence in the building automation system sequences of operation and relevant features and sequences of on-board controllers including staging, interlocks to other equipment, alarms, manual operation, time of day schedules, off-hours operation, fire mode, loss of power and equipment failure, etc. All larger, more complex, process critical or life-safety equipment shall be individually tested. Testing only a sample of some equipment or assemblies may be allowed where such equipment or assemblies are small in physical size or importance, are numerous and are not complex or critical for process or life-safety. Systems that are monitored through a building automation system, shall be trended by the CxP after manual testing is complete. Trend requirements will be included in the functional test forms. Trends shall confirm proper operation of all major control loops, equipment staging and time of day scheduling, etc . For important equipment that is not tied to the BAS, the CxP shall provide and install data loggers to monitor and confirm proper operation of the main control loops and performance of equipment. Provide functional test procedures to the contractor early and so they can execute the tests on their own prior to formal functional testing with the CxP. Incorporate contractor comments into the forms. 8 | P a g e Request for Proposal | CBOB New Building | Commissioning Agent Consultancy Services | May 2020 Where required, test procedures developed by the contractor or vendors shall be approved by the CxP. Review minutes of owner, architect, contractor meetings, and other related meetings, to keep abreast of project progress. Review requests for information and change orders of commissioned equipment. Comment as warranted to maintain the OPR. Develop and manage the Commissioning Issues Log in an information systems-based application that minimally allows sorting, filtering, and the efficient display and printing of data. Keep logs updated as issues are identified. Regularly submit the logs to the owner and the contractor. Facilitate quicker and better resolution of issues by assisting the project team with resolution of issues. Conduct construction site observations beginning when the commissioned equipment is shipped to the site. Make observations about equipment's model and features; and ensure the quality assurance of submittal requirements, equipment condition, installation, scheduling, coordination, and in the proper utilization of construction checklists. The observations will include random checks for construction checklists and will target other areas deemed necessary by the CxP. Document issues in the Cx Issues Log that require addressing by the contractor and forward the log to the owner, the owner's representative, and the contractor in a timely manner. Construction progress reports are not desired. Frequency of visits must be sufficient for the CxP to keep abreast of progress and to allow for catching significant issues early. Attendance at part of major equipment startup is desired. Excessive visits are not desired. The CxP is to propose the frequency and number of visits by discipline. Conduct regularly scheduled commissioning coordination meetings, prepare and distribute their minutes, and propose meeting frequency. Submit commissioning progress reports to the owner and the contractor at one half the frequency as commissioning meetings. Fully develop the plans for those that are in scope of the M&V Plan and the Monitored Based Commissioning Plan. Confirm that all points and data streams are installed and recorded properly. Review startup and factory test reports of commissioned equipment and confirm compliance with the manufacturer's recommendations and good practice. Observe some of the air and water balancing work to be confident the work is correctly performed. Review the balance report. Back check a 5% sample of the work with the balancer, using their equipment. Confirm formal functional test readiness through field observation, review of start-up reports and construction checklists, observation of control system and equipment operation, including trending and, when required review of contractor's pre-tests of system operation. Finish outstanding functional testing and other incomplete tasks listed in the Construction Phase, including facilitating the resolution of outstanding issues. 9 | P a g e Request for Proposal | CBOB New Building | Commissioning Agent Consultancy Services | May 2020 F ACILITATE AND VERIFY OPERATOR TRAINING . Develop detailed training agendas for each system and assembly and provide to the contractor to use during their training. With the owner's input, include rigor for training, training attendance, and learned competencies. Include a place to mark each concept taught and have a log-in of attendees. Develop questionnaires for the trainees that evaluate the training's effectiveness; and attach to the agenda submitted to the owner and contractor. Attend a minimum of 25% of the trainings. Review filled in agendas and questionnaires to confirm training adequacy. Submit documentation of this review. Review O&M manuals for compliance with the specifications parallel with the A/E review. Submit documentation of this review with any deficiencies. Confirm that the as-built drawings for specified systems have been submitted. CxP is not required to verify accuracy. H ANDOVER D OCUMENTS The CxP receives System Manual elements electronically from others and provides some elements themselves, as noted below, and compiles them into one electronic suite of pdf documents, all organized, bookmarked, and hyperlinked and submits to the owner. Compile and submit the Systems Manual(s), the contents of which generally follow ASHRAE Guideline 0. 2.2.5.7 OCCUPANCY AND OPERATIONS PHASE (OPTIONAL TO BE PRICED SEPARATELY) The CxP shall stay engaged for one year after substantial completion of construction. 2.2.5.8 SYSTEMS AND ASSEMBLIES TO BE COMMISSIONED The consultant would be required to develop a list of systems to be commissioned. All HVAC Systems and Equipment Controls (including, but not limited to): Mechanical Systems Electrical Systems Fire Life Safety & Smoke management system Security and Data Plumbing Building Enclosure 10 | P a g e Request for Proposal | CBOB New Building | Commissioning Agent Consultancy Services | May 2020 3. Proposals should include: A cover page that includes the bidder's name, address, email address, and contact person

