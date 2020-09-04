Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Research Report: Calcium Carbide Market (2020-2024) | Increasing Demand for PVC from End-users to boost Market Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 12:16pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the calcium carbide market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.74 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200904005032/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Calcium Carbide Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Calcium Carbide Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?
    Acetylene production.
  • What are the major trends in the market?
    Rising demand for calcium cyanamide.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
    The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 7% during 2020-2024.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
    AlzChem Trostberg GmbH, APH Regency Power Group, CARBIDE INDUSTRIES LLC, DCM Shriram Ltd., Denka Co. Ltd., Iran Carbide, Lonza Group Ltd., MCB Industries Sdn. Bhd., Merck KGaA, and PT Emdeki Utama Tbk are the top players in the market.
  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?
    The market is driven by the increasing demand for PVC from end-users. However, health hazards caused by exposure to calcium carbide might hamper the market growth.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. AlzChem Trostberg GmbH, APH Regency Power Group, CARBIDE INDUSTRIES LLC, DCM Shriram Ltd., Denka Co. Ltd., Iran Carbide, Lonza Group Ltd., MCB Industries Sdn. Bhd., Merck KGaA, and PT Emdeki Utama Tbk are some of the major market participants. Increasing demand for PVC from end-users will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Calcium Carbide Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Calcium Carbide Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Acetylene Production
    • Reducing And Dehydrating Agent
    • Steelmaking
    • Calcium Cyanamide Production
    • Others
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40209

Calcium Carbide Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The calcium carbide market report covers the following areas:

  • Calcium Carbide Market Size
  • Calcium Carbide Market Trends
  • Calcium Carbide Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rising demand for calcium cyanamide as one of the prime reasons driving the Calcium Carbide Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Calcium Carbide Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist calcium carbide market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the calcium carbide market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the calcium carbide market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of calcium carbide market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • Preface
  • Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • Acetylene production - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Reducing and dehydrating agent - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Steelmaking - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Calcium cyanamide production - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Rising demand for calcium cyanamide
  • Rising application of calcium carbide in the food and beverages industry
  • Growing demand for consumer goods

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • AlzChem Trostberg GmbH
  • APH Regency Power Group
  • CARBIDE INDUSTRIES LLC
  • DCM Shriram Ltd.
  • Denka Co. Ltd.
  • Iran Carbide
  • Lonza Group Ltd.
  • MCB Industries Sdn. Bhd.
  • Merck KGaA
  • PT Emdeki Utama Tbk

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:01pCHEE : Fort Hood soldier dies after collapsing at the Texas base
AQ
01:01pSHAMARAN PETROLEUM : Atrush July Payment Received
AQ
01:01pM&T BANK CORPORATION : Announces Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call
PR
01:01pRESEARCH REPORT : Instrumentation Tubing Market (2020-2024) | Increasing Use of Instrumentation Solutions to boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
01:01pCITIGROUP : Citibank Announces $2.1 Billion Redemption of 2.125% Notes due October 2020
BU
01:00pINNOCAP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATION (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:00pZION PODCAST : Episode 13 – Interview with Martin van Brauman, Senior VP and Corporate Secretary, on Zion's move from Nasdaq over to OTCQX Market
PU
12:59pPolymet Mining Up 77% on NorthMet-Related Court Ruling
DJ
12:57pSt Kitts and Nevis Restricts 37th Independence Day Celebrations to Respect COVID-19 Measures
PR
12:56pMORGAN STANLEY : Announces Revision to Stress Capital Buffer
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL A : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
2BHP GROUP : BHP : Appointment of Non-executive Director
3CIENA CORPORATION : CIENA CORP : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
4CAIXABANK, S.A. : Caixabank, Bankia in talks to create Spain's biggest lender
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Traffic figures for August 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group