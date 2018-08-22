Research Report Identifies America's Car-Mart, SAExploration, Ascena Retail Group, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Hologic, and California Resources with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT), SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX), Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA), Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI), Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX), and California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

CRMT DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CRMT

SAEX DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=SAEX

ASNA DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ASNA

INFI DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=INFI

HOLX DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=HOLX

CRC DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CRC

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT), SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX), Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA), Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI), Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX), and California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed August 20th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

AMERICA'S CAR-MART, INC. (CRMT) REPORT OVERVIEW

America's Car-Mart's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended April 30th, 2018 vs April 30th, 2017, America's Car-Mart reported revenue of $169.45MM vs $152.92MM (up 10.81%) and basic earnings per share $1.42 vs $0.68 (up 108.82%). For the twelve months ended April 30th, 2018 vs April 30th, 2017, America's Car-Mart reported revenue of $612.20MM vs $587.75MM (up 4.16%) and basic earnings per share $5.04 vs $2.57 (up 96.11%). America's Car-Mart is expected to report earnings on November 15th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending October 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.79. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.34 and is expected to report on May 20th, 2019.

To read the full America's Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CRMT

-----------------------------------------

SAEXPLORATION HOLDINGS, INC. (SAEX) REPORT OVERVIEW

SAExploration's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, SAExploration reported revenue of $16.88MM vs $13.56MM (up 24.52%) and basic earnings per share -$2.24 vs -$1.91. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, SAExploration reported revenue of $127.02MM vs $205.56MM (down 38.21%) and basic earnings per share -$4.34 vs -$6.13. SAExploration is expected to report earnings on November 14th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018.

To read the full SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (SAEX) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=SAEX

-----------------------------------------

ASCENA RETAIL GROUP, INC. (ASNA) REPORT OVERVIEW

Ascena Retail Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended April 30th, 2018 vs April 30th, 2017, Ascena Retail Group reported revenue of $1,503.30MM vs $1,565.10MM (down 3.95%) and basic earnings per share -$0.20 vs -$5.29. For the twelve months ended July 31st, 2017 vs July 31st, 2016, Ascena Retail Group reported revenue of $6,649.80MM vs $6,995.40MM (down 4.94%) and basic earnings per share -$5.48 vs -$0.06. Ascena Retail Group is expected to report earnings on September 24th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending July 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.08 and is expected to report on September 24th, 2018.

To read the full Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (ASNA) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ASNA

-----------------------------------------

INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (INFI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Infinity Pharmaceuticals' Recent Financial Performance

For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $6.00MM vs $18.72MM (down 67.95%) and basic earnings per share -$0.83 vs -$0.61. Infinity Pharmaceuticals is expected to report earnings on November 6th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.14. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.71 and is expected to report on March 21st, 2019.

To read the full Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INFI) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=INFI

-----------------------------------------

HOLOGIC, INC. (HOLX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Hologic's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Hologic reported revenue of $824.00MM vs $806.10MM (up 2.22%) and basic earnings per share $0.41 vs $0.21 (up 95.24%). For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Hologic reported revenue of $3,058.80MM vs $2,832.70MM (up 7.98%) and basic earnings per share $2.70 vs $1.18 (up 128.81%). Hologic is expected to report earnings on November 14th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.50. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.43 and is expected to report on November 14th, 2018.

To read the full Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=HOLX

-----------------------------------------

CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORPORATION (CRC) REPORT OVERVIEW

California Resources' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, California Resources reported revenue of $549.00MM vs $516.00MM (up 6.40%) and basic earnings per share -$1.70 vs -$1.13. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, California Resources reported revenue of $2,006.00MM vs $1,547.00MM (up 29.67%) and basic earnings per share -$6.26 vs $6.76. California Resources is expected to report earnings on November 5th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$1.22. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.76 and is expected to report on February 25th, 2019.

To read the full California Resources Corporation (CRC) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CRC

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at compliance@Fundamental-Markets.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: media@Fundamental-Markets.com

© 2018 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@Fundamental-Markets.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.