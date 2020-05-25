Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Research Report with COVID-19 Forecasts - Global Office and Contact Center Headsets Market 2020-2024 | Low Risk of Health Complications to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 10:01am EDT

The office and contact center headsets market is expected to grow by USD 1.33 billion during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters – with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200525005150/en/

Technavio has announced the latest market research report titled Global Office and Contact Center Headsets Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced the latest market research report titled Global Office and Contact Center Headsets Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The prolonged use of cellphones can have serious health complications, such as headaches, muscle tension around the neck, and neck pain. In such cases, the use of headphones is preferred, as it reduces the health complications considerably. Moreover, the awareness about the negative effects of radio waves has also led to an increase in the demand for headsets. Major headset manufacturers such as Plantronics, have started offering office and contact center headsets that reduce muscle pain to the user while performing daily office tasks. Thus, the low risk of health complications will be one of key factors for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43260

As per Technavio, the growing popularity of wireless headsets will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Office and Contact Center Headsets Market: Growing Popularity of Wireless Headsets

The emergence of wireless technology is one of the significant technological advances of the 21st century. These short-range radio waves help in sharing data, such as pictures, music, documents, and videos. Such waves are also used in headphones to transfer signals, which helps in sharing the sound from a smart device to a wireless headphone. The cord-free feature of wireless headphones is convenient for users. It offers mobility and hands-free experience. As a result, users can continue doing any other task without any hassle. Noise filtering, long-distance operations, multitasking, high-quality audio, reliability, and multitasking are some key features of wireless headphones, which have led to their high demand in the global market. Therefore, the popularity of wireless headsets is acting as an enabler for the growth of the global market.

“Factors such as the incorporation of advanced features, such noise cancellation, and the ability to increase user productivity will have a significant impact on the growth of the office and contact center headsets market value during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Office And Contact Center Headsets Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the office and contact center headsets market by application (contact center and office) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the office and contact center headsets market in 2019, followed by APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the growing penetration of audio and related accessories in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:35aGraph Blockchain Announces Launching of BluStem, Ecommerce Wellness Platform
NE
10:33aEXFO : to present at Cowen's Virtual TMT Conference
PU
10:31aHUDYA PUBL : Notice of Annual General Meeting in Hudya AB
AQ
10:31aLAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA : renews its partnership with Mackenzie Investments to offer an exclusive series of mutual funds to its personal customers
AQ
10:31aResearch Report with COVID-19 Forecasts - ePedigree Software Market 2020-2024 |Growing Need for Serialization to Tackle Counterfeiting to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
10:30aYARA INTERNATIONAL : Share purchase by Yara primary insider
AQ
10:28aWILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson Plc
DJ
10:26aPARK LAWN CORPORATION : Announces May 2020 Dividend
AQ
10:24aVESTAS WIND A/S : Share-based incentive programme 2020
AQ
10:23aPhone call between Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and H.E. Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of the People's Republic of Bangladesh
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1RENAULT : RENAULT SA : Buy rating from JP Morgan
2BAYER AG : BAYER : says it makes progress in settlement talks over weedkiller
3DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Lufthansa, German government agree on $9.8 billion rescue package - sources
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : Lagardere Shares Soar on Founding Family's Deal With LVMH Boss
5ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : CEO to Be Replaced by Mercedes AMG Chief ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group