Bidder's legal name and any other name under which the bidder conducts business

Mailing address, including street address (for courier mail services)

Name and title of individual that will sign the contract

Confirmation that the bidder is satisfied with the contract being based on the AIA Document C103-2015 Standard Form of Agreement between Owner & Consultant

C103-2015 Standard Form of Agreement between Owner & Consultant Name, title, and contact information of bidder's key contact person

Name, title, and contact information for Principal-in-Charge of project

Principal-in-Charge of project Resumes, references, and contact information for each key personnel involved in the project

A statement that the proposal is effective for a period of sixty (60) days.

A statement guaranteeing that prices quoted in the proposal are established without collusion with any other bidder(s) or other parties; and established without effort to preclude the Bank from obtaining the best possible competitive pricing

Acknowledgement that the bidder has read and understood the RFP and any amendments

A statement indicating whether or not the bidder or any individual working for the bidder has a possible conflict of interest as it relates to the owner's staff that may be involved in the project or the bidding process.

A statement identifying all subcontractors and joint venture partners.

Fee per phase and expected monthly billing schedule.

Per hour rates for additional services.

A table of contents with corresponding page numbers related to the bid proposal.

If you take exception to any of the requirements of this RFP and the expected contractual requirements, those exceptions are to be clearly stated, with an explanation as to why

Specifically note if you have any experience with the codes and regulations applicable at this project site. All the information contained herein is confidential. The text, facts, figures, and ideas, which are presented within this RFP, are considered intellectual. You are required to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) for this project regarding all information that has not been released to the public by the owner. No proposal material you submit will be returned. The bidding consultant understands and acknowledges, by submitting a proposal, that the owner reserves the right to select any consultant firm for any reason. The selected consultant will be expected to start work immediately thereafter, based on the owner's letter of engagement, while the owner and consultant formally finalize their agreement in the form of an executed contract document. Importantly, the project can only be a success if all parties in the process work as an integrated collaborative project team. This will require the institution and preservation of an elevated level of trust, communication, and cooperation between consultant team members. 11 | P a g e Request for Proposal | CBOB New Building | Commissioning Agent Consultancy Services | May 2020 4. Cost Estimate Provide a cost estimate for the project and include the following information: Provide a fixed fee for the overall project and include a schedule for stage payments that aligns with time schedule provided, noting that the owner will settle for work performed and presented and not merely for the passage of time.

Provide a fee schedule of hourly rates for team members.

Complete the Central Bank of the Bahamas Bid Form at the end of this document. 5. Compliance Documents Provide a copy of the following compliance documents: Business license

Tax Compliance Certificate

Professional license if applicable

Liability Insurance Consultant's Responsibilities The consultant shall provide all services necessary to satisfy the scope of work.

The consultant shall identify and work with the relevant personnel to assist in achieving the goals of the project.

The consultant shall be solely responsible to provide a complete solution in accordance with the requirements of the scope of work.

The consultant shall attend all project design team meetings and provide updates to the project manager on a weekly basis.

