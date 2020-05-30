Request For Proposal Central Bank of The Bahamas New Premises Project: Communications Consultancy Services 0 05/30/2020 | 10:20am EDT Send by mail :

Eastern Standard Time Proposals will NOT be accepted after this date and time; and will not be accepted via facsimile, hardcopy, or oral presentation 1 | 15 P a g e Request for Proposal | CBOB New Building | Communications Consultancy Services | June 2020 Table of Contents 1.0 Purpose 3 2.0 Proposal Requirements 4 3.0 Cost Estimate 10 4.0 Compliance Documents 10 5.0 Consultant's Responsibilities 10 6.0 Submission Format 10 7.0 Responses/Questions 11 8.0 Evaluation Criteria 11 9.0 Provisional Timetable 12 10.0 Terms and Conditions 12 11.0 Bid Form 14 2 | 15 P a g e Request for Proposal | CBOB New Building | Communications Consultancy Services | June 2020 1.0 Purpose Central Bank of The Bahamas (CBOB) is constructing its new premises on the former Royal Victoria site between East Street and Parliament Street, south of Shirley Street, and north of East Hill Street in the city of Nassau, on New Providence Island, The Bahamas. This is a prominent and auspicious venture. The iconic premises will reflect the nationally eminent status of the Central Bank and serve as a pivot point and key directional influence for the revitalization and future development of Downtown Nassau. The new premises are expected to present a source of national, regional, and international pride; and to project the operations of the Central Bank while protecting its staff and the public that rely on its services. To assist the project, CBOB has engaged numerous services providers and experts; and continues to add to that team. The Central Bank has retained Architekton Design Studio Bahamas Ltd. (ADSBL) to provide architectural services for the design of the new Central Bank of The Bahamas (the Project). Adamson Associates, Inc. will be assisting ADSBL. Graphite Engineering Ltd. formulates a team of varied specialists that are assisting CBOB as the owner's representative and project oversight group. The selected bidder resulting from this RFP process will work within the ambit of the architects and with members of the overall project team that also work with the architects under the auspices of the owner and the owner's representative group. The new Central Bank of The Bahamas (the "Project") consists of a 5 story headquarters building (3 floor plates of +/- 17,000 gsf and one of +/- 10,500 gsf) raised above a plaza level that will have the main entry/lobby with small public library and security offices totaling +/- 5,600 gsf, a multi- purpose/performing arts theater (+/-9,000 gsf) and art gallery (+/-3,000 gsf), above a 2 level below grade parking garage as outlined in the owner's Program, see the attached "Exhibit X". The performing arts theater will have tiered seating for 250 people which is connected to the main office building via the art gallery and will accommodate lectures / speaking events with a small proscenium stage that will allow for a variety of performance types on the stage. The overall area of the building including the office space, performing arts theater, cafeteria with indoor /outdoor dining and conference/training rooms, is 88,000 gross square feet (gsf) measured with Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) standards. The 2 level 250 to 280 automobile parking garage will be an additional 120,000 gsf. Included in the garage will be 20,000 gsf of area for a gym and shower/changing facilities, art storage, building security command center, back-of-house storage that will serve the building engineer, catering, housekeeping, and small staff facilities with gym & lockers. The Project consists of a standard BOMA Core and Shell project and the interior architecture for the public areas, open office areas, enclosed offices, conference rooms, and finishes for all spaces in the building including the architectural interiors of the performing arts theater and cafeteria. All interior design related to art installations, furniture, fixtures, and equipment, the furniture test fits / layouts and furniture space planning / layouts, along with all documents required to procure and install the furniture will be provided by a separate 0wner's consultant. The site for this Project is the grounds of the former historic Royal Victoria Hotel and Gardens in downtown Nassau, Bahamas. The site is approximately 3.05 acres and bounded by Shirley Street to the North, Parliament and East Streets to the west & east and East Hill Street to the south (note; the Zion Baptist Church located at the northeast corner of this block is not part of the Project site). 3 | 15 P a g e Request for Proposal | CBOB New Building | Communications Consultancy Services | June 2020 There is a historic tree in the center of the site that is currently earmarked to remain in place and shall be accommodated in the project design. Two existing buildings on site will remain and will be renovated in a separate design package and will be added to the project at a date in the future when the scope and program for the renovation is defined. Services related to any demolition of items that exist on the site is not part of the project. The architectural team will collaborate with a cast of engineers and consultancies to establish the overall site design. The Communications Consultancy Services, inter alia, will provide expertise in construction project communications management, communication strategy, public relations, event design and execution, social media strategy and management, community outreach, brand strategy, brand activation, graphic design, signage, wayfinding, project documentary and recording, , etc. to ensure the highest quality standards for all aspects of the Central Bank New Premises Project to the benefit of the project teams and the owner. Proposal Requirements Communications Consultancy Services The general requirements and scope of service listed below is intended to give the bidding consultant a sense of the services required by the Bank. In your proposal, you must present the methodology and approach that you deem most appropriate. General Items The consultant shall furnish all labour, materials, facilities, and equipment necessary to provide the services in accordance with the RFP. The consultant shall include and consider all the local regulations applied to the Project. Participation in meetings and presentations in Nassau, Bahamas and in Los Angeles, California as part of the design process. Given current global pandemic circumstances, meetings shall be conducted via video conference as much as practicable pending the cessation of global pandemic concerns. The Consultant shall provide information necessary for all pricing packages and assist in evaluating the pricing throughout the design process. Review the program information furnished to ascertain the requirements of the Project and arrive at a mutual understanding of such requirements with the team. Provide a preliminary evaluation of the program, and related information furnished. The Consultant will need to assist the design team with meetings at the Authority Having Jurisdiction (AHJ) over the project as required in Nassau, Bahamas. 