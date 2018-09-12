Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Research Now SSI :'s Extensive Array of Data Now on a Single Platform; Enables Programmatic Access to the Industry's Most Deeply Profiled Data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 04:31pm CEST

The company's panel data plus integrated data provides access to 60M people and 2,700+ attributes, redefining expectations for data-driven intelligence

DALLAS, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Now SSI, a global leader in first-party data and data services, announces that its extensive portfolio of panel data and integrated data is now on a common platform, making the company a single provider of one of the world's largest first-party data assets. In addition, the data is available via API, the first time that such quality data is available programmatically at scale, including access to exclusive Research Now SSI panels that were not otherwise available programmatically.

Research Now SSI (PRNewsfoto/Research Now Group, Inc.)

With a reach that encompasses 60 million people globally and a library of over 2,700 profile attributes collected directly from individuals through survey data – the largest dataset of its kind -- users can benefit from a trustworthy data resource that is designed and actively managed to deliver a variety of advantages, including precise audience selection, reliability, and superior feasibility. The unparalleled range and richness of the data effectively creates a new standard for data quality and speed to insights.

Less than 9 months after the company's merger, the availability of all of its panel and integrated data assets on a single platform was made possible by a massive technology-driven data management effort that involved gathering and reconciling tens of thousands of profile mappings and millions of data points.

Programmatic access to the data is an alternative to Research Now SSI's traditional managed services access, offering customers an option based on their requirements.

Gary S. Laben, CEO of Research Now SSI, says, "By giving our customers fast, easy access to our enormous and growing storehouse of data, we are acting as our own data exchange – the industry's largest, where the data is carefully chosen and diligently managed.  This is the first step in realizing our strategy as a combined business to harness first-party data throughout the marketing spectrum, from market research to activation, to bring market researchers, marketers, advertisers and publishers insights based on the actual voice of the consumer."

He also notes, "Developing a single platform so quickly is a testament to the seamless collaboration and single-mindedness of our technology, product, operations, panel and research science teams, who worked tirelessly to give customers the advantages of the unified Research Now SSI data portfolio."

About Research Now SSI
Research Now SSI is the world's leading global provider of first-party consumer and professional data based on extensive, proprietary market research panels.  Around this core asset of opted-in, managed data, the company has built innovative data services and solutions that bring the voice of the individual to the entire marketing spectrum, from research to marketing to advertising.  Research Now SSI serves more than 5,800 market research agencies, media and advertising agencies, consulting and investment firms, and healthcare and corporate customers in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.  For more information about our range of data-driven offerings, go to www.researchnow.com and www.surveysampling.com.

Editors, for more information, contact:

Kate Brunkhorst
kate.brunkhorst@surveysampling.com
+1 203 567-7196

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/research-now-ssis-extensive-array-of-data-now-on-a-single-platform-enables-programmatic-access-to-the-industrys-most-deeply-profiled-data-300710877.html

SOURCE Research Now SSI


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:13pBEYOND OUR FOUR WALLS : How Microsoft is accelerating sustainability progress
PU
05:13pSCHOLASTIC : Alliance for Young Artists & Writers Opens Call for Submissions to the 96th Annual Scholastic Art & Writing Awards
PU
05:13pTRIMBLE : Announces 2019 Dates for in.sight user conference + expo
PU
05:13pRELX : Additional Listing
PU
05:13pTAYLOR WIMPEY : Childhood friends purchase first home using Help to Buy
PU
05:13pTAYLOR WIMPEY : Newly-engaged Andrew and Ash buy first home
PU
05:13pREGENCY CENTERS : How Millennial and Gen Z Consumers are Changing the Future of Mobile Ads
PU
05:13pCONCURRENT REAL-TIME : Introduces FPGA Development Platform
PR
05:12pTONGAAT HULETT : Ntshongweni urban development gets go-ahead
AQ
05:11pLITHIUM CHILE INC. (TSX.V : LITH) (OTCQB: LTMCF) to Extend Drilling Depth at Ollague Property
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.