The consultant shall prepare a monthly project summary report to detail the work undertaken, challenges encountered and recommended changes, if any. Submission Format The emphasis of the submission should be in responding to the requirements set forth in this RFP.

The response shall not exceed ten (10) pages, excluding the cover letter/page.

Proposals must be typewritten, in no smaller than eleven (11) point Times Roman font.

The submissions should be in PDF file format

submitted by 5:00 pm. E.S.T. on 15 May 2020. Proposals should be properly labeled in the filename by using the name of the respondent and the wording:

CBOB-NPP-20200529 Commissioning Agent/Provider. Responses/Questions Bidders should carefully review this solicitation for defects and questionable or objectionable material. CBOB must receive comments concerning defects and objectionable material per the schedule below. This will allow issuance of any necessary amendments. It will also help to prevent the opening of a defective solicitation and exposure of bidders' proposals upon which award could not be made. Protests based on any omission or error, or on the content of the solicitation, will be disallowed if these faults have not been brought to the attention of CBOB, in writing, at 12 | P a g e Request for Proposal | CBOB New Building | Commissioning Agent Consultancy Services | May 2020 least five (5) days before the time set for bid opening. All responses and/or questions regarding interpretation of the content of this RFP must be submitted to: tenders@centralbankbahamas.com within the time specified in the Provisional Timetable at Section 9. below.

regarding interpretation of the content of this RFP must be submitted to: tenders@centralbankbahamas.com within the time specified in the Provisional Timetable at Section 9. below. If prior to the date fixed for submission of Proposal a bidder discovers any ambiguity, conflict, discrepancy, omission, or other error in the RFP or any of its exhibits and/or appendices, the Bidder shall immediately notify the Central Bank of such error in writing and request modification or clarification of the document. Modifications may be made by addenda prior to the RFP response deadline. Clarifications will be given by written notice to all active bidders, without divulging the source of the request for it.

or any of its exhibits and/or appendices, the Bidder shall immediately notify the Central Bank of such error in writing and request modification or clarification of the document. Modifications may be made by addenda prior to the RFP response deadline. Clarifications will be given by written notice to all active bidders, without divulging the source of the request for it. CBOB may modify this RFP , any of its key action dates, or any of its attachments, prior to the date fixed for submission by issuance of a written addendum via email. Addenda will be numbered consecutively as a suffix of the RFP Reference Number .

, any of its key action dates, or any of its attachments, prior to the date fixed for submission by issuance of a written addendum via email. Addenda will be numbered consecutively as a suffix of the RFP Reference Number Amendments to or withdrawals of proposals will only be allowed if acceptable requests are received prior to the deadline that is set for receipt of proposals. No amendments or withdrawals will be accepted after the deadline unless they are in response to the Bank's request.

CBOB reserves the right to require a bidder to conduct demonstrations of their proposed solutions onsite at its main office in Nassau, The Bahamas. All costs associated with a demonstration shall be borne entirely by the bidder. 9. Evaluation Criteria Once all qualifications and technical proposals have been received, the following matrix will assist the selecting process for the consultant: Criteria Weight (%) Scores a Weighted Scores b Methodology and conformity to RFP 25 Requirement Qualifications and related 25 experience Time Schedule 20 Cost/Rates and Justification 25 Interview (optional) 5 Each criterion will be assigned a score of 1 to 100. b Scores will be multiplied by the weights and totaled to yield the total points on the proposal and interview. Maximum total points are 100.

10. Provisional Timetable Activity Date Issue Tender Notice and Invitation to Tender 13 May 2020 Deadline for receiving questions from Consultants 20 May 2020 Deadline for CBO answer to Consultants' questions 25 May 2020 Return of tenders (Closing Date) 29 May 2020 13 | P a g e Request for Proposal | CBOB New Building | Commissioning Agent Consultancy Services | May 2020 11. Terms and Conditions Any submission of enquiries and/or proposals means that the bidder has read and agrees to the information set forth in this RFP. Proposals shall be kept confidential by all parties until a contract is awarded.

CBOB reserves the right to request clarification of any proposal from prospective consultants.

