Research Department Staff Forecast, July 2020

Abstract





This document presents the forecast of macroeconomic developments compiled by the Bank of Israel Research Department in July 2020 [1] regarding the main macroeconomic variables-GDP, inflation and the interest rate. According to the staff forecast, gross domestic product (GDP) is projected to contract by 6 percent in 2020, compared with an expected contraction of 4.5 percent in the previous forecast that was published at the end of May. In 2021, GDP is projected to increase by 7.5 percent, slightly higher than the projection in the May forecast. The inflation rate in 2020 is expected to be -1.1 percent, lower than the previous forecast, and 0.7 percent in 2021, similar to the May forecast. According to the forecast, the Bank of Israel interest rate in one year is expected to be in the 0-0.1 percent range.