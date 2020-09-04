Research Report: Chocolate market in Europe (2020-2024) | Demand For Seasonal Chocolates to boost the Market Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the chocolate market in Europe and it is poised to grow by USD 15.08 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200904005085/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Chocolate market in Europe 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

Growing influence of online retailing is a major trend driving the growth of the market.

The year-over-year growth for 2020 is estimated at 4.27% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be $ 15.08 bn.

AUGUST STORCK KG, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, Ferrero International SA, Mars Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestlé Group, Neuhaus NV, Roshen Corp., The Hershey Co., and YiIdiZ Holding Inc, are some of the major market participants.

The demand for seasonal chocolates is one of the major factors driving the market.

The Western Europe region will contribute 63% of the market share.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AUGUST STORCK KG, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, Ferrero International SA, Mars Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestlé Group, Neuhaus NV, Roshen Corp., The Hershey Co., and YiIdiZ Holding Inc. are some of the major market participants. The demand for seasonal chocolates will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Chocolate market in Europe 2020-2024: Segmentation

Chocolate market in Europe is segmented as below:

Product Milk Chocolate Dark Chocolate White Chocolate

Geography Western Europe Eastern Europe



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41279

Chocolate market in Europe 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The chocolate market in Europe report covers the following areas:

Chocolate market in Europe Size

Chocolate market in Europe Trends

Chocolate market in Europe Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing influence of online retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the Chocolate market growth in Europe during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Chocolate market in Europe 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist chocolate market growth in Europe during the next five years

Estimation of the chocolate market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the chocolate market in Europe

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of chocolate market vendors in Europe

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Milk Chocolate - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Dark chocolate - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

White chocolate - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Western Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Eastern Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AUGUST STORCK KG

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG

Ferrero International SA

Mars Inc.

Mondelez International Inc.

Nestlé Group

Neuhaus NV

Roshen Corp.

The Hershey Co.

YiIdiZ Holding Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

