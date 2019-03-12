Log in
ResApp Health : Receives R&D Advanced Overseas Finding

03/12/2019 | 07:28pm EDT

ResApp Receives R&D Advanced Overseas Finding

Brisbane, Australia, 13 March 2019 - ResApp Health Limited (ASX:RAP), a leading digital health company developing smartphone applications for the diagnosis and management of respiratory disease, is pleased to announce that it has received approval from AusIndustry for its application for an Advanced/Overseas Finding in respect to clinical study expenditure associated with its US-based paediatric and adult clinical studies for the diagnosis of respiratory disease using cough sounds.

The finding covers financial years 2017/18, 2018/19 and 2019/20 and means that eligible overseas research and development expenditure, in addition to Australian expenditure, will be subject to a 43% cash rebate under the Australian Federal Government's R&D Tax Incentive Program. The company now estimates that it will receive an R&D rebate of approximately $1,700,000 for the financial year ended 30 June 2018.

Tony Keating, CEO and Managing Director of ResApp commented, "This Advanced/Overseas Finding will provide us with a cash rebate from the SMARTCOUGH-C-2 study expenditure and give us a high degree of certainty in planning and budgeting for adult clinical studies in the US. Our strong balance sheet is boosted by this finding and we are very grateful for the Federal Government's commitment to support research and development by Australian companies."

###

About ResApp Health Limited

ResApp Health Limited (ASX: RAP) is a leading digital health company developing smartphone applications for the diagnosis and management of respiratory disease. ResApp's machine learning algorithms use sound to diagnose and measure the severity of respiratory conditions without the need for additional hardware. Clinical studies at leading hospitals in Australia and the United States have demonstrated accurate diagnosis of lower respiratory tract disease, upper respiratory tract infections, asthma/reactive airway disease, pneumonia, bronchiolitis, croup, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and obstructive sleep apnoea. Potential customers of ResApp's products include healthcare providers in telehealth, emergency department, urgent care and primary care settings as well as humanitarian organisations in the developing world. For more information, please visit www.resapphealth.com.au.

Contacts

Dr Tony Keating

Mr Brian Leedman

CEO and Managing Director

Vice President, Corporate Affairs

+61 430 180 659

+61 412 281 780

tony@resapphealth.com.au

brian@resapphealth.com.au

ResApp Health Limited ABN 51 094 468 318

Headquarters: Level 8, 127 Creek St, Brisbane QLD 4000 Australia Registered Office: Level 24, 44 St Georges Tce, Perth WA 6000 Australia

T +61 8 6211 5099 E info@resapphealth.com.au W www.resapphealth.com.au

Disclaimer

ResApp Health Limited published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 23:27:03 UTC
