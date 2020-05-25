Log in
News : Companies

Research Report with COVID-19 Forecasts - Corporate M-learning Market 2020-2024| Increasing Number of Partnerships and Acquisitions to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

05/25/2020 | 08:01am EDT

The corporate m-learning market is expected to grow by USD 10.13 billion during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters – with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200525005096/en/

Technavio has announced the latest market research report titled Global Corporate M-Learning Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities that influence COVID-19 pandemic - Request a free sample report of the corporate m-learning market

Players in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base and geographical presence by forming strategic alliances with other corporate m-learning solutions providers. For instance, in May 2018, Skillsoft announced its partnership with Shine Learning. The partnership allowed the users of Shine Learning to access Skillsoft’s extensive learning portfolio, including business skills training, digital transformation, productivity and collaboration, and others. Similarly, in October 2018, Avaya Inc. partnered with Global Knowledge Training. The partnership enabled Global Knowledge Training to provide training to Avaya’s channel partners in Latin America and Canada. Such strategic partnerships are fueling the growth of the global corporate m-learning market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41391

As per Technavio, the growing popularity of game-based learning will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Corporate M-learning Market: Growing Popularity of Game-based Learning

The use of gamification in corporate m-learning enhances earner engagement, influences behavior change, and promotes healthy competition among employees. Owing to such benefits, organizations are integrating gamification solutions in corporate m-learning. For instance, Accord LMS partnered with Evoq Social to gamify its learning management system. It included new features such as a leaderboard, badges, and a points-based reputation system to provide a more engaging and interesting learning experience for employees. Therefore, the increasing popularity of gamification is expected to boost the growth of the global corporate m-learning market during the forecast period.

“Integration of analytics in corporate m-learning and the rising demand for skilled professionals in emerging technologies will further boost market growth during the forecast period”, says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Corporate M-learning Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the corporate m-learning market by type (technical corporate m-learning and non-technical corporate m-learning) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The North America region led the corporate m-learning market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, North America is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the presence of major MNCs, such as Microsoft, SAP, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (Cognizant Technology Solutions), BI WORLDWIDE, and others in the region.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
