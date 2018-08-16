ResApp Health : Partners with Lockheed Martin for DARPA Research

ASX / MEDIA RELEASE

ResApp Partners with Lockheed Martin for U.S. Government

Agency Research Program

Brisbane, Australia, 16 August 2018 -- ResApp Health Limited (ASX:RAP), a leading digital health company developing smartphone applications for the diagnosis and management of respiratory disease, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Lockheed Martin in the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Warfighter Analytics using Smartphones for Health (WASH) program. The WASH program will build a software suite to predict warfighter readiness and potential chronic and acute illness in a variety of contexts using only a standard cell phone instead of other specialized, expensive medical devices.

ResApp brings to the team its expertise in developing audio-based machine learning algorithms for measuring respiratory health using smartphone microphones.

Tony Keating, CEO and Managing Director of ResApp Health, commented, "We are delighted to be working with Lockheed Martin to develop audio signatures and algorithms as key components in products to support the mission readiness and health of United States military personnel."

About ResApp Health Limited

ResApp Health Limited (ASX: RAP) is a leading digital health company developing smartphone applications for the diagnosis and management of respiratory disease. ResApp's machine learning algorithms use sound to diagnose and measure the severity of respiratory conditions without the need for additional hardware. Clinical studies underway at leading hospitals in the United States and Australia have demonstrated accurate diagnosis of pneumonia, asthma/reactive airway disease, bronchiolitis, croup, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and upper respiratory tract infections. ResApp has also obtained excellent results for screening of obstructive sleep apnoea in a proof-of-concept clinical study. Potential customers of ResApp's products include healthcare providers in telehealth, emergency department, urgent care and primary care settings as well as humanitarian organisations in the developing world.

For more information on ResApp, visit www.resapphealth.com.au

Contacts

Dr Tony Keating Mr Brian Leedman CEO and Managing Director Vice President, Corporate Affairs +61 430 180 659 +61 412 281 780 tony@resapphealth.com.au brian@resapphealth.com.au ResApp Health Limited ABN 51 094 468 318

Headquarters: Level 8, 127 Creek St, Brisbane QLD 4000 Australia Registered Office: Level 24, 44 St Georges Tce, Perth WA 6000 Australia

T +61 8 6211 5099 E info@resapphealth.com.au W www.resapphealth.com.au

DARPA Distribution Statement A. Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited.