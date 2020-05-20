Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Research Report with COVID-19 Forecasts-Data Center Market in China 2020-2024 | Demand for Hyper-Converged Data Centers to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 04:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the data center market in China and it is poised to grow by USD 18.01 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200520005645/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Data Center Market in China 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Data Center Market in China 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., AT&T Inc., Baidu Inc., China Mobile Ltd., China Telecommunications Corp. Ltd., China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., and Tencent Holdings Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The demand for hyper-converged data centers will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Demand for hyper-converged data centers has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Data Center Market in China 2020-2024: Segmentation

Data Center Market in China is segmented as below:

  • Component
    • IT Infrastructure
    • General Construction
    • Power Management Systems
    • Cooling Systems
    • Others

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40778

Data Center Market in China 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our data center market in China report covers the following areas:

  • Data Center Market in China Size
  • Data Center Market in China Trends
  • Data Center Market in China Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing investment in quantum computing as one of the prime reasons driving the data center market growth in China during the next few years.

Data Center Market in China 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the data center market in China, including some of the vendors such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., AT&T Inc., Baidu Inc., China Mobile Ltd., China Telecommunications Corp. Ltd., China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., and Tencent Holdings Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the data center market in China are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Data Center Market in China 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist data center market growth in China during the next five years
  • Estimation of the data center market size in China and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the data center market in China
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data center market vendors in China

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Component

Customer landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:23pATYR PHARMA INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:23pKRONOS WORLDWIDE INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04:23pEQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:22pCHENIERE ENERGY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:22pMOODYS CORP /DE/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:22pPORTNOY LAW : Grand Canyon Education, Inc. Investors have until July 13, 2020 to file Lead Plaintiff Motion
GL
04:21pRBC BEARINGS INCORPORATED : INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
04:21pHAWKINS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:21pVOXELJET AG : to present at Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 8, 2020
BU
04:21pCorePoint Lodging Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETEASE, INC., : NETEASE : Reports First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
2TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL S A : Confirms UK North Sea Assets Sale Under Modified Terms
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : Workers Push Back Against Plans To Curtail Coronavirus Hazard Pay -- WSJ
4FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA : FRESENIUS SE : Raised to Buy by Morgan Stanley
5Norwegian Air's lessors take majority ownership

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group