Research Report with COVID-19 Forecasts - Global Optical Time Domain Reflectometer (OTDR) Market 2020-2024| Growing Investments in Smart City Projects to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

The optical time domain reflectometer (OTDR) market is expected to grow by USD 41.2 million during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters – with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Optical Time Domain Reflectometer (OTDR) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The concept of smart city is gaining immense popularity across the globe, with several countries adopting it to improve infrastructure. For instance, in April 2018, the Government of the Philippines announced its plan to construct a smart city called the New Clark City as a twin city to Manila. The first phase of the project is expected to be completed by 2022. The investment entailed for the new project is approximated at USD 14 billion. IoT devices are expected to play a major role in the development of such smart cities. However, IoT devices require telecommunication networks to facilitate the network connection and ensure fast and secure data transmission. Therefore, telecommunication network service providers are developing their network infrastructure using optical fibers. Optical fiber networks are deployed to interconnect schools, hospitals, traffic light systems, and public security systems. Thus, the growing investments in smart city projects will drive the growth of the market.

As per Technavio, the increasing demand for tier-2 certification standard will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Optical Time Domain Reflectometer (OTDR) Market: Increasing Demand For Tier-2 Certification Standard

The testing of optical fiber cabling is necessary to ensure that optical fiber links meet the performance expectation outlined by the IEEE, ISO/IEC, TIA/EIA standards. Tier-1 testing is performed by LSPM, which tests the true optical loss of the link by closely simulating actual network conditions. Tier-2 testing is performed by OTDRs, which measures the total optical loss from the reflections within the link, such as the reflections from the fiber itself (Rayleigh backscatter), and the components in the link, such as connectors and splices (Fresnel reflections), to calculate the overall loss of the link. Optical fiber cable installation service providers are increasingly supplementing tier-1 testing with tier-2 testing to minimize the optical fiber link loss and to ensure reliable network coverage and optimized workflow. Thus, the increasing demand for the tier-2 certification standard is expected to drive the growth of the global OTDR market during the forecast period.

“Factors such as the rising investments in 4G/5G network deployment, and the growing investments in smart grid projects will have a significant impact on the growth of the OTDR market value during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Optical Time Domain Reflectometer (OTDR) Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the optical time domain reflectometer (OTDR) market by End-user (Communication, cable TV, private enterprise network, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the optical time domain reflectometer market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the rise in data traffic, digital transformation efforts undertaken by organizations and governments, and the rise in Internet penetration rates.

