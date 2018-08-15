ResApp Health : Receives Notice of Acceptance for Core Patent in Australia

View printer-friendly version

Brisbane, Australia, 15 August 2018 - ResApp Health Limited (ASX:RAP), a leading digital health company developing smartphone applications for the diagnosis and management of respiratory disease, is pleased to announce that IP Australia has issued a Notice of Acceptance for its patent application 2013239327 titled 'Method and Apparatus for Processing Patient Sounds' covering the use of a cough sound based audio processing pipeline for diagnosing respiratory disease. The patent protects a key component of ResAppDx, ResApp's smartphone application for diagnosing acute respiratory disease, and has an expiry date of 28 March 2033.

This patent is the second member of the patent family to be accepted, following the recently received Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Patent applications covering similar subject matter are pending in Europe, Japan, China and South Korea.

Tony Keating, CEO and Managing Director of ResApp, commented, 'We are pleased to have now secured a strong patent position in both Australia and the United States, two of our target markets for commercialisation. With patents from this family also pending in other major target markets, including Europe and China, we are creating a robust intellectual property position as we move closer to regulatory approval and market entry.'

ResApp has also filed or has exclusive license to three other patent applications which are at either provisional or Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) application stage.

About ResApp Health Limited

ResApp Health Limited (ASX: RAP) is a leading digital health company developing smartphone applications for the diagnosis and management of respiratory disease. ResApp's machine learning algorithms use sound to diagnose and measure the severity of respiratory conditions without the need for additional hardware. Clinical studies underway at leading hospitals in the United States and Australia have demonstrated accurate diagnosis of pneumonia, asthma/reactive airway disease, bronchiolitis, croup, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and upper respiratory tract infections. ResApp has also obtained excellent results for screening of obstructive sleep apnoea in a proof-of-concept clinical study. Potential customers of ResApp's products include healthcare providers in telehealth, emergency department, urgent care and primary care settings as well as humanitarian organisations in the developing world.

In the United States, ResAppDx is an investigational device and is not available for sale.

For more information on ResApp, visit www.resapphealth.com.au