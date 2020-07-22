Research Report with COVID-19 Forecasts- Global Applicant Tracking Systems Market 2020-2024 | Cost-effective Time-saving Traits of this System to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

The global applicant tracking systems market size is expected to grow by USD 454.31 million during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters – with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

The applicant tracking systems (ATS) are superior to traditional recruitment methods by means of three recruitment parameters, namely time to hire, cost per hire, and the quality of hire. The ATS method bypasses various steps such as newspaper ads, manual scrutinizing, and the requirement of large physical spaces for conducting interviews. Thus, the cost and time required in selecting a suitable candidate is significantly reduced. The ATS software is highly cost-efficient compared with the traditional approach as there are various package models available in the market. Flexible cost benefits and high ROI compared with the traditional approach are expected to drive the growth of the global applicant tracking systems market.

As per Technavio, the popularity of ATS-integrated social media recruiting will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Applicant Tracking Systems Market: Popularity of ATS-Integrated Social Media Recruiting

Some of the ATS vendors in the market are offering ATS tools that can be integrated with social media platforms such as Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter. The key benefit of integrating social media with a company’s ATS is that it expands the scope of the audience for a job, and thereby helps gain more applicants. For instance, ExactHire is an ATS vendor that offers HireCentric ATS that can be integrated with social media websites such as Facebook and Twitter. The followers of these social media websites would have visibility to any job listings posted on the website. Thus, the growing popularity of ATS-integrate social media recruiting will drive the growth of the market.

“Factors such as the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI)-related services, and the growing popularity of mobile-based ATS apps will have a significant impact on the growth of the applicant tracking systems market value during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Applicant Tracking Systems Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the applicant tracking systems market by deployment (cloud-based and on-premises) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the applicant tracking systems market share in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as growing need for smart and efficient recruiting and the increasing number of foreign students enrollments.

