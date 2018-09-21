ResApp Health : Change in substantial holding

Form 604 Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder

To: RESAPP HEALTH LIMITED

ACN/ARSN:

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name: FIL Limited and the entities listed in Annexure A ("FIL") ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 18 September 2018 The previous notice was given to the company on 21 June 2017 The previous notice was dated 21 June 2017

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of Securities (4) Previous Notice Person's votes Previous Notice Voting Power (5) Present Notice Person's votes Present Notice Voting Power (5) COMMON STOCK 60,848,856 9.23% 69,313,051 10.52%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of Change Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of change (6) Consideration given in relation to change (7) Class and number of securities affected Person's votes affected AUD $ Common stock Common stock 6/20/2017 FIL BUY 0.32 AUD 452,122 452,122 6/20/2017 FIL BUY 0.32 AUD 20,796 20,796 6/21/2017 FIL BUY 0.32 AUD 355,563 355,563 6/21/2017 FIL BUY 0.32 AUD 20,649 20,649 6/22/2017 FIL BUY 0.32 AUD 180,244 180,244 6/22/2017 FIL BUY 0.32 AUD 8,972 8,972 6/23/2017 FIL BUY 0.31 AUD 568,386 568,386 6/26/2017 FIL BUY 0.31 AUD 362,455 362,455 10/31/2017 FIL BUY 0.07 AUD 352,414 352,414 10/31/2017 FIL BUY 0.07 AUD 124,876 124,876

10/31/2017 BUY 0.07 AUD 19,700 19,700 FIL 10/31/2017 BUY 0.07 AUD 244,153 244,153 FIL 10/31/2017 SELL 0.07 AUD (19,700) (19,700) FIL 10/31/2017 SELL 0.07 AUD (352,414) (352,414) FIL 10/31/2017 SELL 0.07 AUD (244,153) (244,153) FIL 10/31/2017 SELL 0.07 AUD (124,876) (124,876) FIL 11/6/2017 TRANSITION 0.08 AUD (432,205) (432,205) FIL OUT 1/10/2018 BUY 0.09 AUD 1,672,255 1,672,255 FIL 2/2/2018 BUY 0.09 AUD 245,972 245,972 FIL 2/2/2018 SELL 0.09 AUD (245,972) (245,972) FIL 2/20/2018 BUY 0.11 AUD 1,217,666 1,217,666 FIL 2/20/2018 BUY 0.11 AUD 58,950 58,950 FIL 2/21/2018 BUY 0.11 AUD 63,285 63,285 FIL 3/28/2018 BUY 0.12 AUD 349,095 349,095 FIL 7/2/2018 BUY 0.14 AUD 1,753,058 1,753,058 FIL 7/2/2018 BUY 0.14 AUD 77,862 77,862 FIL 7/2/2018 SELL 0.14 AUD (1,830,920) (1,830,920) FIL 9/19/2018 PLACEMENT 0.22 AUD 1,702,134 1,702,134 FIL 9/19/2018 PLACEMENT 0.22 AUD 891,490 891,490 FIL 9/19/2018 PLACEMENT 0.22 AUD 80,847 80,847 FIL 9/19/2018 PLACEMENT 0.22 AUD 891,491 891,491 FIL Total Buys 8,148,473 8,148,473 Total Sells (2,818,035) (2,818,035) Total Placement 3,565,962 3,565,962 Transition out (432,205) (432,205) Total Net Buys 8,464,195 8,464,195

4. Present Relevant Interest

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Refer to Annexure A

5. Changes in Association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association N/A 6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:Refer to Annexure A

Sign Here ____________________________________

Dated: 20 September 2018

Ryo Sato

Regulatory Reporting Manager

Duly authorized under Powers of Attorney by and on behalf of FIL Limited

Annexure A