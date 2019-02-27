Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ResApp Health : Appendix 4D and Half Year Financial Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 10:40pm EST

APPENDIX 4D

Half-year report for the period ended 31 December 2018

  • 1. Name of entity

    RULE 4.2A

    RESAPP HEALTH LIMITED

    ABN

    51 094 468 318

  • 2. Results for Announcement to the Market

Reporting Period

Half year ended 31 December 2018

  • PreviousCorresponding Period

    Half year ended 31 December 2017

    Financial Results

    Up / Down

    % Change

    31 December 2018

    Revenues from ordinary activities (item 2.1)Down

    38.66%

    to

    34,742

    Loss from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members (item 2.2)Up

    4.5% to (3,330,307)Net loss for the period attributable to members (item 2.3)

    Up

    4.5% to (3,330,307)

    Final and interim dividends (item 2.4)

    It is not proposed that either a final or interim dividend be paid.

    Record date for determining entitlements to the dividend (item 2.5)

    N/A

    Brief explanation of any of the figures reported above (item 2.6):

    The current loss for the period is consistent with the operations of the Group and also takes into account the estimated R&D rebate receivable.

3.

NTA Backing

Current PeriodPrevious Corresponding Period

Net tangible assets per ordinary share (Item 3)

1.06 cents

0.98 cents

  • 4. Control gained over entities

    Details of entities over which control has been gained or lost (item 4)

    N/A

  • 5. Dividends paid and payable

    Details of dividends or distribution payments (item 5)

    No dividends or distributions are payable.

  • 6. Dividend reinvestment plans

    Details of dividend or distribution reinvestment plans (item 6)

    There is no dividend reinvestment program in operation for ResApp Health Limited.

  • 7. Details of associates

    Details of associates and joint venture entities (item 7)

    N/A

  • 8. Foreign entities

    Foreign entities to disclose which accounting standards are used in compiling the report (item 8)

    N/A

  • 9. Review Opinion

Details of any audit dispute or qualification (item 9)

There are no audit disputes or qualifications to the review opinion.

ResApp Health Limited

ABN 51 094 468 318

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

ABN 51 094 468 318

Contents to the Financial Report

Corporate Information .......................................................................................................................................... 1

Directors' Report .................................................................................................................................................. 2

Auditor's Independence Declaration .................................................................................................................... 5

Consolidated Interim Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income ........................................ 6

Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position ......................................................................................... 7

Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity ......................................................................................... 8

Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows .................................................................................................... 9

Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements .................................................................................... 10

Directors' Declaration ......................................................................................................................................... 16

Independent Auditor's Review Report ............................................................................................................... 17

ABN 51 094 468 318

Corporate Information

These financial statements are for ResApp Health Limited and its controlled entity ("the Group"). Unless otherwise stated, all amounts are presented in $AUD.

A description of the Group's operations and of its principal activities is included in the review of operations and activities in the directors' report on pages 2 to 4. The directors' report is not part of the financial statements.

Directors

Dr Roger Aston (appointed 2 July 2015)

Dr Tony Keating (appointed 2 July 2015)

Mr Chris Ntoumenopoulos (appointed 21 January 2015)

Mr Nathan Buzza (appointed 28 December 2017)

Company Secretary

Ms Nicki Farley (appointed 7 November 2012)

Registered Office

Auditors

Level 24

Grant Thornton Audit Pty Ltd

44 St Georges Tce

Level 43, 152-158 St Georges Tce

PERTH WA 6000

PERTH WA 6000

Principal Place of Business

Solicitors

Level 8

Price Sierakowski Corporate

127 Creek St

Level 24, 44 St Georges Tce

BRISBANE QLD 4000

PERTH WA 6000

Share Registry & Register

Bankers

Link Market Services Ltd

National Australia Bank

Level 12, 250 St Georges Tce

100 St Georges Tce

PERTH WA 6000

PERTH WA 6000

Contact Information

Stock Exchange Listing

Ph: 08 6211 5099

ResApp Health Limited

Fax: 08 9218 8875

ASX Code: RAP

Web Site

www.resapphealth.com.au

1

Disclaimer

ResApp Health Limited published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 03:39:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:27aSOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE : SQM Reports Earnings for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018
PR
12:25aSTRIKE ENERGY : 28-02-2019 Half Year Financial Report (3 MB)
PU
12:23aTHAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL : Passengers stuck at Thailand's main airport due to India-Pakistan conflict
AQ
12:22aYPB GROUP LTD (ASX : YPB) Significantly Improved Financial Results
AQ
12:19aPETROCHINA : Shell, PetroChina JV Arrow wins leases for big Australian gas project
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:16aOCEANALPHA : 's 5G Unmanned Ship Unveiled at Mobile World Congress
BU
12:15aMITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : MUFG Bank to end over-the-counter int'l cash transfer to combat crime
AQ
12:15aGO COBALT MINING : Acquires Nickel Palladium Platinum Project in Quebec
EQ
12:15aGo Cobalt Acquires Nickel Palladium Platinum Project in Quebec
NE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Airbus, OneWeb aim for new satellite era with first launch
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : EXCLUSIVE: KKR, China's Tencent eyeing bids for Universal Music - sources
3HP INC : HP : misses revenue estimates, shares down 12 percent
4BHP GROUP LTD : BHP : 'transformation agenda' sees raft of executive changes
5PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS : PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Brazil's Petrobras posts first annual profi..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.