2.2 General Information and Requirements 2.2.1 SERVICE OBJECTIVES Services are to be provided throughout preconstruction, construction, and post-construction stages of the project. This includes contributions to stage activities such as demolitions, site preparation, building design, construction, and initial occupancy and operation. Minimally, the successful bidder is expected to have and use expertise in the following areas: graphics, signage, public relations, multimedia communications, and documentary production. 4 | 15 P a g e Request for Proposal | CBOB New Building | Communications Consultancy Services | June 2020 Communications strategy and public relations will inform of the ongoing efforts related to the new premises for the Central Bank of The Bahamas, inclusive of major pre-construction activities such as the demolition of the post office building and select buildings on the Royal Victoria Gardens site. This will include a need for international outreach to facilitate activities such as the procurement of goods and services for the project. Brand strategy and design - graphics and signage will be required throughout the project. Expertise will be required to collaborate with the architects and design team members in the formation of the interior and exterior signage, storyboards, and graphical displays for the buildings and grounds. In addition, there will be the need for pre-construction,demolition, site-preparation,and construction related signage and site perimeter storyboards. Signage will minimally include, warnings, safety notices, and historical and general information notices. Project documentation will be required via multimedia tools, including photography, film, audio narratives (e.g. podcasts), and literature. The collected information would be used, for example, in press releases, focus-groups, meetings, staff and public engagement, documentaries, online and offline presentations, and schedule and milestone promotions. 2.2.2 DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS Communications Consultancy Services The owner requires that the successful bidder consist of members who have sufficient expertise to undertake this multi-year project. The bidder should demonstrate similar experience with high profile projects of national significance. Team members should have superior skills in writing, relationship building, editing, planning, and experience in high quality video and print production. The successful bidder should have the ability to navigate media outlets to ensure appropriate placement in the multiple areas, and be proficient in the utilization of social media to facilitate widespread distribution. Team members should be adapt at interviewing and information gathering. All work output should be in a manner suitable for an institution of the stature of the Central Bank. 2.2.3 ATTACHMENTS FOR THIS PORTION OF THE RFP Refer to exhibits available on the Central Bank's website for additional useful information. 2.2.4 PROPOSAL CONTENTS The response shall provide sufficient information to allow the owner to evaluate the proposer's approach, experience, staff, availability, and fee. 2.2.5 SCOPE OF WORK 2.2.5.1 GENERAL Proposer should be well experienced and should have the expertise to undertake the project and assemble a suitable team to fully conduct the works. The selected team would be one that is resourceful, innovative, productive, and positively energetic; and able to present the project for the best interest of the public and the owner. They would arrange for media events, internal and public meetings, promotions, etc., and would enhance the sharing of appropriate information and garner interest for the project. 5 | 15 P a g e Request for Proposal | CBOB New Building | Communications Consultancy Services | June 2020 The successful proposer must be equipped with the necessary skill to produce professional press releases, video content, conduct interviews, and able to produce print and media documentaries and as such record the project as it unfolds. Harness the best of social media to promote the project at appropriate intervals to maintain interest, for the Central Bank's internal and external stakeholders, as required for a multiyear project. The work shall comply with the canons of journalism and comply with the requirements local and international code of ethics. Proposer must provide pricing for consulting fees over a two-year period and state required payment intervals. Proposer must provide relevant details on the key personnel or sub-contractors to be involved in the project; outlining their names, qualifications, experience, and estimated expected time spent on the project. Proposer must include separately a costing for services, clearly denoting the cost per service category, if categorized. Proposer must include separately a budget estimate for radio ads, newspaper ads, social media placement, photography services, videography services, pricing for documentary and electronic brochure, etc. A schedule of hourly rates should also be provided. 2.2.5.2 PHASE 1. SYSTEM PLANNING a. Project Coordination Coordination of work with the owner, owner's representative team, and the project design team; to include the overview of the project schedule as it relates to the scope contained herein, and provide timely invoicing and reporting during project progress. Provide a draft documentation strategy and a roadmap for the marketing collateral concept and design deliverables. b. Review Review of the site and architectural plans, campus development plans, brand guidelines, interior designs and concepts, and transportation plans; and identify the issues related to navigation and legibility. c. Strategy Development Conduct a wayfinding analysis including routes and destinations, and gather work done to obtain pertinent information such as user needs, naming and coding, circulation systems, interior pedestrian patterns, priority destinations, and applicable brand requirements. This should be based on analysis of available data, and on the design team and the owner's input. The overall communications strategy should include a brand strategy incorporating the project and owner's visual identity. This will inform all visual communications. Preparation of a Signage and Branding Strategy Document that will address: Review of existing conditions including environments, movement, and naming

