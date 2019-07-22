(Research Paper)IMES DPS: Sovereign Default Triggered by Inability to Repay Debt

IMES Discussion Paper Series (DPS) is circulated in order to stimulate discussion and comments. Views expressed in Discussion Paper Series are those of authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the Bank of Japan or the Institute for Monetary and Economic Studies.
IMES Discussion Paper Series
No./Main Category
Author(s)
Title/Keywords
Date
Full Text (PDF)
2019-E-10/Economics
Michinao Okachi
Sovereign Default Triggered by Inability to Repay Debt
/Sovereign Default; Dynamic Stochastic General Equilibrium; Inability to Repay Debt; Strategic Decision to Default; Fiscal Limit; Laffer Curve
2019-07-22
791KB
2019-E-9/Economics
Saleem Bahaj, Ricardo Reis
Central Bank Swap Lines: Evidence on the Effects of the Lender of Last Resort
/liquidity facilities; currency basis; bond portfolio flows
2019-07-11
1,659KB
2019-E-8/Economics
Julio A. Carrillo, Enrique G. Mendoza, Victoria Nuguer, Jessica Roldan-Pena
Tight Money-Tight Credit: Coordination Failure in the Conduct of Monetary and Financial Policies
/Monetary policy; Financial frictions; Macroprudential policy; Leaning against the wind; Policy coordination
2019-07-05
1,212KB
2019-E-7/History
Ryoji Koike
Interpolation of Japan's Household Consumption during World War II
/Household survey; Black-market prices; Effective prices; In-kind outlay; World War II
2019-06-28
1,188KB
2019-E-6/Economics
Markus K. Brunnermeier, Yann Koby
The Reversal Interest Rate
/Monetary Policy; Lower Bound; Negative Rates; Banking
2019-06-21
1,014KB
2019-E-5/Information technology
Shiori Inoue, Masashi Une
Security Analysis of Machine Learning Systems for the Financial Sector
/Artificial Intelligence; Machine Learning System; Security; Threat; Vulnerability
2019-05-17
1,042KB
2019-E-4/Economics
Hidehiko Matsumoto
Foreign Reserve Accumulation, Foreign Direct Investment, and Economic Growth
/Foreign Reserve Accumulation; Foreign Direct Investment; Sudden Stops; Endogenous Growth; Real Exchange Rate; Gross Capital Flows
2019-03-01
985KB
2019-E-3/Economics
Carlo Pizzinelli, Konstantinos Theodoridis, Francesco Zanetti
State Dependence in Labor Market Fluctuations: Evidence, Theory, and Policy Implications
/Search and Matching Models; State Dependence in Business Cycles; Threshold Vector Autoregression
2019-02-22
1,599KB
2019-E-2/Economics
Rasmus Fatum, Naoko Hara, Yohei Yamamoto
Negative Interest Rate Policy and the Influence of Macroeconomic News on Yields
/NIRP; Bond Yields; Macroeconomic News
2019-02-13
689KB
2019-E-1/Finance
Tetsuya Adachi, Takumi Sueshige, Toshinao Yoshiba
Wrong-way Risk in Credit Valuation Adjustment of Credit Default Swap with Copulas
/Credit valuation adjustment; Credit default swap; Affine jump diffusion; Fractional fast Fourier transform; Characteristic function
2019-01-25
671KB
