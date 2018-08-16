Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ResApp Health : Partners with Lockheed Martin for DARPA Research

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 01:41am CEST

ASX / MEDIA RELEASE

ResApp Partners with Lockheed Martin for U.S. Government

Agency Research Program

Brisbane, Australia, 16 August 2018 -- ResApp Health Limited (ASX:RAP), a leading digital health company developing smartphone applications for the diagnosis and management of respiratory disease, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Lockheed Martin in the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Warfighter Analytics using Smartphones for Health (WASH) program. The WASH program will build a software suite to predict warfighter readiness and potential chronic and acute illness in a variety of contexts using only a standard cell phone instead of other specialized, expensive medical devices.

ResApp brings to the team its expertise in developing audio-based machine learning algorithms for measuring respiratory health using smartphone microphones.

Tony Keating, CEO and Managing Director of ResApp Health, commented, "We are delighted to be working with Lockheed Martin to develop audio signatures and algorithms as key components in products to support the mission readiness and health of United States military personnel."

About ResApp Health Limited

ResApp Health Limited (ASX: RAP) is a leading digital health company developing smartphone applications for the diagnosis and management of respiratory disease. ResApp's machine learning algorithms use sound to diagnose and measure the severity of respiratory conditions without the need for additional hardware. Clinical studies underway at leading hospitals in the United States and Australia have demonstrated accurate diagnosis of pneumonia, asthma/reactive airway disease, bronchiolitis, croup, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and upper respiratory tract infections. ResApp has also obtained excellent results for screening of obstructive sleep apnoea in a proof-of-concept clinical study. Potential customers of ResApp's products include healthcare providers in telehealth, emergency department, urgent care and primary care settings as well as humanitarian organisations in the developing world.

For more information on ResApp, visit www.resapphealth.com.au

Contacts

Dr Tony Keating

Mr Brian Leedman

CEO and Managing Director

Vice President, Corporate Affairs

+61 430 180 659

+61 412 281 780

tony@resapphealth.com.au

brian@resapphealth.com.au

ResApp Health Limited ABN 51 094 468 318

Headquarters: Level 8, 127 Creek St, Brisbane QLD 4000 Australia Registered Office: Level 24, 44 St Georges Tce, Perth WA 6000 Australia

T +61 8 6211 5099 E info@resapphealth.com.au W www.resapphealth.com.au

DARPA Distribution Statement A. Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited.

Disclaimer

ResApp Health Limited published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 23:40:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:25aALIMTIAZ INVESTMENT KSC : Al Imtiaz Investment closes KWD 21.6m acquisition
AQ
02:25aWARBA BANK KSC : CMA OKs Warba Bank’s securities activity licence
AQ
02:25aCOMMERCIAL BANK OF KUWAIT KPSC : CBK profits triple in H1
AQ
02:22aATLANTIA : Italian minister demands resignations at operator of collapsed bridge
AQ
02:22aPAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC. : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Papa John’s International, Inc. - PZZA
AC
02:21aPRESS RELEASE : Pcs edventures! reports unaudited results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019
PU
02:21aMARLIN GLOBAL : MLN â“ Notice of acquisition of Securities 15 August 2018
PU
02:21aPINNACLE RENEWABLE : Provides Update on B.C. Forest Fires and its Operations
AQ
02:19aVODAFONE QATAR : unveils Eid offers on more than 50 smartphones
AQ
02:18aTIFFANY : Iconic Tiffany Blue Box arrives at Qatar Duty Free
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : SEC scrutiny of Tesla grows as Goldman hints at adviser role
2CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : software push fuels quarterly beat, strong forecast
3DIAGEO : Diageo rival swoops in with $4B cannabis investment
4ASX LTD : ASX : Full-Year Media Release
5WELLS FARGO : WELLS FARGO : Income Opportunities Fund Adopts Managed Distribution Plan

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.