(Research Paper) The Quarterly Japanese Economic Model (Q-JEM): 2019 version

06/26/2019 | 01:12am EDT

June 26, 2019
Naohisa Hirakata*1
Kazutoshi Kan*2
Akihiro Kanafuji*3
Yosuke Kido*4
Yui Kishaba*5
Tomonori Murakoshi*6
Takeshi Shinohara*7

Abstract

In this paper, we introduce the updated version of the Quarterly Japanese Economic Model (Q-JEM), which was first developed by Ichiue et al. (2009) and updated by Fukunaga et al. (2011). Q-JEM is a large-scale semi-structural model of the Japanese economy, which is designed to incorporate greater disaggregation of expenditure components and detailed financial market information. Compared to Dynamic Stochastic General Equilibrium (DSGE) models, Q-JEM puts more emphasis on fitting data, while relaxing some theoretical discipline. To improve public access to the model, we share the replication files of the simulations conducted in the paper.

Keywords
Macroeconomic model; Japanese economy

JEL classifications
E17; E37

We are grateful for helpful comments from Hibiki Ichiue, Teppei Nagano, Kenji Nishizaki, Shinsuke Ohyama and Toshitaka Sekine. The current version of Q-JEM is a product of numerous developments and improvements made by a number of staff economists involved. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all of them. The views expressed herein are those of the authors alone and do not necessarily reflect those of the Bank of Japan. Any errors are the sole responsibility of the authors.

  1. *1Reseach and Statistics Department, Bank of Japan
    E-mail : naohisa.hirakata@boj.or.jp
  2. *2International Department, Bank of Japan
    E-mail : kazutoshi.kan@boj.or.jp
  3. *3Reseach and Statistics Department, Bank of Japan
    E-mail : akihiro.kanafuji@boj.or.jp
  4. *4Reseach and Statistics Department, Bank of Japan
    E-mail : yousuke.kido@boj.or.jp
  5. *5Reseach and Statistics Department, Bank of Japan
    E-mail : yui.kishaba@boj.or.jp
  6. *6Reseach and Statistics Department (currently at Nagoya Branch), Bank of Japan
    E-mail : tomonori.murakoshi@boj.or.jp
  7. *7Reseach and Statistics Department, Bank of Japan
    E-mail : takeshi.shinohara@boj.or.jp
Notice

Papers in the Bank of Japan Working Paper Series are circulated in order to stimulate discussion and comments. Views expressed are those of authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the Bank.
If you have any comment or question on the working paper series, please contact each author. When making a copy or reproduction of the content for commercial purposes, please contact the Public Relations Department (post.prd8@boj.or.jp) at the Bank in advance to request permission. When making a copy or reproduction, the source, Bank of Japan Working Paper Series, should explicitly be credited.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 05:11:05 UTC