Routing plan for vehicles, bicycles, pedestrian, and vertical circulation

Site identification

Code requirements

Proposed terminology

Proposed key sign typology 6 | 15 P a g e Request for Proposal | CBOB New Building | Communications Consultancy Services | June 2020 Preliminary budgetary guidelines for the cost of implementing the system

Review of construction types, their durability and materials selection

Review of owner's brand usage and signage requirements Produce a project communications strategy document relevant to the scope, requirements, resources, goals, and schedule of the Central Bank New Premises Project. d. Update Meetings Participation in or/and coordination of weekly meetings with the project design team to provide progress updates throughout the course of the project including system design, schematic and detailed design, and post design/implementation. Participation in or/and coordination of periodic meeting with the owner, owner's representative, and overall project team throughout the course of the project to inform and to collect information on all facets of the project's communications strategy and requirements. e. Workshops Creation of a workshop with the Naming and Wayfinding Team, designated by the owner, the owner's representative team, and the architecture and design teams, to develop a shared vision and theme. The result of the workshop will be a defined design vocabulary that will include attitudes to themes, community posture/linkages, and wayfinding goals; and would target occupants/users for guiding the project design. f. System Planning Review The owner and the design team will review strategy documents and provide consolidated sets of written and other review comments. Review meetings are to be conducted with the owner and the design team to assess and agree inclusion to ongoing and developing aspects of the work. 2.2.5.3 PHASE 2. SCHEMATIC DESIGN a. Integrated Design Brief and Communications Plan A design brief shall be prepared including wayfinding and brand guidelines, an assessment of audience and spatial occupants, disability coverage, job-site signage, regulatory framework and statutory signage, place-naming and orientation signage, and system architecture. A communications plan shall be prepared and periodically enhanced. It is expected, inter alia, to outline the methods, ideas, schedules, and other factors that will be employed and implemented throughout the project's life-cycle to effectively execute the project's documentary, community relations, media, and other communications needs. b. Draft Concept/ Schematic Design Graphic design documents must be prepared based on the emerging theme, owner's branding, and the design-vocabulary developed signage. The product design documents will include a sign typology and visual footprint, with proposed dimensions, materials and finishes, and comparable images and illustrations. Preparation is expected of graphic design documents for wayfinding and other visual elements, including the following: 1. Regulatory/code requirements (Fire, life and safety/ADA)

