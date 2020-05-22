Log in
Research Report with COVID-19 Forecasts - Digital Education Publishing Market in US 2020-2024 | Competitive Price of Digital Educational Content to Boost Growth | Technavio

05/22/2020 | 03:16pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the digital education publishing market in US and it is poised to grow by USD 1084.92 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200522005300/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Digital Education Publishing Market in US 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co. KG, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Instructure Inc., John Wiley & Sons Inc., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, RELX Plc, and Scholastic Corp. are some of the major market participants. The competitive price of digital educational content will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Competitive price of digital educational content has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Digital Education Publishing Market in US 2020-2024: Segmentation

Digital Education Publishing Market in US is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Digital Textbooks
    • Digital Assessment Books
    • Others

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43524

Digital Education Publishing Market in US 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our digital education publishing market in US report covers the following areas:

  • Digital Education Publishing Market in US Size
  • Digital Education Publishing Market in US Trends
  • Digital Education Publishing Market in US Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing number of e-learning enrolments in higher education sector as one of the prime reasons driving the digital education publishing market growth in US during the next few years.

Digital Education Publishing Market in US 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the digital education publishing market in US, including some of the vendors such as Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co. KG, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Instructure Inc., John Wiley & Sons Inc., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, RELX Plc, and Scholastic Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the digital education publishing market in US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Digital Education Publishing Market in US 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist digital education publishing market growth in US during the next five years
  • Estimation of the digital education publishing market size in US and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the digital education publishing market in US
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital education publishing market vendors in US

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Digital textbooks - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Digital assessment books - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • K-12 - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Higher education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Corporate and skill-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

  • Overview

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.
  • Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co. KG
  • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.
  • Instructure Inc.
  • John Wiley & Sons Inc.
  • McGraw-Hill Education Inc.
  • NIIT Ltd.
  • Pearson Plc
  • RELX Plc
  • Scholastic Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
