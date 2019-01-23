Log in
Resaphene Suisse AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

01/23/2019 | 08:05am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.01.2019 / 14:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Rootblocker Stiftung

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Frau
First name: Anke
Last name(s): Rauterkus
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Resaphene Suisse AG

b) LEI
8945000JP3FHX87LO121 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: CH0367465439

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
43.40 EUR 4762 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
206670.80 EUR 4762 Units

e) Date of the transaction
2019-01-22; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Vienna Stock Exchange
MIC: XWBO


23.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Resaphene Suisse AG
Rütistrasse 8b
9325 Roggwil
Switzerland
Internet: www.resaphene.ch

 
End of News DGAP News Service

48481  23.01.2019 


