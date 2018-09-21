Log in
ResApp Health : Change in substantial holding

09/21/2018 | 12:54am CEST

Form 604 Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder

To: RESAPP HEALTH LIMITED

ACN/ARSN:

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name: FIL Limited and the entities listed in Annexure A ("FIL") ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

18 September 2018

The previous notice was given to the company on

21 June 2017

The previous notice was dated

21 June 2017

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of Securities (4)

Previous Notice Person's votes

Previous Notice Voting Power (5)

Present Notice Person's votes

Present Notice Voting Power (5)

COMMON STOCK

60,848,856

9.23%

69,313,051

10.52%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of Change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of change (6)

Consideration given in relation to change (7)

Class and number of securities affected

Person's votes affected

AUD $

Common stock

Common stock

6/20/2017

FIL

BUY

0.32 AUD

452,122

452,122

6/20/2017

FIL

BUY

0.32 AUD

20,796

20,796

6/21/2017

FIL

BUY

0.32 AUD

355,563

355,563

6/21/2017

FIL

BUY

0.32 AUD

20,649

20,649

6/22/2017

FIL

BUY

0.32 AUD

180,244

180,244

6/22/2017

FIL

BUY

0.32 AUD

8,972

8,972

6/23/2017

FIL

BUY

0.31 AUD

568,386

568,386

6/26/2017

FIL

BUY

0.31 AUD

362,455

362,455

10/31/2017

FIL

BUY

0.07 AUD

352,414

352,414

10/31/2017

FIL

BUY

0.07 AUD

124,876

124,876

10/31/2017

BUY

0.07 AUD

19,700

19,700

FIL

10/31/2017

BUY

0.07 AUD

244,153

244,153

FIL

10/31/2017

SELL

0.07 AUD

(19,700)

(19,700)

FIL

10/31/2017

SELL

0.07 AUD

(352,414)

(352,414)

FIL

10/31/2017

SELL

0.07 AUD

(244,153)

(244,153)

FIL

10/31/2017

SELL

0.07 AUD

(124,876)

(124,876)

FIL

11/6/2017

TRANSITION

0.08 AUD

(432,205)

(432,205)

FIL

OUT

1/10/2018

BUY

0.09 AUD

1,672,255

1,672,255

FIL

2/2/2018

BUY

0.09 AUD

245,972

245,972

FIL

2/2/2018

SELL

0.09 AUD

(245,972)

(245,972)

FIL

2/20/2018

BUY

0.11 AUD

1,217,666

1,217,666

FIL

2/20/2018

BUY

0.11 AUD

58,950

58,950

FIL

2/21/2018

BUY

0.11 AUD

63,285

63,285

FIL

3/28/2018

BUY

0.12 AUD

349,095

349,095

FIL

7/2/2018

BUY

0.14 AUD

1,753,058

1,753,058

FIL

7/2/2018

BUY

0.14 AUD

77,862

77,862

FIL

7/2/2018

SELL

0.14 AUD

(1,830,920)

(1,830,920)

FIL

9/19/2018

PLACEMENT

0.22 AUD

1,702,134

1,702,134

FIL

9/19/2018

PLACEMENT

0.22 AUD

891,490

891,490

FIL

9/19/2018

PLACEMENT

0.22 AUD

80,847

80,847

FIL

9/19/2018

PLACEMENT

0.22 AUD

891,491

891,491

FIL

Total Buys

8,148,473

8,148,473

Total Sells

(2,818,035)

(2,818,035)

Total

Placement

3,565,962

3,565,962

Transition out

(432,205)

(432,205)

Total Net

Buys

8,464,195

8,464,195

4. Present Relevant Interest

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Refer to Annexure A

5. Changes in Association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:Refer to Annexure A

Sign Here ____________________________________

Dated: 20 September 2018

Ryo Sato

Regulatory Reporting Manager

Duly authorized under Powers of Attorney by and on behalf of FIL Limited

Annexure A

Investment Manager

Address

Custodian

Nature of Relevant Interest

Sum of Numerator Shares

FIL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Level 11, 167 Macquarie Street,

JP MORGAN, BOURNEMOUTH (C)

3,135,859

(AUSTRALIA) LIMITED

Sydney, NSW 2000,

NATIONAL ASTL BK

600,373

Australia

MELBOURNE (S)

STATE STREET BANK AND TR CO

1,170,802

FIL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Level 21, Two Pacific Place, 88 Queensway,

BROWN BROS HARRIMN LTD LUX (C)

53,726,686

Investment Discretion /

(HONG KONG)

Admiralty, Hong Kong

CLEARSTREAM BANKING

Voting Power

2,369,292

LIMITED

SA LUX (C)

FIL LIMITED

Pembroke Hall, 42 Crow Lane, Pembroke,

BROWN BROS HARRIMN LTD LUX (C)

1,672,255

Bermuda

HSBC BANK PLC (C)

891,491

FIL PENSION MANAGEMENT

Oakhill House, 130 Tonbridge Road, Hildenborough, Kent, England TN119DZ

HSBC BANK PLC (C)

5,746,293

Grand Total

69,313,051

Disclaimer

ResApp Health Limited published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
