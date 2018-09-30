DGAP-Ad-hoc: Resaphene Suisse AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Resaphene Suisse AG: Annual General Meeting approves capital increase with subscription rights for existing shareholders



30-Sep-2018 / 10:36 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Geneva, September 30, 2018 - Resaphene Suisse AG, ISIN CH0367465439, WKN A2JG91, approved a capital increase of CHF 100,000 to CHF 1,100,000 at its Annual General Meeting. All existing shareholders have a subscription right in the amount of their previous investment. The new shares will be issued at CHF 1 each. They are entitled to dividend for the financial year 2018 and have the same rights as the previous shares. The Board of Directors is instructed to carry out the capital increase.



The background to the capital increase is the restructuring of the major shareholder with an investment of currently 25%. The net proceeds of the capital increase will flow to the company.



++ About Resaphene Suisse AG



Resaphene Suisse AG, based in Roggwil, Switzerland, is a

Medical technology company founded in 2015 and since 2016

under the name tinniwell a tinnitus therapy device distributes. As another

distribution companies are the Resaphene Deutschland GmbH in

Konstanz and the Resaphene UK Ltd. in London.



++ contact for further questions:



Resaphene Suisse AG

Rütistrasse 8b

9325 Roggwil

Switzerland



Investor Relations Contact:

Mr. Thomas Rauterkus (Chief Financial Officer)

t.rauterkus@resaphene.ch

30-Sep-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

