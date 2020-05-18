Request For Proposals To Serve As Lead Counsel

SAN ANTONIO, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA

SAN FRANCISCO DIVISION

MICHAEL TOLLEN, on behalf of himself

and all others similarly situated, Case No. 3:20-cv-00547-WHA CLASS ACTION

Plaintiff,

v.

GERON CORPORATION and JOHN A.

SCARLETT,

Defendants.



EUGENE CONNOR, on behalf of himself

and all others similarly situated, Case No. 5:20-cv-01163-WHA

Plaintiff,

v.

GERON CORPORATION and JOHN A.

SCARLETT,

Defendants.



The above captioned consolidated actions allege claims against Defendants Geron Corporation and its Chief Executive Officer John A. Scarlett under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of a proposed class of individuals or entities who purchased Geron common stock during the period March 19, 2018 through September 26, 2018.

On May 14, 2020, Judge William Alsup entered an order that: 1) consolidated the related securities class actions; 2) appointed Julia and Richard Junge as lead plaintiff; and 3) invited applications for lead counsel. A copy of the Court's order may be obtained electronically through the Court's CM/ECF system, or by request from the lead plaintiff using the contact information below.

If you would like to be considered to be selected as lead counsel for the proposed class, no later than June 5, 2020, submit a proposal that considers: 1) a candidate's fee proposal; 2) a candidate's track record; 3) the particular lawyers to be assigned to the case; 4) the candidate's ability and willingness to finance the case; 5) the candidate's proposal for the prosecution of the case; and 6) the factors set forth in the questionnaire.

Counsel wishing to apply to be considered for the role of lead counsel should submit their application no later than June 5, 2020 to Julia and Richard Junge at:

18102 Talavera Ridge, Apt. 2401

San Antonio, TX 78257

Email: jjunge@ymail.com

Telephone: (405) 317-6580

