Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

(Research Paper) Private Information and Analyst Coverage: Evidence from Firm Survey Data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 07:08am CEST

October 19, 2018
Yoshiyuki Nakazono*1
Maiko Koga*2
Tomohiro Sugo*3

Abstract

Using a unique panel of survey data on Japanese firms, we provide evidence that firms hold private information revealed in the survey that has predictive power for stock returns. Specifically, we find that the information contained in firms' industry demand forecasts can predict the stock returns of the sector and individual firms up to the next five years. We also uncover the origin of the information advantage of firms, by examining its relation to analyst coverage. To examine the source of the information asymmetry this result implies, we focus on the extent to which firms are covered by securities analysts and find that such information asymmetry arises only in the case of firms not sufficiently covered by analysts.

JEL Classification
D84; G23

Keywords
analyst coverage; efficient market hypothesis; return predictability; information advantage; private information; survey data

We thank the Economic and Social Research Institute of the Cabinet Office of Japan for providing us with microdata from the 'Annual Survey of Corporate Behavior.' We also thank Kosuke Aoki, Hibiki Ichiue, Sohei Kaihatsu, Toshitaka Sekine, Yosuke Uno, Toshinao Yoshiba, and other BOJ staff members for their comments and suggestions. The views expressed in this paper do not necessarily reflect those of the Bank of Japan. Permission for using microdata is given under the agreement between ESRI and the Bank of Japan. The work of this paper has been conducted while Nakazono was working as an adviser at the Research and Statistics Department of the Bank of Japan. Nakazono acknowledges financial support from JSPS KAKENHI Grant Number 15K17024 and the Yokohama Academic Foundation.

  1. *1Yokohama City University
    E-mail : nakazono@yokohama-cu.ac.jp
  2. *2Research and Statistics Department, Bank of Japan
    E-mail : maiko.koga@boj.or.jp
  3. *3Research and Statistics Department, Bank of Japan
    E-mail : tomohiro.sugou@boj.or.jp

Notice

Papers in the Bank of Japan Working Paper Series are circulated in order to stimulate discussion and comments. Views expressed are those of authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the Bank.
If you have any comment or question on the working paper series, please contact each author. When making a copy or reproduction of the content for commercial purposes, please contact the Public Relations Department (post.prd8@boj.or.jp) at the Bank in advance to request permission. When making a copy or reproduction, the source, Bank of Japan Working Paper Series, should explicitly be credited.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 05:07:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:17aESSENTRA : Q3 2018 Interim Management Statement
PU
08:17aCOMMENT RE : trade speculation
PU
08:17aTCS : Tinkoff Bank launches Tinkoff Junior mobile app for children and teenagers
PU
08:17aFRONTIER IP : Molendotech signs collaboration agreement with G's
PU
08:17aEQUITA S P A : Consob approved the Prospectus to list the ordinary shares of Equita Group on the MTA, STAR segment. Filing of the Prospectus.
PU
08:17aREGENCY MINES : Sales and Revenues at MET
PU
08:17aZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS : to Increase Investment in Euskaltel
PU
08:17aZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS : Relevant Fact (EN)
PU
08:17aZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS : to increase investment in Euskaltel (EN)
PU
08:17aRESI RESIDENTIAL SECURE INCOME : makes £6.5m retirement homes acquisition
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls on concerns over escalating trade row
2Asia shares slide further as weak China growth adds to woes
3INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Micron to buy Intel's stake in joint venture IM Flash Technologies
4ALTAGAS LTD : ALTAGAS : Announces the Filing of the Final Prospectus and Pricing for the Initial Public Offeri..
5EURONET WORLDWIDE, INC. : Euronet Worldwide Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.