Stairs

Lifts

Entrances

Fire Command Center

Room identity 7 | 15 P a g e Request for Proposal | CBOB New Building | Communications Consultancy Services | June 2020 Exit

Interior wayfinding

Welcome graphics

Directory

Directional

Car Park

Orientational

Level and area identification

Building identification

Room identification

'Googler Loop' identification

Glazing safety pattern

Exterior wayfinding

Site identity graphics

Address identity

Building identity

Site directional (bicycle, pedestrian and vehicle)

Car Park

Other

Security graphics

Evacuation and emergency graphics

Health and Safety graphics

Food and nutrition services graphics

Recreation and exercise graphics

Landmark graphics

Information and story panels

Art works and museum works identification

Meeting space signage

Ideograms A Schematic Design workshop must be prepared to present graphics and discuss the progress of the design with the owner and the design team. At this meeting, the owner and the design team shall select a final design from among the design options that have been prepared during the schematic design phase. Once the choice is made, proceed with the final design of the work, incorporating the review comments into plans. c. Planning Coordination It is required that there be coordination with the design team, project architect, landscape architect, interior designer, and any other key design team entity to gather information that will be used or general location and planning of signage elements. To inform communications related work, it is expected that there be coordination with the owner, the owner's media and PR staff, the owner's staff (e.g., via focus groups), the owner's representative team, key stakeholders (e.g. project neighbours), project team members/consultants, etc. d. Signage Document A document of the selected sign types that will include each location, message, and specifications including dimensions, materials, colours, and graphics is required. 8 | 15 P a g e Request for Proposal | CBOB New Building | Communications Consultancy Services | June 2020 Owner's Meeting Attendance is expected to as many meetings as required with the project Design Team during production of the design documents to coordinate work is required. Attendance is also required with the owner according to the communication schedule and according to requirements of the project. f. Final Schematic Design Design documents, incorporating the owner's review comments from the Schematic Design workshop is required. 2.2.5.4. PHASE 3. DETAILED DESIGN a. Design Development Refinement of graphic and product design elements is required. b. General Arrangement (GA) Drawings Prepare fabrication specification documents, which diagram the dimensions, materials, colour, graphics, and installation methods for each type of sign or visual marker. The selected fabricator(s), under contract to the owner, shall prepare the final engineering design and structural calculations. c. Cost Estimate Preparation of an order of magnitude statement of probable cost for the elements contained in the design drawings. d. Detailed Design Review The owner will review the shop drawings and statement of probable cost and provide a consolidated set of written review comments, with revisions incorporated into the final drawings. e. Final Design Bid Documents The Communications Consultancy Services is expected to furnish and facilitate the final design bid documents for signage fabrication and provision, and documentary provision (including photo, video, scripts, and audio forms; digitally or physically), incorporating the owner's review comments into the final documents. f. Documentation Sign Location plans shall be provided via the delivery of LOD300 Revit files, and building information modelling software to indicate sign positions within the architectural model. 2.2.5.5. PHASE 4. POST-DESIGNPHASE a. Bid Documents Bid documents shall be prepared for bidding and fabrication of signage, incorporating the owner's review comments into the final documents. b. Implementation Oversight During implementation of the project, services will be provided to ensure the design is correctly interpreted during construction of the signage elements. Provide the owner with support towards bidding and negotiation, review of fabrication documentation, oversight of prototyping, manufacturing, final construction documents, and installation. 9 | 15 P a g e Request for Proposal | CBOB New Building | Communications Consultancy Services | June 2020 Services will also be provided to the owner and ensure that any communications documentary products such as films, videos, books, pamphlets, posters, podcasts, etc. are supported through bidding, negotiations, production, provision, installation, implementation, and distribution. The consultancy will also assist with the design and operations of construction phase complaints and enquiries management; the relaying of traffic, environmental, and historical impact information; and the enhancing of construction site communications efficiency and messaging. 3.0 Cost Estimate Provide a cost estimate for the project and include the following information: Provide a fixed fee for the overall project and include a schedule for stage payments that aligns with time schedule provided, noting that the owner will settle for work performed and presented and not merely for the passage of time.

