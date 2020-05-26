 Research Report with COVID-19 Forecasts - Global Crowdfunding Market 2020-2024 | Social Media as A Source Of Free Of Cost Promotion to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global crowdfunding market and it is poised to grow by USD 124.35 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AngelList Holdings LLC, CircleUp Network Inc., Crowdfunder Inc., Fundable LLC, Fundrise LLC, GoFundMe Inc., Indiegogo Inc., Kickstarter PBC, Patreon Inc., and Teespring Inc, are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Social media as a source of free of cost promotion has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Global Crowdfunding Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation

Global Crowdfunding Market is segmented as below:

Type P2P Lending Equity Investment Hybrid Reward Others

Geography North America APAC Europe South America MEA



Global Crowdfunding Market 2020-2024 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our global crowdfunding market report covers the following areas:

Global Crowdfunding Market size

Global Crowdfunding Market trends

Global Crowdfunding Market industry analysis

This study identifies the use of crowdfunding campaigns as avenues for crowdsourcing as one of the prime reasons driving the global crowdfunding market growth during the next few years.

Global Crowdfunding Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global crowdfunding market, including some of the vendors such as AngelList Holdings LLC, CircleUp Network Inc., Crowdfunder Inc., Fundable LLC, Fundrise LLC, GoFundMe Inc., Indiegogo Inc., Kickstarter PBC, Patreon Inc., and Teespring Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the global crowdfunding market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

P2P lending - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Equity investment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Reward - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AngelList Holdings LLC

CircleUp Network Inc.

Crowdfunder Inc.

Fundable LLC

Fundrise LLC

GoFundMe Inc.

Indiegogo Inc.

Kickstarter PBC

Patreon Inc.

Teespring Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

