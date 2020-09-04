Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Research Report: Trampoline Market (2020-2024) | Growing Penetration of E-commerce to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the trampoline market and it is poised to grow by USD 691 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200904005073/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Trampoline Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Trampoline Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?
    Commercial.
  • What are the major trends in the market?
    Advent of smart trampolines.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
    The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during 2020-2024,
  • Who are the top players in the market?
    Jump King, JumpSport Inc., Multiplay International Ltd., Plum Products Ltd., Pure Global Brands Inc., Skywalker Holdings LLC, Springfree Trampoline Inc., Stamina Products Inc., UpperBounce, and Vuly Trampolines Pty Ltd. are the top players in the market.
  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?
    The market is driven by the growing penetration of e-commerce. However, the increased adoption of alternative fitness and recreational activities might hamper the growth of the market.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Jump King, JumpSport Inc., Multiplay International Ltd., Plum Products Ltd., Pure Global Brands Inc., Skywalker Holdings LLC, Springfree Trampoline Inc., Stamina Products Inc., UpperBounce, and Vuly Trampolines Pty Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Growing penetration of e-commerce will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Trampoline Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Trampoline Market is segmented as below:

  • Distribution Channel
    • Offline
    • Online
  • Product
    • Round Trampolines
    • Rectangular And Square Trampoline
    • Others
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • North America
    • South America
    • MEA
  • End-user
    • Commercial
    • Individual

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40264

Trampoline Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The trampoline market report covers the following areas:

  • Trampoline Market Size
  • Trampoline Market Trends
  • Trampoline Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the advent of smart trampolines as one of the prime reasons driving the Trampoline Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Trampoline Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist trampoline market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the trampoline market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the trampoline market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of trampoline market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • Preface
  • Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

  • Market segmentation by distribution channel
  • Comparison by distribution channel
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Round trampolines - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Rectangular and square trampolines - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Market segmentation by end-user
  • Comparison by end-user
  • Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Individual - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

  • Advent of smart trampolines
  • Advent of springless trampolines
  • Growing number of trampoline parks

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Jump King
  • JumpSport Inc.
  • Multiplay International Ltd.
  • Plum Products Ltd.
  • Pure Global Brands, Inc.
  • Skywalker Holdings LLC
  • Springfree Trampoline, Inc.
  • Stamina Products, Inc.
  • UpperBounce
  • Vuly Trampolines Pty Ltd.

PART 16: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 17: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:44pMEET GROUP, INC. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Changes in Control or Registrant, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02:41pHYB : Management's Discussion and Analysis (form 10-K)
AQ
02:41pWALMART : Selects 850 Entrepreneurs to Pitch their U.S. Manufactured Products at First-Ever Virtual Open Call Event
BU
02:40pAB INTERNATIONAL GROUP CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:40pNEWS : to Host Virtual Dow Jones Investor Day
PU
02:38pNORSEMONT MINING : Annual General and Special Meeting Results
AQ
02:36pPyroGenesis Signs $11.5MM Contract for US Navy's Two Ship Build
GL
02:34pMaryland Attorney Michele Rosenfeld Triumphs in Years-Long Land Development Case
GL
02:33pGREAT WEST LIFECO : President and CEO to speak at Scotiabank Financials Summit
AQ
02:32pWORLD'S LARGEST MEETING OF ENTERPRISE ARCHITECTS CONCLUDES : Real-World Examples of Successful Business Transformation Journeys
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL A : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Traffic figures for August 2020
3JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. : JUST EAT TAKEAWAY COM N : All systems 'go' for Just Eat Takeaway.com Grubhub acqu..
4BHP GROUP : BHP : Appointment of Non-executive Director
5CIENA CORPORATION : CIENA CORP : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group