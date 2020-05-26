Log in
Research Report with COVID-19 Forecasts - Advanced Lead-Acid Battery Market 2019-2023 | Change in Energy Mix to Boost Growth | Technavio

05/26/2020 | 05:31am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the advanced lead-acid battery market and it is poised to grow by USD 4.89 bn during 2019-2023. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200526005310/en/

Technavio has announced the latest market research report titled Global Advanced Lead-acid Battery Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH, Clarios, Crown Battery Manufacturing Co., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa Corp., Leoch International Technology Ltd., Narada Power Source Co. Ltd., and The Furukawa Battery Co. Ltd, are some of the major market participants. Although the change in energy mix will offer immense growth opportunities, decline in lithium-ion battery costs will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Change in energy mix has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, decline in lithium-ion battery costs might hamper market growth.

Advanced Lead-Acid Battery Market 2019-2023 : Segmentation

Advanced Lead-Acid Battery Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Automotive
    • Stationary
    • Others
  • Geographic Landscape
    • The Americas
    • APAC
    • EMEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40015

Advanced Lead-Acid Battery Market 2019-2023 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our advanced lead-acid battery market report covers the following areas:

  • Advanced Lead-Acid Battery Market Size
  • Advanced Lead-Acid Battery Market Trends
  • Advanced Lead-Acid Battery Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing the adoption of microgrids as one of the prime reasons driving the advanced lead-acid battery market growth during the next few years.

Advanced Lead-Acid Battery Market 2019-2023 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the advanced lead-acid battery market, including some of the vendors such as Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH, Clarios, Crown Battery Manufacturing Co., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa Corp., Leoch International Technology Ltd., Narada Power Source Co. Ltd., and The Furukawa Battery Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the advanced lead-acid battery market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Advanced Lead-Acid Battery Market 2019-2023 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist advanced lead-acid battery market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the advanced lead-acid battery market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the advanced lead-acid battery market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of advanced lead-acid battery market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Stationary - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Rising vendor collaborations
  • Changes in grid structure driving demand for energy storage
  • Increasing adoption of microgrids

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH
  • Clarios
  • Crown Battery Manufacturing Co.
  • East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.
  • EnerSys
  • Exide Technologies
  • GS Yuasa Corp.
  • Leoch International Technology Ltd.
  • Narada Power Source Co. Ltd.
  • The Furukawa Battery Co. Ltd.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
