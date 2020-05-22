Log in
Research Report with COVID-19 Forecasts - Automotive Level Sensor Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Sales of Passenger and Commercial Vehicles to Boost Growth | Technavio

05/22/2020 | 03:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the automotive level sensor market and it is poised to grow by USD 1497.04 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200522005310/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Level Sensor Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Level Sensor Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Infineon Technologies AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, TE Connectivity Ltd., Technoton, Veoneer Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants. The increasing sales of passenger and commercial vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing sales of passenger and commercial vehicles has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Automotive Level Sensor Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Automotive Level Sensor Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Fuel Level Sensor
    • Engine Oil Level Sensor
    • Coolant Level Sensor
    • Brake Fluid Level Sensor
    • Power Steering Fluid Level Sensor
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • North America
    • Europe
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41290

Automotive Level Sensor Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive level sensor market report covers the following areas:

  • Automotive Level Sensor Market Size
  • Automotive Level Sensor Market Trends
  • Automotive Level Sensor Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing popularity of NEMS and MEMS technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive level sensor market growth during the next few years.

Automotive Level Sensor Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the automotive level sensor market, including some of the vendors such as Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Infineon Technologies AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, TE Connectivity Ltd., Technoton, Veoneer Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive level sensor market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive Level Sensor Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive level sensor market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the automotive level sensor market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the automotive level sensor market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive level sensor market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Fuel level sensor - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Engine oil level sensor - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Coolant level sensor - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Brake fluid level sensor - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Power steering fluid level sensor - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Aptiv Plc
  • Continental AG
  • DENSO Corp.
  • HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
  • Infineon Technologies AG
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • TE Connectivity Ltd.
  • Technoton
  • Veoneer Inc.
  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
