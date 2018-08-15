(Research Paper)IMES DPS: Unconventional Monetary Policy and the Bond Market in Japan

|
2018-E-12/Economics
Parantap Basu, Kenji Wada
Unconventional Monetary Policy and the Bond Market in Japan: A New-Keynesian Perspective
QE; QQE; Excess Reserve; Overnight Borrowing Rate; IOER; Yield Curve Control
2018-08-15
755KB
2018-E-11/Economics
Shigenori Shiratsuka
Central Banking in a Changing World
Summary of the 2018 BOJ-IMES Conference Organized by the Institute for Monetary and Economic Studies of the Bank of Japan
2018-08-08
374KB
2018-E-10/Economics
Athanasios Orphanides
The Boundaries of Central Bank Independence: Lessons from Unconventional Times
Bank of Japan; Zero lower bound; Quantitative easing; Central bank independence; Price stability; Inflation target; Balance sheet risk
2018-08-08
369KB
2018-E-9/Economics
Raghuram G. Rajan
Whither Bank Regulation: Current Debates and Challenges
2018-08-08
471KB
2018-E-8/Economics
Yuto Iwasaki, Ichiro Muto, Mototsugu Shintani
Missing Wage Inflation? Estimating the Natural Rate of Unemployment in a Nonlinear DSGE Model
downward wage rigidity; natural rate of unemployment; Phillips curve; particle filter
2018-07-20
2,675KB
2018-E-7/Economics
Klaus Adam, Henning Weber
Optimal Trend Inflation
optimal inflation rate; sticky prices; firm heterogeneity
2018-07-12
675KB
2018-E-6/Economics
Taisuke Nakata, Sebastian Schmidt, Paul Yoo
Speed Limit Policy and Liquidity Traps
Liquidity Traps; Markov-Perfect Equilibrium; Speed Limit Policy; Zero Lower Bound
2018-06-15
560KB
2018-E-5/Economics
Hibiki Ichiue, Yoichi Ueno
A Survey-based Shadow Rate and Unconventional Monetary Policy Effects
Monetary Policy; Effective Lower Bound; Zero Lower Bound; Shadow Rate; Survey Forecasts
2018-06-11
1,108KB
2018-E-4/Economics
Kenji Suganuma, Yoichi Ueno
The Effects of the Bank of Japan's Corporate and Government Bond Purchases on Credit Spreads
Credit spreads; Default risk channel; Local supply channel; Global supply channel; Risk taking channel; Monetary policy
2018-06-04
1,901KB
2018-E-3/Finance
Masayuki Kazato, Tetsuya Yamada
The Implied Bail-in Probability in the Contingent Convertible Securities Market
Market-implied bail-in probability; Contingent convertible securities; Basel III; Financial stability
2018-05-25
667KB
2018-E-2/Finance
Koichiro Kamada, Tetsuo Kurosaki, Ko Miura, Tetsuya Yamada
Central Bank Policy Announcements and Changes in Trading Behavior: Evidence from Bond Futures High Frequency Price Data
Central bank announcements; Government bond futures; Herding behavior; Information efficiency; Market microstructure
2018-03-30
1,223KB
2018-E-1/Economics
Marlene Amstad, Frank Packer, Jimmy Shek
Does Sovereign Risk in Local and Foreign Currency Differ?
Sovereign risk; local currency debt; foreign currency debt; credit ratings
2018-03-23
735KB