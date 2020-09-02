Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Research Report: Global Yoga Accessories Market 2020-2024|Introduction of Smart Mats to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 02:46pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the global yoga accessories market size and it is poised to grow by USD 830.47 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200902005082/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Yoga Accessories Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Yoga Accessories Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?
    Yoga mats is the largest product segment in the global yoga accessories market.
  • What are the major trends in the market?
    Product premiumization is one of the key trends in the global yoga accessories market.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
    The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period
  • Who are the top players in the market?
    Barefoot Yoga Co., Hugger Mugger Yoga Products LLC Inc. , JadeYoga, La Vie Boheme Yoga, Liforme Ltd., lululemon athletica Inc., Manduka LLC, Sequential Brands Group Inc., Yoga Direct LLC, and ANYMATIC LLC are some of the major market participants.
  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?
    The introduction of smart mats is expected to drive the growth of the market. However, the fluctuating raw material prices might pose challenges for market vendors.
  • How big is the North America market?
    North America will contribute 34% of the market growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Barefoot Yoga Co., Hugger Mugger Yoga Products LLC Inc. , JadeYoga, La Vie Boheme Yoga, Liforme Ltd., lululemon athletica Inc., Manduka LLC, Sequential Brands Group Inc., Yoga Direct LLC, and ANYMATIC LLC are some of the major market participants. The introduction of smart mats will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Yoga Accessories Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Yoga Accessories Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Yoga Mats
    • Yoga Straps
    • Yoga Blocks
    • Others
  • Geographic Landscape
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • South America
    • MEA
  • Distribution channel
    • Offline
    • Online

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43441

Yoga Accessories Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The yoga accessories market report covers the following areas:

  • Yoga Accessories Market Size
  • Yoga Accessories Market Trends
  • Yoga Accessories Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the product premiumization as one of the prime reasons driving the Yoga Accessories Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Yoga Accessories Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist yoga accessories market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the yoga accessories market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the yoga accessories market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of yoga accessories market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Yoga mats - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Yoga straps - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Yoga blocks - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Distribution channel
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Volume drivers – Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor land scape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Barefoot Yoga Co.
  • Hugger Mugger Yoga Products LLC Inc.
  • JadeYoga
  • La Vie Boheme Yoga
  • Liforme Ltd.
  • lululemon athletica Inc.
  • Manduka LLC
  • Sequential Brands Group Inc.
  • Yoga Direct LLC
  • ANYMATIC LLC

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:20pGOLDEN GOLIATH RESOURCES : Sets Options
PU
03:20pSurvey Shows Divergent Trends in Provider Compensation and Productivity
GL
03:20pGreenbriar Capital Corp Reports $2,771,759 or $0.12 per Share of Net Income in Q2 2020
NE
03:18pKODIAK COPPER : IIROC Trading Halt - KDK
AQ
03:16pBlackstone, GIP Make Takeover Bid for Kansas City Southern
DJ
03:16pCOVID-19 : Aramid Fiber Market 2020-2024| Increasing Demand From Emerging Economies to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
03:14pSUBURBAN PROPANE PARTNERS, L.P. : Teams Up with Whataburger to Deliver over 850 Meals to Houston Methodist Hospital
PR
03:12pJEWETT CAMERON TRADING CO LTD : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:10pDr. Matthew Johnson Joins AWAKN Life Sciences
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla launches $5 billion capital raise, tapping in on share surge
2ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
3BAYER AG : BAYER : appeals $20.5 mln Roundup ruling to California Supreme Court
4BMW AG : Tesla tests the circuits for German energy market push
5ATLANTIA SPA : ATLANTIA : Shares Soar Amid Reports of Highway Operator Spin-Off Deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group