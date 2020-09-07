Log in
Research Report: Discrete Diode Market (2020-2024) | The Growing Adoption Of Industry 4.0 Standards to boost the Market Growth | Technavio

09/07/2020 | 12:01am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the discrete diode market and it is poised to grow by $ 431.64 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200906005014/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Discrete Diode Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)



Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • What are the major trends in the market?
    Growing investment in smart city projects is a major trend driving the growth of the market.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
    The year-over-year growth for 2020 is estimated at (3.21)% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be $ 431.64 million.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
    Diodes Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., ROHM Co. Ltd., Semtech Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, and Vishay Intertechnology Inc., are some of the major market participants.
  • What is the key market driver?
    The rising popularity of e-sport is one of the major factors driving the market.
  • How big is the APAC market?
    The APAC region will contribute 82% of the market share.

     

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Diodes Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., ROHM Co. Ltd., Semtech Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, and Vishay Intertechnology Inc. are some of the major market participants. The growing adoption of Industry 4.0 standards will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.





Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Discrete Diode Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Discrete Diode Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • Communications
    • Computers
    • Automotive
    • Consumer Electronics
    • Others
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • North America
    • Europe
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43859

Discrete Diode Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The discrete diode market report covers the following areas:

  • Discrete Diode Market Size
  • Discrete Diode Market Trends
  • Discrete Diode Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing investment in smart city projects as one of the prime reasons driving the discrete diode market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Discrete Diode Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist discrete diode market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the discrete diode market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the discrete diode market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of discrete diode market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Sizing

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market characteristics
  • Market size 2019
  • Value chain analysis

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Computers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market Segmentation by Product (qualitative)

  • Power diodes
  • Consumer electronics
  • Small signal diodes
  • Others
  • RF diodes

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Microchip Technology Inc.
  • NXP Semiconductors NV
  • Diodes Inc.
  • ON Semiconductor Corp.
  • Infineon Technologies AG
  • Renesas Electronics Corp.
  • ROHM Co. Ltd.
  • Semtech Corp.
  
  • STMicroelectronics NV
  
  • Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

     

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
