Rescale : Unveils ScaleX Government, the First Federally Compliant HPC Cloud Service

11/20/2019 | 10:31am EST

Rescale, the leader in high performance computing (HPC) in the cloud, announced today that they are the first company to deliver a completely cloud-based HPC platform for the public sector. Rescale’s latest offering, ScaleX Government, is the only fully managed HPC service that delivers the scalability of the cloud with FedRAMP Moderate (In-Process), ITAR compliance, or both.

Until now, HPC in the cloud has been inaccessible for all Federal Agencies and many research institutions because cloud products and services cannot be adopted without FedRAMP status. ScaleX Government delivers the first cloud HPC service that is compliant end-to-end across every constituent element, including compute, storage, application management, and orchestration stack.

With this announcement, Rescale can now be found in the official FedRAMP Marketplace. This enables federal engineers, scientists and researchers to shift outdated, fixed IT infrastructure to the latest in on-demand cloud architectures and meet their compliance requirements. The National Renewable Energy Lab (NREL), a division of the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), co-sponsored the FedRAMP application with Rescale, to accelerate its energy efficiency and exploration research. HPC in the cloud makes it possible to instantly scale workloads up or down as needed, without requiring resource management that often results in long wait times. This ultimately leads to better research, faster results, and more efficient spending.

“Delivering a world-class innovation experience with strong security and compliance is a top priority at Rescale,” said Shawn Hansen, COO of Rescale. “Our customers rely on us to consistently exceed industry and federal standards in order to protect their sensitive data and workloads. We are excited to be the first HPC platform solution to achieve this FedRAMP milestone.”

For further information about HPC cloud security, visit https://www.rescale.com/security, or listen to the Big Compute podcast featuring NREL.

About Rescale:

Rescale is the leader in enterprise big compute in the cloud. Rescale empowers the world’s transformative executives, IT leaders, engineers, and scientists to securely manage product innovation to be first to market. Rescale’s ScaleX® multi-cloud platform, built on the most powerful high-performance computing infrastructure, seamlessly matches software applications with the best cloud or on-premise architecture to run complex data processing and simulations. For more information on Rescale, visit www.rescale.com.

Press inquiries and interview requests for Rescale can be sent to jolie@rescale.com


© Business Wire 2019
