Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

(Research Paper)IMES DPS: Unconventional Monetary Policy and the Bond Market in Japan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 04:06am CEST

IMES Discussion Paper Series (DPS) is circulated in order to stimulate discussion and comments. Views expressed in Discussion Paper Series are those of authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the Bank of Japan or the Institute for Monetary and Economic Studies.

Click the title to obtain an abstract of the thesis

No./Main Category Author(s) Title/Keywords Date Full Text (PDF)
2018-E-12/Economics Parantap Basu, Kenji Wada Unconventional Monetary Policy and the Bond Market in Japan: A New-Keynesian Perspective
/QE; QQE; Excess Reserve; Overnight Borrowing Rate; IOER; Yield Curve Control 		2018-08-15 755KB
2018-E-11/Economics Shigenori Shiratsuka Central Banking in a Changing World
Summary of the 2018 BOJ-IMES Conference Organized by the Institute for Monetary and Economic Studies of the Bank of Japan 		2018-08-08 374KB
2018-E-10/Economics Athanasios Orphanides The Boundaries of Central Bank Independence: Lessons from Unconventional Times
/Bank of Japan; Zero lower bound; Quantitative easing; Central bank independence; Price stability; Inflation target; Balance sheet risk 		2018-08-08 369KB
2018-E-9/Economics Raghuram G. Rajan Whither Bank Regulation: Current Debates and Challenges 2018-08-08 471KB
2018-E-8/Economics Yuto Iwasaki, Ichiro Muto, Mototsugu Shintani Missing Wage Inflation? Estimating the Natural Rate of Unemployment in a Nonlinear DSGE Model
/downward wage rigidity; natural rate of unemployment; Phillips curve; particle filter 		2018-07-20 2,675KB
2018-E-7/Economics Klaus Adam, Henning Weber Optimal Trend Inflation
/optimal inflation rate; sticky prices; firm heterogeneity 		2018-07-12 675KB
2018-E-6/Economics Taisuke Nakata, Sebastian Schmidt, Paul Yoo Speed Limit Policy and Liquidity Traps
/Liquidity Traps; Markov-Perfect Equilibrium; Speed Limit Policy; Zero Lower Bound 		2018-06-15 560KB
2018-E-5/Economics Hibiki Ichiue, Yoichi Ueno A Survey-based Shadow Rate and Unconventional Monetary Policy Effects
/Monetary Policy; Effective Lower Bound; Zero Lower Bound; Shadow Rate; Survey Forecasts 		2018-06-11 1,108KB
2018-E-4/Economics Kenji Suganuma, Yoichi Ueno The Effects of the Bank of Japan's Corporate and Government Bond Purchases on Credit Spreads
/Credit spreads; Default risk channel; Local supply channel; Global supply channel; Risk taking channel; Monetary policy 		2018-06-04 1,901KB
2018-E-3/Finance Masayuki Kazato, Tetsuya Yamada The Implied Bail-in Probability in the Contingent Convertible Securities Market
/Market-implied bail-in probability; Contingent convertible securities; Basel III; Financial stability 		2018-05-25 667KB
2018-E-2/Finance Koichiro Kamada, Tetsuo Kurosaki, Ko Miura, Tetsuya Yamada Central Bank Policy Announcements and Changes in Trading Behavior: Evidence from Bond Futures High Frequency Price Data
/Central bank announcements; Government bond futures; Herding behavior; Information efficiency; Market microstructure 		2018-03-30 1,223KB
2018-E-1/Economics Marlene Amstad, Frank Packer, Jimmy Shek Does Sovereign Risk in Local and Foreign Currency Differ?
/Sovereign risk; local currency debt; foreign currency debt; credit ratings 		2018-03-23 735KB

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 02:05:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:41aAIRASIA BERHAD : Indonesia completes IATA operational safety audit (IOSA)
PU
05:41aMINERAL RESOURCES : Dividend/Distribution - MIN
PU
05:36aABS CBN : “The Happinews Project” spreads the good vibes from the web to the campuses
PU
05:36aHerdius - One Private Key for All Blockchains
AC
05:31aROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : pays $4.9 billion for crisis-era misconduct
RE
05:31aETO FIXES THE ICO DISORDER : The Early Bird Gets the Coin
AC
05:16aTHAI UNION PCL : Remains on FTSE4Good Index, Receives Multiple Sustainability Awards
PU
05:16aMASAN RESOURCES : announcement on Nui Phao Mining Co. Ltd's acquisition of 49% stake of H.C.Starck GmBH in Nui Phao - H.C.Starck Tungsten Manufacturing LLCi
PU
05:16aMINERAL RESOURCES : 2018 Financial Results - Media Release
PU
05:16aPERSEUS MINING : Exploration by Perseus Mining in Côte d’Ivoire
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MUSK BID FOR TESLA: no formal offer, no firm deals with advisers
2T. ROWE PRICE GROUP : Major Tesla shareholders trimmed stakes last quarter - filings
3NVIDIA CORPORATION : ALLURING TURING: Get Up Close with 7 Keynote-worthy Turing Demos
4PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC. : PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Highl..
5CANOPY GROWTH CORP : CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.