Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ResApp Health : Provides Update on SMARTCOUGH-C-2 Study Timing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 01:11am CEST

View printer-friendly version

Brisbane, Australia, 27 September 2018 - ResApp Health Limited (ASX:RAP), a leading digital health company developing smartphone applications for the diagnosis and management of respiratory disease, today provided an update on the timing of it receiving results from its SMARTCOUGH-C-2 study. The SMARTCOUGH-C-2 study is evaluating the efficacy of the ResAppDx smartphone application for the diagnosis of childhood acute respiratory disease using cough sounds and has enrolled 1,470 patients at three hospital sites in the United States.

ResApp's contracted Clinical Research Organisation and the site Principal Investigators have notified the Company that adjudication is progressing well and that based on the projected availability of adjudicators it will be approximately two weeks before the data is un-blinded and preliminary top-line results are delivered.

'We thank the adjudicators and site staff for their commitment to the integrity of the study and for their efforts to close out the study as quickly as possible while managing their many other responsibilities,' commented Tony Keating, CEO and Managing Director. 'With high quality cough sound recordings and an objective, rigorous adjudication process, our pivotal US clinical study is in great shape and we look forward to reporting results in mid October.'

About the SMARTCOUGH-C-2 study
SMARTCOUGH-C-2 is a multi-site, prospective, double-blind study evaluating the efficacy of the ResAppDx smartphone application in the diagnosis of childhood acute respiratory disease using cough sounds. The study enrolled 1,470 patients aged 29 days to 12 years of age who presented to one of the three participating sites in the United States with signs or symptoms of acute respiratory disease. The study's co-primary endpoints are positive and negative percent agreement with clinical diagnosis for pneumonia, lower respiratory tract disease, viral lower respiratory tract infection, bronchiolitis, asthma/reactive airway disease, upper respiratory tract disease and croup. The clinical diagnosis will be made by an independent, centralised clinical adjudication committee using all available clinical data, including radiology and microbiology.

More information on the study is available at www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT03392363).
About ResApp Health Limited
ResApp Health Limited (ASX: RAP) is a leading digital health company developing smartphone applications for the diagnosis and management of respiratory disease. ResApp's machine learning algorithms use sound to diagnose and measure the severity of respiratory conditions without the need for additional hardware. Clinical studies are underway at leading hospitals in the United States and Australia, and previous studies have demonstrated accurate diagnosis of pneumonia, asthma/reactive airway disease, bronchiolitis, croup, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and upper respiratory tract infections. ResApp has also obtained excellent results for screening of obstructive sleep apnoea in a proof-of-concept clinical study. Potential customers of ResApp's products include healthcare providers in telehealth, emergency department, urgent care and primary care settings as well as humanitarian organisations in the developing world.

For more information on ResApp, visit www.resapphealth.com.au

Disclaimer

ResApp Health Limited published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 23:10:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:42aIDG ENERGY INVESTMENT : Inv forms JV for LNG logistics services
AQ
01:42aASCLETIS PHARMA : B new drug enrolled in Tianjin medical insurance
AQ
01:41aARCA CONTINENTAL DE CV : 26 September 2018 AC Bebidas concludes Share acquisition in Peru
PU
01:41aLEFROY EXPLORATION : Auger Drilling Commenced at Hang Glider Hill
PU
01:41aCHINESE PEOPLE : India, China military exchanges grow
AQ
01:41aCARDNO : Geophysics expert Jacob Spinsby, PG, joins Cardno’s Denver office
PU
01:41aCryptoBlockCon is Partnering with The Ascent Conference to Host NYC's Preeminent Tech Conference on October 3rd and 4th in New York City at Pier 36
AC
01:40aHarvard Business School Club of New York is Partnering with The Ascent Conference to host NYC's Preeminent Tech Conference on October 3rd and 4th in New York City at Pier 36
AC
01:40aA Drug Rehab That Actually Works, a Program
AC
01:38aPetIQ, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TARGET CORPORATION : Amazon turns to toys, home goods in latest brick-and-mortar trial
2'No-deal' Brexit could cost food retail industry 9.3 billion pounds - Barclays study
3CELANESE CORPORATION : CELANESE : Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases
4AV HOMES INC : AV Homes Stockholders Approve Taylor Morrison Merger
5SUNTRUST BANKS : SUNTRUST BANKS : Bank Increases Prime Rate

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.