ResApp Health : Appendix 4D and Half Year Financial Report

APPENDIX 4D

Half-year report for the period ended 31 December 2018

RULE 4.2A RESAPP HEALTH LIMITED ABN 51 094 468 318

2. Results for Announcement to the Market

Reporting Period

Half year ended 31 December 2018

PreviousCorresponding Period Half year ended 31 December 2017 Financial Results Up / Down % Change 31 December 2018 Revenues from ordinary activities (item 2.1)Down 38.66% to 34,742 Loss from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members (item 2.2)Up 4.5% to (3,330,307)Net loss for the period attributable to members (item 2.3) Up 4.5% to (3,330,307) Final and interim dividends (item 2.4) It is not proposed that either a final or interim dividend be paid. Record date for determining entitlements to the dividend (item 2.5) N/A Brief explanation of any of the figures reported above (item 2.6): The current loss for the period is consistent with the operations of the Group and also takes into account the estimated R&D rebate receivable.

3.

NTA Backing

Current PeriodPrevious Corresponding Period

Net tangible assets per ordinary share (Item 3)

1.06 cents

0.98 cents

4. Control gained over entities Details of entities over which control has been gained or lost (item 4) N/A

5. Dividends paid and payable Details of dividends or distribution payments (item 5) No dividends or distributions are payable.

6. Dividend reinvestment plans Details of dividend or distribution reinvestment plans (item 6) There is no dividend reinvestment program in operation for ResApp Health Limited.

7. Details of associates Details of associates and joint venture entities (item 7) N/A

8. Foreign entities Foreign entities to disclose which accounting standards are used in compiling the report (item 8) N/A

9. Review Opinion

Details of any audit dispute or qualification (item 9)

There are no audit disputes or qualifications to the review opinion.

ResApp Health Limited

ABN 51 094 468 318

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

ABN 51 094 468 318

ABN 51 094 468 318

Corporate Information

These financial statements are for ResApp Health Limited and its controlled entity ("the Group"). Unless otherwise stated, all amounts are presented in $AUD.

A description of the Group's operations and of its principal activities is included in the review of operations and activities in the directors' report on pages 2 to 4. The directors' report is not part of the financial statements.

Directors

Dr Roger Aston (appointed 2 July 2015)

Dr Tony Keating (appointed 2 July 2015)

Mr Chris Ntoumenopoulos (appointed 21 January 2015)

Mr Nathan Buzza (appointed 28 December 2017)

Company Secretary

Ms Nicki Farley (appointed 7 November 2012)