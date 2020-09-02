Research Report: Global Wearable Electronics Market 2020-2024 | Rising Digitization of Global Economy to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global wearable electronics market size and it is poised to grow by USD 41.24 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

Smartwatches is the leading product segment in the wearable electronics market.

Smartwatches is the leading product segment in the wearable electronics market. What are the major trends in the market?

Growing focus on the development of low-powered electronics is a key trend in the market.

Growing focus on the development of low-powered electronics is a key trend in the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period.

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period. Who are the top players in the market?

Acer Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and Xiaomi Group are some of the major market participants.

Acer Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and Xiaomi Group are some of the major market participants. What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The rising digitization of global economy is one of the key drivers of the market. However, the growing market for counterfeit products might hamper the market growth.

The rising digitization of global economy is one of the key drivers of the market. However, the growing market for counterfeit products might hamper the market growth. How big is the North America market?

North America will contribute 56% of the market growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Acer Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and Xiaomi Group are some of the major market participants. The rising digitization of global economy will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Wearable Electronics Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Wearable Electronics Market is segmented as below:

Product Smartwatches Wireless Headphones HMDs Smart Bands Others

Geography North America APAC Europe South America MEA



Wearable Electronics Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The wearable electronics market report covers the following areas:

Wearable Electronics Market Size

Wearable Electronics Market Trends

Wearable Electronics Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing focus on the development of low-powered electronics as one of the prime reasons driving the Wearable Electronics Market growth during the next few years.

Wearable Electronics Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist wearable electronics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the wearable electronics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wearable electronics market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wearable electronics market vendors

