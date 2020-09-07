Log in
Research Report: Distance Learning Market (2019-2023) | The Rising Number Of Enrollments For Higher Education to boost the Market Growth | Technavio

09/07/2020 | 04:01am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the distance learning market and it is poised to grow by $ 90.37 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200907005071/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Distance Learning Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • What are the major trends in the market?
    Growing popularity of online microlearning is a major trend driving the growth of the market.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
    The year-over-year growth for 2019 is estimated at 8.50% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be $ 90.37 bn.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
    Arizona State University, Aston University, University of Exeter, University of Missouri System, and University of Wisconsin System., are some of the major market participants.
  • What is the key market driver?
    The rising number of enrolments for higher education is one of the major factors driving the market.
  • How big is the North America market?
    The North America region will contribute 28% of the market share.

     

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Arizona State University, Aston University, University of Exeter, University of Missouri System, and University of Wisconsin System are some of the major market participants. The rising number of enrolments for higher education will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Distance Learning Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Distance Learning Market is segmented as below:

  • Type
    • Traditional
    • Online
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31263

Distance Learning Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The distance learning market report covers the following areas:

  • Distance Learning Market Size
  • Distance Learning Market Trends
  • Distance Learning Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing popularity of online microlearning as one of the prime reasons driving the Distance Learning Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Distance Learning Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist distance learning market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the distance learning market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the distance learning market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of distance learning market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

  • Market segmentation by type
  • Comparison by type
  • Traditional - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Growing popularity of online microlearning
  • Emphasis on non-conventional credentials
  • Content customization

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Arizona State University
  • Aston University
  • University of Exeter
  • University of Missouri System
  • University of Wisconsin System

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of vendors classification

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
