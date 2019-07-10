Log in
News : Companies
(Research Paper)IMES DPS: Central Bank Swap Lines

07/10/2019 | 10:38pm EDT

IMES Discussion Paper Series (DPS) is circulated in order to stimulate discussion and comments. Views expressed in Discussion Paper Series are those of authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the Bank of Japan or the Institute for Monetary and Economic Studies.

IMES Discussion Paper Series
No./Main Category Author(s) Title/Keywords Date Full Text (PDF)
2019-E-9/Economics Saleem Bahaj, Ricardo Reis Central Bank Swap Lines: Evidence on the Effects of the Lender of Last Resort
/liquidity facilities; currency basis; bond portfolio flows 		2019-07-11 1,659KB
2019-E-8/Economics Julio A. Carrillo, Enrique G. Mendoza, Victoria Nuguer, Jessica Roldan-Pena Tight Money-Tight Credit: Coordination Failure in the Conduct of Monetary and Financial Policies
/Monetary policy; Financial frictions; Macroprudential policy; Leaning against the wind; Policy coordination 		2019-07-05 1,212KB
2019-E-7/History Ryoji Koike Interpolation of Japan's Household Consumption during World War II
/Household survey; Black-market prices; Effective prices; In-kind outlay; World War II 		2019-06-28 1,188KB
2019-E-6/Economics Markus K. Brunnermeier, Yann Koby The Reversal Interest Rate
/Monetary Policy; Lower Bound; Negative Rates; Banking 		2019-06-21 1,014KB
2019-E-5/Information technology Shiori Inoue, Masashi Une Security Analysis of Machine Learning Systems for the Financial Sector
/Artificial Intelligence; Machine Learning System; Security; Threat; Vulnerability 		2019-05-17 1,042KB
2019-E-4/Economics Hidehiko Matsumoto Foreign Reserve Accumulation, Foreign Direct Investment, and Economic Growth
/Foreign Reserve Accumulation; Foreign Direct Investment; Sudden Stops; Endogenous Growth; Real Exchange Rate; Gross Capital Flows 		2019-03-01 985KB
2019-E-3/Economics Carlo Pizzinelli, Konstantinos Theodoridis, Francesco Zanetti State Dependence in Labor Market Fluctuations: Evidence, Theory, and Policy Implications
/Search and Matching Models; State Dependence in Business Cycles; Threshold Vector Autoregression 		2019-02-22 1,599KB
2019-E-2/Economics Rasmus Fatum, Naoko Hara, Yohei Yamamoto Negative Interest Rate Policy and the Influence of Macroeconomic News on Yields
/NIRP; Bond Yields; Macroeconomic News 		2019-02-13 689KB
2019-E-1/Finance Tetsuya Adachi, Takumi Sueshige, Toshinao Yoshiba Wrong-way Risk in Credit Valuation Adjustment of Credit Default Swap with Copulas
/Credit valuation adjustment; Credit default swap; Affine jump diffusion; Fractional fast Fourier transform; Characteristic function 		2019-01-25 671KB

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 02:37:01 UTC
