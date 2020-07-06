Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Research Department Staff Forecast, July 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/06/2020 | 09:39am EDT


Abstract

This document presents the forecast of macroeconomic developments compiled by the Bank of Israel Research Department in July 2020[1]regarding the main macroeconomic variables-GDP, inflation and the interest rate. According to the staff forecast, gross domestic product (GDP) is projected to contract by 6 percent in 2020, compared with an expected contraction of 4.5 percent in the previous forecast that was published at the end of May. In 2021, GDP is projected to increase by 7.5 percent, slightly higher than the projection in the May forecast. The inflation rate in 2020 is expected to be -1.1 percent, lower than the previous forecast, and 0.7 percent in 2021, similar to the May forecast. According to the forecast, the Bank of Israel interest rate in one year is expected to be in the 0-0.1 percent range.

Disclaimer

Bank of Israel published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 13:38:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:07aInvestment industry needs a cultural reset
AQ
10:06aHIPPO VALLEY ESTATES : Seeks Funding Alternatives for Kilimanjaro
AQ
10:06aGOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Advanced Sale of Tickets
PR
10:06aRecycled Construction Aggregates Market to Surpass 6.2 Million Tons by End of 2027, Says CMI
BU
10:05aCLASSIC FUND MANAGEMENT AG : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
10:05aBuildingPoint Canada Launches New Resources for Canadian Construction Industry Facing a New Era
NE
10:04aRemarks by the Governor of the Bank of Israel at the press briefing on monetary policy held today at the Bank of Israel
PU
10:04aRENEWABLE ENERGY : Revises Outlook for Second Quarter 2020
PU
10:04aCGG : Announces its Second Quarter 2020 Results
PU
10:04aBLUE LABEL TELECOMS : Initial trading statement for the year ended 31 May 2020 (106 Kb)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA : KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA : - Publication of prospectus and start of subscription pe..
2INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Chinese Stocks Surge as Individual Investors Pile Into Market -- Update
3BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : Response to The Sunday Times investigation
4BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC : BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : Homebuilder Barratt's volumes drop by a third, but order boo..
5UNILEVER N.V. : UNILEVER PLC : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group