Research Report Identifies Inter Parfums, Cedar Realty Trust, Choice Hotels International, LendingClub, Kohl's, and Energy Transfer Partners with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR), Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR), Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH), LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC), Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS), and Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (NYSE:ETP), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR), Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR), Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH), LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC), Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS), and Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (NYSE:ETP) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed August 29th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

INTER PARFUMS, INC. (IPAR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Inter Parfums' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Inter Parfums reported revenue of $149.37MM vs $129.14MM (up 15.67%) and basic earnings per share $0.35 vs $0.22 (up 59.09%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Inter Parfums reported revenue of $591.25MM vs $521.07MM (up 13.47%) and basic earnings per share $1.33 vs $1.07 (up 24.30%). Inter Parfums is expected to report earnings on November 14th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.55. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.88 and is expected to report on March 12th, 2019.

CEDAR REALTY TRUST, INC. (CDR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Cedar Realty Trust's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Cedar Realty Trust reported revenue of $41.35MM vs $35.70MM (up 15.83%) and basic earnings per share $0.08 vs -$0.10. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Cedar Realty Trust reported revenue of $146.01MM vs $151.09MM (down 3.36%) and basic earnings per share -$0.04 vs -$0.08. Cedar Realty Trust is expected to report earnings on November 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.54 and is expected to report on February 14th, 2019.

CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (CHH) REPORT OVERVIEW

Choice Hotels International's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Choice Hotels International reported revenue of $295.44MM vs $261.02MM (up 13.19%) and basic earnings per share $1.41 vs $0.90 (up 56.67%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Choice Hotels International reported revenue of $1,007.36MM vs $924.64MM (up 8.95%) and basic earnings per share $2.03 vs $2.48 (down 18.15%). Choice Hotels International is expected to report earnings on November 5th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.95. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.09 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2019.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION (LC) REPORT OVERVIEW

LendingClub's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, LendingClub reported interest income of $127.76MM vs $157.26MM (down 18.76%) and basic earnings per share -$0.14 vs -$0.06. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, LendingClub reported interest income of $611.26MM vs $696.66MM (down 12.26%) and basic earnings per share -$0.38 vs -$0.38. LendingClub is expected to report earnings on November 6th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.01. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.03 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2019.

KOHL'S CORPORATION (KSS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Kohl's' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended April 30th, 2018 vs April 30th, 2017, Kohl's reported revenue of $4,208.00MM vs $4,065.00MM (up 3.52%) and basic earnings per share $0.46 vs $0.39 (up 17.95%). For the twelve months ended January 31st, 2018 vs January 31st, 2017, Kohl's reported revenue of $19,095.00MM vs $18,686.00MM (up 2.19%) and basic earnings per share $5.14 vs $3.12 (up 64.74%). Kohl's is expected to report earnings on November 8th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending October 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.70. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.78 and is expected to report on March 7th, 2019.

ENERGY TRANSFER PARTNERS, L.P. (ETP) REPORT OVERVIEW

Energy Transfer Partners' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Energy Transfer Partners reported revenue of $9,410.00MM vs $6,576.00MM (up 43.10%) and basic earnings per share -$0.01 vs -$0.04. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Energy Transfer Partners reported revenue of $29,054.00MM vs $21,827.00MM (up 33.11%) and basic earnings per share $0.94 vs -$1.38. Energy Transfer Partners is expected to report earnings on November 6th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.62 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

