Research Report: Potassium Chlorate Market (2019-2023) | Demand From End-user Industries to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the potassium chlorate market and it is poised to grow by $ 214.84 mn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts
Frequently Asked Questions:
What are the major trends in the market?
Growth of pulp and paper industry is a major trend driving the growth of the market.
At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The year-over-year growth for 2019 is estimated at 3.24% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be $ 214.84 mn.
Who are the top players in the market?
Chenzhou Chenxi Metals Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Pangea Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., and Sandvik AB., are some of the major market participants
What is the key market driver?
The demand from end-user industries is one of the major factors driving the market
How big is the North America market?
The North America region will contribute 32% of the market share
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Chenzhou Chenxi Metals Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Pangea Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., and Sandvik AB., are some of the major market participants. The demand from end-user industries will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Potassium Chlorate Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Potassium Chlorate Market is segmented as below:
Application
Explosives And Matchstick Manufacturing
Others
Geographic Landscape
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
Potassium Chlorate Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The potassium chlorate market report covers the following areas:
Potassium Chlorate Market Size
Potassium Chlorate Market Trends
Potassium Chlorate Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the growth of pulp and paper industry as one of the prime reasons driving the potassium chlorate market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Potassium Chlorate Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
Detailed information on factors that will assist potassium chlorate market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the potassium chlorate market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the potassium chlorate market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of potassium chlorate market vendors
