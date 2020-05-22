Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Research Report with COVID-19 Forecasts - Desalination Market 2020-2024 | Increase in Population and Rise in Demand for Consumable Water to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

The desalination market is expected to grow by USD 8.07 billion during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters – with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200522005313/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Desalination Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Desalination Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities that influence COVID-19 pandemic - Request a free sample report of the desalination market

By 2050, the global population is estimated to reach 9.73 billion, and 70% of this growth is expected to come from urban areas. The growing population coupled with changing dietary habits have increased the use of freshwater. Freshwater is also used in the agriculture sector and several industrial processes such as solvent processing, steam generation, and heating and cooling systems. With the growing scarcity of available freshwater, industries and organizations are required to treat and recycle wastewater before discharging. Also, several coastal communities and cities are increasing their dependency on seawater to meet their drinking water requirements. Many such factors have increased the demand for desalination to meet the growing demand for freshwater for various domestic, industrial, and agricultural purposes, which is fueling the market growth.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43592

As per Technavio, the increase in demand for membrane technology will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Desalination Market: Increase in Demand for Membrane Technology

Membrane technology is considered as the most efficient and green technology for the desalination of water. Membrane technologies such as RO are significantly becoming popular among end-users due to their minimal use of water and low installation and maintenance costs. Also, they offer high-degree output with a minimum level of water input. Many such advantages are increasing the demand for membrane technology compared to other filtration techniques such as MED and MSF. Therefore, the rising demand for membrane technology is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global desalination market during the forecast period.

“Changing climatic conditions and increased investments in desalination plants will further boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Desalination Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the desalination market by technology (membrane and thermal) and geography (MEA, APAC, North America, Europe, and South America).

The MEA region led the desalination market in 2019, followed by APAC, North America, Europe, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, MEA is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the presence of numerous countries with insufficient water resources in the region.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:39pNATURA &CO : publishes its first annual report with Avon
PR
05:38pCODE CHAIN NEW CONTINENT LTD : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:38pEXACTUS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations Forward-Looking Statements (form 10-K)
AQ
05:37pEXELIXIS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:37pVIEW : Other Events (form 8-K/A)
AQ
05:37pWINDTREE THERAPEUTICS INC /DE/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:37pALLIED ESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:34pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (SERV) Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
05:33pCUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:33pFUSE MEDICAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : France warns Renault could disappear; Nissan plans job cuts
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecasts sales above estimates, powered by data center results
3JD.COM, INC. : JD COM : Retail CEO's Livestreaming Debut Shows A Golden Opportunity to Buy a Propert …
4ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : Revenue Climbs 22%, Profit Sinks -- Update
5NOVAVAX, INC. : NOVAVAX : How one Indian company could be world's door to a COVID-19 vaccine

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group