Provide a fee schedule of hourly rates for team members.

Complete the Central Bank of the Bahamas Bid Form at the end of this document. 4.0 Compliance Documents Provide a copy of the following compliance documents: Business license

Tax Compliance Certificate

Professional license if applicable

Liability Insurance 5.0 Consultant's Responsibilities The consultant shall provide all services necessary to satisfy the scope of work.

The consultant shall identify and work with the relevant personnel to assist in achieving the goals of the project.

The consultant shall be solely responsible to provide a complete solution in accordance with the requirements of the scope of work.

The consultant shall attend all project design team meetings and provide updates to the project manager on a weekly basis.

The consultant shall prepare a monthly project summary report to detail the work undertaken, challenges encountered and recommended changes, if any. 6.0 Submission Format The emphasis of the submission should be in responding to the requirements set forth in this RFP.

The response shall not exceed ten (10) pages, excluding the cover letter/page, the Bid Form, and any resumés.

Proposals must be typewritten, in no smaller than eleven (11) point Times Roman font.

The submissions should be in PDF file format

submitted by 5:00 pm. E.S.T. on 19 June, 2020. Proposals should be properly labeled in the filename by using the name of the respondent and the wording:

CBOB-NPP- 20200619 Communications Consultancy Services 10 | 15 P a g e Request for Proposal | CBOB New Building | Communications Consultancy Services | June 2020 7.0 Responses/Questions Bidders should carefully review this solicitation for defects and questionable or objectionable material. CBOB must receive comments concerning defects and objectionable material per the schedule below. This will allow issuance of any necessary amendments. It will also help to prevent the opening of a defective solicitation and exposure of bidders' proposals upon which award could not be made. Protests based on any omission or error, or on the content of the solicitation, will be disallowed if these faults have not been brought to the attention of CBOB, in writing, at least five (5) days before the time set for bid opening.

All responses and/or questions regarding interpretation of the content of this RFP must be submitted to: tenders@centralbankbahamas.com within the time specified in the Provisional Timetable at Section 9. below.

regarding interpretation of the content of this RFP must be submitted to: tenders@centralbankbahamas.com within the time specified in the Provisional Timetable at Section 9. below. If prior to the date fixed for submission of Proposal a bidder discovers any ambiguity, conflict, discrepancy, omission, or other error in the RFP or any of its exhibits and/or appendices, the Bidder shall immediately notify the Central Bank of such error in writing and request modification or clarification of the document. Modifications may be made by addenda prior to the RFP response deadline. Clarifications will be given by written notice to all active bidders, without divulging the source of the request for it.

or any of its exhibits and/or appendices, the Bidder shall immediately notify the Central Bank of such error in writing and request modification or clarification of the document. Modifications may be made by addenda prior to the RFP response deadline. Clarifications will be given by written notice to all active bidders, without divulging the source of the request for it. CBOB may modify this RFP , any of its key action dates, or any of its attachments, prior to the date fixed for submission by issuance of a written addendum via email. Addenda will be numbered consecutively as a suffix of the RFP Reference Number .

, any of its key action dates, or any of its attachments, prior to the date fixed for submission by issuance of a written addendum via email. Addenda will be numbered consecutively as a suffix of the RFP Reference Number Amendments to or withdrawals of proposals will only be allowed if acceptable requests are received prior to the deadline that is set for receipt of proposals. No amendments or withdrawals will be accepted after the deadline, unless they are in response to the Bank's request.

CBOB reserves the right to require a bidder to conduct demonstrations of their proposed solutions onsite at its main office in Nassau, The Bahamas. All costs associated with a demonstration shall be borne entirely by the bidder. 8.0 Evaluation Criteria Once all qualifications and technical proposals have been received, the following matrix will assist the selecting process for the consultant: Criteria Weight Scores a Weighted Scores b Methodology and conformity to RFP 25 Requirement Qualifications and related experience 25 Time Schedule 20 Cost/Rates and Justification 25 Interview (optional) 5 Each criterion will be assigned a score of 1 to 100. b Scores will be multiplied by the weights and totaled to yield the total points on the proposal and interview. Maximum total points are 100. 11 | 15 P a g e Request for Proposal | CBOB New Building | Communications Consultancy Services | June 2020 9.0 Provisional Timetable Activity Date Issue Tender Notice and Invitation to Tender 29 May, 2020 Deadline for receiving questions from Consultants 10 June, 2020 Deadline for CBO answer to Consultants' questions 15 June, 2020 Return of tenders (Closing Date) 19 June, 2020 10. Terms and Conditions Any submission of enquiries and/or proposals means that the bidder has read and agrees to the information set forth in this RFP. Proposals shall be kept confidential until a contract is awarded.

