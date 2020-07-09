Log in
Research Report with COVID-19 Forecasts- Global Biosurfactants Market 2020-2024| Increasing Global Industrial Waste to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

07/09/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

The global biosurfactants market size is expected to grow by USD 3388.02 thousand during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters – with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200709005579/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biosurfactants Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biosurfactants Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities influenced by COVID-19 pandemic @ Request a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

The continuous increase in industrial waste globally drives the increased production of biosurfactants. This is because industrial waste acts as a source of raw material for the manufacture of biosurfactants; it is identified as a renewable feedstock. Biosurfactants are produced from environment-friendly substrates such as agro-industrial waste products, crop residues, oil processing industry waste, and food processing industry waste. Thus, the high rate of generation of industrial waste is expected to increase the production of biosurfactants during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44099

As per Technavio, the growing demand for environment-friendly products will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Biosurfactants Market: Growing Demand for Environment-Friendly Products

The significant shift of consumers from artificial and synthetic products to bio-based organic products is anticipated to boost the growth of the global biosurfactants market. Biosurfactants are manufactured from agro-waste and food processing industry waste, and their production involves the use of organic materials such as coconut oil, rapeseed oil, palm oil, and soybean oil. Biosurfactants are widely consumed by the pharmaceutical industry and the textile sector; in food processing applications; as a detergent, fabric softener, and oilfield chemical; and in the agricultural sector to enhance the efficiency of soil and destroy weeds and pests. Compared to synthetic surfactants, bio-based surfactants are organic in origin, easily compostable, biodegradable, and environment-friendly. Thus, they are considerably used in varied applications, including cosmetics and personal care products.

“Factors such as the environmental regulations on synthetic surfactants, and the potential use of biosurfactants in cancer treatment will have a significant impact on the growth of the biosurfactants market value during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Biosurfactants Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the biosurfactants market by application (detergents, cosmetics, industrial cleaners, food processing, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The European region led the biosurfactants market share in 2019, followed by North America, APAC, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the European region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the growing awareness of the benefits of biosurfactants across several end-user industries.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

 


© Business Wire 2020
