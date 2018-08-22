Research Report Identifies America's Car-Mart, SAExploration, Ascena Retail Group, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Hologic, and California Resources with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement
0
08/22/2018 | 02:01pm CEST
NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT), SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX), Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA), Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI), Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX), and California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.
Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed August 20th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.
AMERICA'S CAR-MART, INC. (CRMT) REPORT OVERVIEW
America's Car-Mart's Recent Financial Performance
For the three months ended April 30th, 2018 vs April 30th, 2017, America's Car-Mart reported revenue of $169.45MM vs $152.92MM (up 10.81%) and basic earnings per share $1.42 vs $0.68 (up 108.82%). For the twelve months ended April 30th, 2018 vs April 30th, 2017, America's Car-Mart reported revenue of $612.20MM vs $587.75MM (up 4.16%) and basic earnings per share $5.04 vs $2.57 (up 96.11%). America's Car-Mart is expected to report earnings on November 15th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending October 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.79. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.34 and is expected to report on May 20th, 2019.
SAEXPLORATION HOLDINGS, INC. (SAEX) REPORT OVERVIEW
SAExploration's Recent Financial Performance
For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, SAExploration reported revenue of $16.88MM vs $13.56MM (up 24.52%) and basic earnings per share -$2.24 vs -$1.91. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, SAExploration reported revenue of $127.02MM vs $205.56MM (down 38.21%) and basic earnings per share -$4.34 vs -$6.13. SAExploration is expected to report earnings on November 14th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018.
For the three months ended April 30th, 2018 vs April 30th, 2017, Ascena Retail Group reported revenue of $1,503.30MM vs $1,565.10MM (down 3.95%) and basic earnings per share -$0.20 vs -$5.29. For the twelve months ended July 31st, 2017 vs July 31st, 2016, Ascena Retail Group reported revenue of $6,649.80MM vs $6,995.40MM (down 4.94%) and basic earnings per share -$5.48 vs -$0.06. Ascena Retail Group is expected to report earnings on September 24th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending July 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.08 and is expected to report on September 24th, 2018.
For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $6.00MM vs $18.72MM (down 67.95%) and basic earnings per share -$0.83 vs -$0.61. Infinity Pharmaceuticals is expected to report earnings on November 6th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.14. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.71 and is expected to report on March 21st, 2019.
For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Hologic reported revenue of $824.00MM vs $806.10MM (up 2.22%) and basic earnings per share $0.41 vs $0.21 (up 95.24%). For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Hologic reported revenue of $3,058.80MM vs $2,832.70MM (up 7.98%) and basic earnings per share $2.70 vs $1.18 (up 128.81%). Hologic is expected to report earnings on November 14th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.50. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.43 and is expected to report on November 14th, 2018.
CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORPORATION (CRC) REPORT OVERVIEW
California Resources' Recent Financial Performance
For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, California Resources reported revenue of $549.00MM vs $516.00MM (up 6.40%) and basic earnings per share -$1.70 vs -$1.13. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, California Resources reported revenue of $2,006.00MM vs $1,547.00MM (up 29.67%) and basic earnings per share -$6.26 vs $6.76. California Resources is expected to report earnings on November 5th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$1.22. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.76 and is expected to report on February 25th, 2019.
