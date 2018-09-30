Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Resaphene Suisse AG: Annual General Meeting approves capital increase with subscription rights for existing shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2018 | 10:40am CEST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Resaphene Suisse AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Resaphene Suisse AG: Annual General Meeting approves capital increase with subscription rights for existing shareholders

30-Sep-2018 / 10:36 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Geneva, September 30, 2018 - Resaphene Suisse AG, ISIN CH0367465439, WKN A2JG91, approved a capital increase of CHF 100,000 to CHF 1,100,000 at its Annual General Meeting. All existing shareholders have a subscription right in the amount of their previous investment. The new shares will be issued at CHF 1 each. They are entitled to dividend for the financial year 2018 and have the same rights as the previous shares. The Board of Directors is instructed to carry out the capital increase.

The background to the capital increase is the restructuring of the major shareholder with an investment of currently 25%. The net proceeds of the capital increase will flow to the company.

++ About Resaphene Suisse AG

Resaphene Suisse AG, based in Roggwil, Switzerland, is a
Medical technology company founded in 2015 and since 2016
under the name tinniwell a tinnitus therapy device distributes. As another
distribution companies are the Resaphene Deutschland GmbH in
Konstanz and the Resaphene UK Ltd. in London.

++ contact for further questions:

Resaphene Suisse AG
Rütistrasse 8b
9325 Roggwil
Switzerland

Investor Relations Contact:
Mr. Thomas Rauterkus (Chief Financial Officer)
t.rauterkus@resaphene.ch

30-Sep-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

728889  30-Sep-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=728889&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:47aFORTINET : to drive security transformation at GITEX
AQ
11:47aNATIONAL BANK OF KUWAIT : says 2,500 workers safely evacuated from under construction HQ site following massive blaze
AQ
11:46aNATIONAL BANK OF KUWAIT : says 2,500 workers safely evacuated from under construction HQ site following massive blaze
AQ
11:40aZOOMLION : Celebrates Technological Achievements and 26th Anniversary At Fourth Annual Tech Innovation Convention
PR
11:35aTENCENT : announces a restructuring as challenges rise
RE
11:30aPICS : 14 injured in KZN minibus taxi, bakkie crash
AQ
11:23aGOVERNMENT DOES NOT DECIDE PARTNER IN INTER-GOVERNMENTAL DEALS : V K Singh on Rafale deal
AQ
11:23aINDIA-FRANCE NUCLEAR DEAL : 10 years after its signing power project yield little success
AQ
11:23aMANCHESTER UNITED : Are Manchester United and Mourinho nearing end of the road?
AQ
11:20aVEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Boil water advisory issued for Aflex area
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk to resign as Tesla chairman, remain as CEO in SEC settlement
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : announces a restructuring as challenges rise
3Trump calls Saudi's King to discuss oil supplies
4TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : PM May tells divided party - Don't play politics with my Brexit plan
5Canada, U.S. make progress in bid to save NAFTA, no deal yet - sources

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.