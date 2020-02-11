Request for payment of lump-sum compensation pursuant to the ZPSVIKOB

02/11/2020 / Press release

Bank of Slovenia Notification

Request for payment of lump-sum compensation pursuant to the Act on Judicial Relief Granted to Holders of Qualified Bank Credit (ZPSVIKOB)

In order to simplify the procedure for applicants filing requests for payment of lump-sum compensation, the Bank of Slovenia has prepared basic information on the conditions under which individual applicants are entitled to file a request, and a brief summary of the content and enclosures that applicants must file.

Right to file a request

Content of request

Irrespective of the above, in accordance with the ZPSVIKOB the Bank of Slovenia will not take into consideration any request arising from the inheritance of qualified bank credit (bonds).

Additional information: info.bs@bsi.si.

Publication of documentation on the basis of Article 10 of the Act on Judicial Relief Granted to Holders of Qualified Bank Credit (ZPSVIKOB)

FAQ

Who can file a request for payment of lump-sum compensation (hereinafter: request)?

Requests can be filed by any natural person (applicant) who:

- purchased qualified bank credit (bonds) on the primary market (i.e. upon issue) from an issuer (former holders of shares are not entitled by law to lump-sum compensation)

- was the holder of those bonds upon their expiry on 17 December 2013

- received gross income in 2013 of EUR 18,278.16 or less

To whom should the request be sent?

Requests should be sent to the Bank of Slovenia.

How should requests be filed?

Applicants can file requests in writing, i.e. by registered mail or can deliver them in person to the Bank of Slovenia.

Address:

Bank of Slovenia

Slovenska cesta 35

1000 Ljubljana

Can requests be submitted online (e.g. via e-mail)?

Requests may only be filed in paper format, and cannot be submitted electronically.

What is the deadline for filing a request?

Requests must be submitted by 16 March 2020.

What are the mandatory contents of the request?

Requests must contain:

- the applicant's name and surname, postal address and tax number

- a copy of the purchase agreement on the date of issue (or a copy of a registration certificate upon issuance)

- identifying characteristics of the financial instruments (issuer, ISIN, quantity, issue price)

- certificate of deletion or expiry of financial instrument on the basis of a Bank of Slovenia decision (e.g. copy of a notification from the bank on bond deletion, copy of a certificate on the deletion of a central securities depository)

- data on the applicant's gross income in 2013 (e.g. annual assessment of personal income, estimate of personal income or forecast of personal income)

- applicant's transaction account no.

- statement indicating that the applicant is aware of the legal consequences of submitting false documents (the statement must be signed, and can be submitted separately or together with the request)

The request must be signed by the applicant.

Does the request have to include the original documents?

Requests may include copies of the required documents, e.g. a copy of the bond purchase agreement on the date of issue. However, the Bank of Slovenia may require that the applicant produce an original document (e.g. in the event of doubts as to the authenticity of a submitted document).

Where can applicants obtain an estimate of their personal income or annual assessment of personal income?

Applicants can obtain estimates of personal income from the Financial Administration of the Republic of Slovenia.

Where can applicants obtain a certificate of deletion or expiry of bonds?

Applicants can obtain certificates of deletion from the Central Securities Clearing Corporation (KDD). Applicants can also submit bank certificates stating that their bonds were subject to deletion on the basis of a Bank of Slovenia decision.