CBOB reserves the right to request clarification of any proposal from prospective consultants.

Selected consultant(s) will be notified in writing, as will rejected bidders.

Any award is contingent upon the successful negotiation of final contract terms. If contract negotiations cannot be concluded successfully, CBOB reserves the right to negotiate a contract with another consultant, reissue the RFP, or withdraw the RFP. Any contract resulting from this RFP shall become effective when fully executed.

Negotiations shall be confidential and not subject to disclosure to competing consultants unless and until an agreement is reached.

CBOB reserves the right to cancel this solicitation, at any time for any reason, and to reject all proposals. CBOB shall not have any liability to any consultant arising out of such cancellation or rejection.

CBOB reserves the right to waive minor variations in the selection process.

CBOB assumes no responsibility for costs incurred in the preparation, presentation, or submission of the responses to this RFP. Any proprietary information revealed in the submitted proposal should be clearly identified. Questions Consultants are responsible for reviewing all portions of this RFP and attachments. Consultants are encouraged to submit questions regarding the scope and requirements of the RFP. Modifications and clarifications will be made to the RFP when deemed necessary and issued. Interpretation The bidding consultant will be responsible for ensuring that its proposal reflects any and all addenda issued prior to the proposal due date, regardless of when the proposal is submitted. Revisions A consultant may withdraw or revise a proposal on the consultant's own initiative, at any time before the deadline for submission of proposals. The consultant must submit the revised proposal in the same manner as the original proposal. A revised proposal must be received on or before the proposal due date. In no case will a statement of intent to submit a revised proposal extend the proposal due date for any Consultant. At any time during the proposal evaluation process, it may be required of a consultant to provide oral or written clarification of its proposal. 12 | 15 P a g e Request for Proposal | CBOB New Building | Communications Consultancy Services | June 2020 Errors and Omissions Failure by the Bank to object to an error, omission, or deviation in the proposal will in no way modify the RFP or excuse the consultant from full compliance with the specifications of the RFP or any agreement awarded pursuant to the RFP. Objections Should a consultant object on any ground to any provision or legal requirement set forth in this RFP, the consultant must, not more than ten (10) calendar days after the RFP is issued, provide written notice setting forth with specificity the grounds for the objection. The failure of a consultant to object in the manner set forth in this paragraph will constitute a complete and irrevocable waiver of any such objection. Local Participation A summary of the proposed percentage of the work to be performed by personnel and/or firms located within The Bahamas shall be presented by the consultant. The proposal should outline the portions of the project that will be performed by personnel and/or firms within The Bahamas. The Bank's goal for local participation for this project is a minimum of70%. Statements The Consultant shall include a statement confirming that no personal or organizational conflicts of interest are known to exist. Sub-consultants Substitution of any sub-consultants, subcontractors, other service providers and suppliers identified in the proposal shall not be made without the written consent of the Bank. 13 | 15 P a g e Request for Proposal | CBOB New Building | Communications Consultancy Services | June 2020 Central Bank of the Bahamas BID Form PROJECT NAME: CBOB NEW BUILDING SITE COMMUNICATIONS CONSULTANCY SERVICES PROJECT NO. #0071A CBOB-NPP-C-2020-0629 TIN: 100087776 Please complete all items and return with other requested documents by: 19 June 2020 COMPANY INFORMATION Business Name Trading Name of Business ADDRESS INFORMATION Street Location/Island/Country Telephone1 Telephone2 (Mobile) Fax: P. O. Box Email Website BUSINESS LICENSE & TIN#: Is Tax Compliance Certificate attached? Yes□ No□ # Business License Number License Expiration Date: (dd/mm/yyyy) License Copy Attached? VAT Tax ID Number (TIN#) Yes□ No□ INSURANCE & NIB INFORMATION Please attach copies of NIB Good Standing, and your Liability