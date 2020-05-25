Log in
Research Report with COVID-19 Forecasts - Automotive LED Headlamps Market 2020-2024 | Need for Energy-Efficient Lighting Systems to Boost Growth | Technavio

05/25/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the automotive LED headlamps market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.35 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200525005260/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive LED Headlamps Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive LED Headlamps Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Lumax Industries Ltd., OSRAM GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Valeo SA, and Varroc Engineering Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The need for energy-efficient lighting systems will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Need for energy-efficient lighting systems has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Automotive LED Headlamps Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Automotive LED Headlamps Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Passenger Cars
    • Commercial Vehicles
    • Others
  • Geography
    • Europe
    • North America
    • APAC
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40893

Automotive LED Headlamps Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive LED headlamps market report covers the following areas:

  • Automotive LED Headlamps Market size
  • Automotive LED Headlamps Market trends
  • Automotive LED Headlamps Market industry analysis

This study identifies introduction of laser headlamps as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive LED headlamps market growth during the next few years.

Automotive LED Headlamps Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the automotive LED headlamps market, including some of the vendors such as Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Lumax Industries Ltd., OSRAM GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Valeo SA, and Varroc Engineering Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive LED headlamps market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive LED Headlamps Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive LED headlamps market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the automotive LED headlamps market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the automotive LED headlamps market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive LED headlamps market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application placement
  • Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA
  • Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • LG Electronics Inc.
  • Lumax Industries Ltd.
  • OSRAM GmbH
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Stanley Electric Co. Ltd.
  • Valeo SA
  • Varroc Engineering Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
