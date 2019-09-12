(Research Paper)IMES DPS:Tax Incentives for Investment

|
2019-E-17/History
Mariko Hatase, Yoichi Matsubayashi
Tax Incentives for Investment: Evidence from Japan's High-Growth Era
/Capital investments; Corporate taxes; Special depreciation; Investment policy; High-growth era
2019-09-13
1,403KB
2019-E-16/Economics
Naoko Hara, Ryuzo Miyao, Tatsuyoshi Okimoto
The Effects of Asset Purchases and Normalization of US Monetary Policy
/Quantitative easing; Unconventional monetary policy; LSAP; MSVAR
2019-08-30
462KB
2019-E-15/Economics
Tatsushi Okuda, Tomohiro Tsuruga, Francesco Zanetti
Imperfect Information, Shock Heterogeneity, and Inflation Dynamics
/Imperfect information; Shock heterogeneity; Inflation dynamics
2019-08-30
1,365KB
2019-E-14/Economics
Shigenori Shiratsuka, Nao Sudo, Shingo Watanabe
Central Bank Design under a Continued Low Inflation and Interest Rate Environment
Summary of the 2019 BOJ-IMES Conference
2019-08-21
597KB
2019-E-13/Economics
Carl E. Walsh
Alternatives to Inflation Targeting in Low Interest Rate Environments
/Optimal monetary policy; Inflation targeting; Price-level targeting; Average inflation targeting
2019-08-21
869KB
2019-E-12/Economics
Jean-Claude Trichet
The Euro Area Economic, Fiscal and Financial Governance: Difficulties and Successes in the Past - Present Challenges - Future Steps
2019-08-21
681KB
2019-E-11/Economics
Makoto Nirei, Jose A. Scheinkman
Self-Organization of Inflation Volatility
/Trend inflation; Inflation volatility; State-dependent pricing; Aggregate fluctuations; Self-organized criticality; Power law
2019-07-29
880KB
2019-E-10/Economics
Michinao Okachi
Sovereign Default Triggered by Inability to Repay Debt
/Sovereign Default; Dynamic Stochastic General Equilibrium; Inability to Repay Debt; Strategic Decision to Default; Fiscal Limit; Laffer Curve
2019-07-22
791KB
2019-E-9/Economics
Saleem Bahaj, Ricardo Reis
Central Bank Swap Lines: Evidence on the Effects of the Lender of Last Resort
/liquidity facilities; currency basis; bond portfolio flows
2019-07-11
1,659KB
2019-E-8/Economics
Julio A. Carrillo, Enrique G. Mendoza, Victoria Nuguer, Jessica Roldan-Pena
Tight Money-Tight Credit: Coordination Failure in the Conduct of Monetary and Financial Policies
/Monetary policy; Financial frictions; Macroprudential policy; Leaning against the wind; Policy coordination
2019-07-05
1,212KB
2019-E-7/History
Ryoji Koike
Interpolation of Japan's Household Consumption during World War II
/Household survey; Black-market prices; Effective prices; In-kind outlay; World War II
2019-06-28
1,188KB
2019-E-6/Economics
Markus K. Brunnermeier, Yann Koby
The Reversal Interest Rate
/Monetary Policy; Lower Bound; Negative Rates; Banking
2019-06-21
1,014KB
2019-E-5/Information technology
Shiori Inoue, Masashi Une
Security Analysis of Machine Learning Systems for the Financial Sector
/Artificial Intelligence; Machine Learning System; Security; Threat; Vulnerability
2019-05-17
1,042KB
2019-E-4/Economics
Hidehiko Matsumoto
Foreign Reserve Accumulation, Foreign Direct Investment, and Economic Growth
/Foreign Reserve Accumulation; Foreign Direct Investment; Sudden Stops; Endogenous Growth; Real Exchange Rate; Gross Capital Flows
2019-03-01
985KB
2019-E-3/Economics
Carlo Pizzinelli, Konstantinos Theodoridis, Francesco Zanetti
State Dependence in Labor Market Fluctuations: Evidence, Theory, and Policy Implications
/Search and Matching Models; State Dependence in Business Cycles; Threshold Vector Autoregression
2019-02-22
1,599KB
2019-E-2/Economics
Rasmus Fatum, Naoko Hara, Yohei Yamamoto
Negative Interest Rate Policy and the Influence of Macroeconomic News on Yields
/NIRP; Bond Yields; Macroeconomic News
2019-02-13
689KB
2019-E-1/Finance
Tetsuya Adachi, Takumi Sueshige, Toshinao Yoshiba
Wrong-way Risk in Credit Valuation Adjustment of Credit Default Swap with Copulas
/Credit valuation adjustment; Credit default swap; Affine jump diffusion; Fractional fast Fourier transform; Characteristic function
2019-01-25
671KB