Selected consultant(s) will be notified in writing, as will rejected bidders.

Any award is contingent upon the successful negotiation of final contract terms. If contract negotiations cannot be concluded successfully, CBOB reserves the right to negotiate a contract with another consultant, reissue the RFP, or withdraw the RFP. Any contract resulting from this RFP shall become effective when fully executed.

Negotiations shall be confidential and not subject to disclosure to competing consultants unless and until an agreement is reached.

CBOB reserves the right to cancel this solicitation, at any time for any reason, and to reject all proposals. CBOB shall not have any liability to any consultant arising out of such cancellation or rejection.

CBOB reserves the right to waive minor variations in the selection process.

CBOB assumes no responsibility for costs incurred in the preparation, presentation, or submission of the responses to this RFP. Any proprietary information revealed in the submitted proposal should be clearly identified. 11.2 Questions Consultants are responsible for reviewing all portions of this RFP and attachments. Consultants are encouraged to submit questions, via the Tenders mailbox, regarding the scope and requirements of the RFP. Modifications and clarifications will be made to the RFP, when deemed necessary, and issued via the CBOB website. 11.3 Interpretation The bidding consultant will be responsible for ensuring that its proposal reflects all addenda issued prior to the proposal due date, regardless of when the proposal is submitted. 11.4 Revisions A consultant may withdraw or revise a proposal on the consultant's own initiative, at any time before the deadline for submission of proposals. The consultant must submit the revised proposal in the same manner as the original proposal. A revised proposal must be received on or before the proposal due date. In no case will a statement of intent to submit a revised proposal extend the proposal due date for any consultant. At any time during the proposal evaluation process, it may be required of a consultant to provide oral or written clarification of its proposal. 11.5 Errors and Omissions Failure by the Central Bank to object to an error, omission, or deviation in the proposal will in no way modify the RFP or excuse the consultant from full compliance with the specifications of the RFP or any agreement awarded pursuant to the RFP. 14 | P a g e Request for Proposal | CBOB New Building | Commissioning Agent Consultancy Services | May 2020 11.6 Objections Should a consultant object on any ground to any provision or legal requirement set forth in this RFP, the consultant must, not more than ten (10) calendar days after the RFP is issued, provide written notice setting forth with specificity the grounds for the objection. The failure of a consultant to object in the manner set forth in this paragraph will constitute a complete and irrevocable waiver of any such objection. 11.7 Local Participation A summary of the proposed percentage of the work to be performed by personnel and/or firms located within The Bahamas shall be presented by the consultant. The proposal should outline the portions of the project that will be performed by personnel and/or firms within The Bahamas. The Bank's goal for local participation for this project is a minimum of70%. 11.8 Statements The consultant shall include a statement confirming that no personal or organizational conflicts of interest are known to exist. 11.9 Sub-consultants Substitution of any sub-consultants, subcontractors, other service providers and suppliers identified in the proposal shall not be made without the written consent of the Bank. 15 | P a g e Request for Proposal | CBOB New Building | Commissioning Agent Consultancy Services | May 2020 Central Bank of the Bahamas BID Form PROJECT NAME: CBOB NEW BUILDING SITE COMMISSIONING AGENT CONSULTANCY SERVICES PROJECT NO. #0071A CBOB-NPP-C-2020-7110 TIN: 100087776 Please complete all items and return with other requested documents by: 29 May 2020 COMPANY INFORMATION Business Name Trading Name of Business ADDRESS INFORMATION Street Location/Island/Country Telephone1 Telephone2 (Mobile) Fax: P. O. Box Email Website BUSINESS LICENSE & TIN#: Is Tax Compliance Certificate attached? Yes□ No□ # Business License Number License Expiration Date: (dd/mm/yyyy) License Copy Attached? VAT Tax ID Number (TIN#) Yes□ No□ INSURANCE & NIB INFORMATION Please attach copies of NIB Good Standing, and your