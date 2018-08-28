Research Report Identifies Blue Apron, Otonomy, InnerWorkings, Rent-A-Center, NOW, and Flotek Industries with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN), Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC), InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK), Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII), NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW), and Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



The new research reports from Fundamental Markets examine Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN), Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC), InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK), Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII), NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW), and Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed August 24th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC. (APRN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Blue Apron's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Blue Apron reported revenue of $179.56MM vs $238.06MM (down 24.57%) and basic earnings per share -$0.17 vs -$0.47. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Blue Apron reported revenue of $881.19MM vs $795.42MM (up 10.78%) and basic earnings per share -$1.64 vs -$0.84. Blue Apron is expected to report earnings on November 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.47. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.53 and is expected to report on February 12th, 2019.

BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC. (APRN)

-----------------------------------------

OTONOMY, INC. (OTIC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Otonomy's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Otonomy reported revenue of $0.12MM vs $0.33MM (down 62.27%) and basic earnings per share -$0.44 vs -$0.77. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Otonomy reported revenue of $1.24MM vs $0.68MM (up 80.97%) and basic earnings per share -$2.97 vs -$3.69. Otonomy is expected to report earnings on November 14th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.69. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$2.03 and is expected to report on March 14th, 2019.

OTONOMY, INC. (OTIC)

-----------------------------------------

INNERWORKINGS, INC. (INWK) REPORT OVERVIEW

InnerWorkings' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, InnerWorkings reported revenue of $281.97MM vs $280.07MM (up 0.68%) and basic earnings per share -$0.01 vs $0.08. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, InnerWorkings reported revenue of $1,138.36MM vs $1,094.40MM (up 4.02%) and basic earnings per share $0.31 vs $0.07 (up 342.86%). InnerWorkings is expected to report earnings on November 6th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.61 and is expected to report on March 11th, 2019.

INNERWORKINGS, INC. (INWK)

-----------------------------------------

RENT-A-CENTER, INC. (RCII) REPORT OVERVIEW

Rent-A-Center's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Rent-A-Center reported revenue of $655.73MM vs $677.64MM (down 3.23%) and basic earnings per share $0.26 vs -$0.17. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Rent-A-Center reported revenue of $2,702.54MM vs $2,963.25MM (down 8.80%) and basic earnings per share $0.12 vs -$1.98. Rent-A-Center is expected to report earnings on October 29th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.15. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.22 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2019.

RENT-A-CENTER, INC. (RCII)

-----------------------------------------

NOW INC. (DNOW) REPORT OVERVIEW

NOW's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, NOW reported revenue of $777.00MM vs $651.00MM (up 19.35%) and basic earnings per share $0.12 vs -$0.16. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, NOW reported revenue of $2,648.00MM vs $2,107.00MM (up 25.68%) and basic earnings per share -$0.48 vs -$2.18. NOW is expected to report earnings on November 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.03. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.61 and is expected to report on February 13th, 2019.

NOW INC. (DNOW)

-----------------------------------------

FLOTEK INDUSTRIES, INC. (FTK) REPORT OVERVIEW

Flotek Industries' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Flotek Industries reported revenue of $59.09MM vs $85.18MM (down 30.63%) and basic earnings per share -$1.30 vs -$0.07. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Flotek Industries reported revenue of $317.10MM vs $262.83MM (up 20.65%) and basic earnings per share -$0.48 vs -$0.88. Flotek Industries is expected to report earnings on November 14th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.03. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.15 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2019.

FLOTEK INDUSTRIES, INC. (FTK)

-----------------------------------------

