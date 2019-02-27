ResApp Health : Appendix 4D and Half Year Financial Report

APPENDIX 4D
Half-year report for the period ended 31 December 2018
Reporting Period
Half year ended 31 December 2018
NTA Backing
Current PeriodPrevious Corresponding Period
Net tangible assets per ordinary share (Item 3)
1.06 cents
0.98 cents
4. Control gained over entities
Details of entities over which control has been gained or lost (item 4)
N/A
5. Dividends paid and payable
Details of dividends or distribution payments (item 5)
No dividends or distributions are payable.
6. Dividend reinvestment plans
Details of dividend or distribution reinvestment plans (item 6)
There is no dividend reinvestment program in operation for ResApp Health Limited.
7. Details of associates
Details of associates and joint venture entities (item 7)
N/A
8. Foreign entities
Foreign entities to disclose which accounting standards are used in compiling the report (item 8)
N/A
9. Review Opinion
Details of any audit dispute or qualification (item 9)
There are no audit disputes or qualifications to the review opinion.
ResApp Health Limited
ABN 51 094 468 318
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
Contents to the Financial Report
Corporate Information .......................................................................................................................................... 1
Directors' Report .................................................................................................................................................. 2
Auditor's Independence Declaration .................................................................................................................... 5
Consolidated Interim Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income ........................................ 6
Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position ......................................................................................... 7
Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity ......................................................................................... 8
Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows .................................................................................................... 9
Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements .................................................................................... 10
Directors' Declaration ......................................................................................................................................... 16
Independent Auditor's Review Report ............................................................................................................... 17
Corporate Information
These financial statements are for ResApp Health Limited and its controlled entity ("the Group"). Unless otherwise stated, all amounts are presented in $AUD.
A description of the Group's operations and of its principal activities is included in the review of operations and activities in the directors' report on pages 2 to 4. The directors' report is not part of the financial statements.
Directors
Dr Roger Aston (appointed 2 July 2015)
Dr Tony Keating (appointed 2 July 2015)
Mr Chris Ntoumenopoulos (appointed 21 January 2015)
Mr Nathan Buzza (appointed 28 December 2017)
Company Secretary
Ms Nicki Farley (appointed 7 November 2012)
Registered Office
Auditors
Level 24
Grant Thornton Audit Pty Ltd
44 St Georges Tce
Level 43, 152-158 St Georges Tce
PERTH WA 6000
PERTH WA 6000
Principal Place of Business
Solicitors
Level 8
Price Sierakowski Corporate
127 Creek St
Level 24, 44 St Georges Tce
BRISBANE QLD 4000
PERTH WA 6000
Share Registry & Register
Bankers
Link Market Services Ltd
National Australia Bank
Level 12, 250 St Georges Tce
100 St Georges Tce
PERTH WA 6000
PERTH WA 6000
Contact Information
Stock Exchange Listing
Ph: 08 6211 5099
ResApp Health Limited
Fax: 08 9218 8875
ASX Code: RAP
Web Site
www.resapphealth.com.au