Insurance Document NIB Registration Number NIB Good Standing Attached? Liability Insurance Company Name Insurance Expiration Date Insurance Amount Yes□ No□ O THER BUSINESS INFORMATION: Date Business was founded Type of Business Years in business # of similar jobs # of employees # of workers for this project Contact Person 1 Title/Position Contact Person 2 Title/Position Note that should the contract/project be awarded, and should there be a need for the consultant to work within the Bank, a Police Record is required for each worker to assist in establishing their eligibility to enter the Bank's premises. Comprehensive background checks will be conducted on each individual, who may enter the Bank's premises, prior to final agreement of awarded contract. Where relevant, evidence of immigration status is also a requirement. In addition, proper picture ID & NIB numbers will be required for all persons who will be providing services at any of the Bank's properties. REFERENCES: (Must be relevant to job being tendered, especially in terms of scope and quality) REFERENCES 1 Business Name, job completed, year completed: Contact Information: (Name, Address, Phone etc.…) REFERENCES 2 Business Name, job completed, year completed: Contact Information: (Name, Address, Phone etc.…) REFERENCES 3 Business Name, job completed, year completed: Contact Information: (Name, Address, Phone etc.…) Review items overleaf & complete the Form. Attach additional references, documents, & specification details (e.g. materials listing, scheduling, etc.). 14 | 15 P a g e Request for Proposal | CBOB New Building | Communications Consultancy Services | June 2020 COST PROPOSAL (also attach full details separately) Total Charge for proposed service Labour Cost (also detail separately) Materials Cost (also detail separately) Other Cost (please specify) TIME ANALYSIS Date Available to start Total Workdays (# of days of Total Man-hours (Total job-hours divided by Is Overtime factored into cost? (dd/mm/yyyy) work needed to complete the job) the number of persons working those hours) (give details separately) Days Intended for onsite work: Hours intended for work onsite during workdays: (Mark all that apply (Mark all that apply) Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 AM AM AM AM AM AM AM AM AM AM AM AM PM PM P M PM PM PM PM PM PM PM PM PM How long before consultant starts How long before materials required Specify the anticipated completion Is Overtime factored into cost? job after mobilization? for job are onsite? date of the project (give details separately) PAYMENT TERMS (The Central Bank's policy is to settle by direct electronic payment to the consultant/company bank account, which must be in the contractual name.) Purchase Order Acceptance Payment Schedule (when or at what stage, and related Mobilization (If any, by % or Hold Back/Post Contract Will consultant accept purchase orders? amounts, giving details separately, if necessary) amount) Completion Retention (specify) Yes□ No□ Service Contract Payment Schedule (payments may require work checklist agreed and signed off by CBOB) Note: The Bank prefers that payment schedules for long-term contractual arrangements align with service schedules and be no more frequent than once per month. One time Only after service Once Weekly Every 2 Weeks Bi- Once per Month Every 2 Months Every 3 Months Every 4 Months Every 6 Months Once Yearly Other Single event weekly Bi-monthly Quarterly Thrice-yearly Semi-annually Annually SERVICE SCHEDULE Contract Service-DeliverySchedule (CBOB will require evidence of service and related invoicing) Note: Consultant must pre-arrange all service visits to the Bank must clear Bank's Security before engaging in work on-site. One-time Constant Daily Once Weekly Every 2 Weeks (Bi- Once per Month ( Every 2 Months Bi- Every 3 Months Every 4 Months Every 6 Months Once Yearly Single event (24/7) weekly) monthly) (Quarterly) (Thrice-yearly) (Semi-annually) ( Annually) PAYMENT INFORMATION (The Bank makes payment by electronic funds transfer) Bank Name (Consultant's Bank) Branch Name Branch Number Bank Phone Number Bank Street Address City/Place Bank Postal Code Country Other Address Information Account Number at Bank Routing Number Account Name CONSULTANT'S SIGNATURE Signatory's Name (PRINT) Salutation First Name Int. Last Name Mr.□ Mrs.□ Ms.□ Other Date (dd-mm-yyyy) SIGNATURE 15 | 15 P a g e Request for Proposal | CBOB New Building | Communications Consultancy Services | June 2020 Attachments Original document