Liability Insurance Document NIB Registration Number NIB Good Standing Attached? Liability Insurance Company Name Insurance Expiration Date Insurance Amount Yes□ No□ O THER BUSINESS INFORMATION: Date Business was founded Type of Business Years in business # of similar jobs # of employees # of workers for this project Contact Person 1 Title/Position Contact Person 2 Title/Position Note that should the contract/project be awarded, and should there be a need for the consultant to work within the Bank, a Police Record is required for each worker to assist in establishing their eligibility to enter the Bank's premises. Comprehensive background checks will be conducted on everyone, who may enter the Bank's premises, prior to final agreement of awarded contract. Where relevant, evidence of immigration status is also a requirement. In addition, proper picture ID & NIB numbers will be required for all persons who will be providing services at any of the Bank's properties. REFERENCES: (Must be relevant to job being tendered, especially in terms of scope and quality) REFERENCES 1 Business Name, job completed, year completed: Contact Information: (Name, Address, Phone etc…) REFERENCES 2 Business Name, job completed, year completed: Contact Information: (Name, Address, Phone etc…) REFERENCES 3 Business Name, job completed, year completed: Contact Information: (Name, Address, Phone etc…) Review items overleaf & complete the Form. Attach additional references, documents, & specification details (e.g. materials listing, scheduling, etc.). 16 | P a g e Request for Proposal | CBOB New Building | Commissioning Agent Consultancy Services | May 2020 COST PROPOSAL (also attach full details separately) Total Charge for proposed service Labour Cost (also detail separately)Materials Cost (also detail separately) Other Cost (please specify) TIME ANALYSIS Date Available to start Total Workdays (# of days of Total Man-hours (Total job-hours divided by Is Overtime factored into cost? (dd/mm/yyyy) work needed to complete the job) the number of persons working those hours) (give details separately) Days Intended for onsite work: Hours intended for work onsite during workdays: (Mark all that apply (Mark all that apply) Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 AM AM AM AM AM AM AM AM AM AM AM AM PM PM PM PM PM PM PM PM PM PM PM PM How long before consultant starts How long before materials required Specify the anticipated completion Is Overtime factored into cost? job after mobilization? for job are onsite? date of the project (give details separately) PAYMENT TERMS (The Central Bank's policy is to settle by direct electronic payment to the consultant/company bank account, which must be in the contractual name.) Purchase Order Acceptance Payment Schedule (when or at what stage, and related Mobilization (If any, by % or Hold Back/Post Contract Will consultant accept purchase orders? amounts, giving details separately, if necessary) amount) Completion Retention (specify) Yes□ No□ Service Contract Payment Schedule (payments may require work checklist agreed and signed off by CBOB) Note: The Bank prefers that payment schedules for long-term contractual arrangements align with service schedules and be no more frequent than once per month. One-time Only after service Once Weekly Every 2 Weeks Bi- Once per Month Every 2 Months Every 3 Months Every 4 Months Every 6 Months Once Yearly Other Single event weekly Bi-monthly Quarterly Thrice yearly Semi-annually Annually SERVICE SCHEDULE Contract Service-DeliverySchedule (CBOB will require evidence of service and related invoicing) Note: Consultant must pre-arrange all service visits to the Bank must clear Bank's Security before engaging in work on-site. One-time Constant Daily Once Weekly Every 2 Weeks (Bi- Once per Month Every 2 Months Bi- Every 3 Months Every 4 Months Every 6 Months Once Yearly Single event (24/7) weekly) monthly) (Quarterly) (Thrice yearly) (Semi-annually) (Annually) PAYMENT INFORMATION (The Bank makes payment by electronic funds transfer) Bank Name (Consultant's Bank) Branch Name Branch Number Bank Phone Number Bank Street Address City/Place Bank Postal Code Country Other Address Information Account Number at Bank Routing Number Account Name CONSULTANT'S SIGNATURE Signatory's Name (PRINT) Salutation First Name Int. Last Name Mr.□ Mrs.□ Ms.□ Other Date (dd-mm-yyyy) SIGNATURE 17 | P a g e Request for Proposal | CBOB New Building | Commissioning Agent Consultancy Services | May 2020 Attachments Original document

