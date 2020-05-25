Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Research Report with COVID-19 Forecasts - Global RAID Controller Card Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Adoption of Cloud-based Storage Services to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 06:01am EDT

The raid controller card market is expected to grow by USD 439.92 million during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters – with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200525005041/en/

Technavio has announced the latest market research report titled Global RAID Controller Card Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced the latest market research report titled Global RAID Controller Card Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global data center storage market has grown significantly over the last few years. The market was valued at USD 54.92 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 181.22 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 26.97%. The market is witnessing an increased adoption of cloud-based storage services due to low initial investment and high security. Data centers require servers and storage devices that are integrated with RAID controllers. Therefore, the increasing adoption of cloud-based storage services will drive the global RAID controller card market growth during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43440

As per Technavio, the rising adoption of SSDs will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

RAID Controller Card Market: Rising Adoption Of SSDs

The adoption of SSDs is high among enterprises as these flash-based storage devices require minimal power. Many enterprises have also adopted SSDs due to the declining cost of flash-based storage devices. In addition, the vendors are increasingly focusing on incorporating technological advances in their products. For instance, Huawei Technologies announced the development of NVMe over IP SSD that will have an on-drive object storage scheme. Hence, the rising adoption of SSDs is expected to be one of the major trends in the global RAID controller card market.

“Factors such as the rising investments to construct colocation data centers, and the advent of containerized data centers will have a significant impact on the growth of the RAID controller card market value during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

RAID Controller Card Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the raid controller card market by product (hardware RAID and software RAID) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the raid controller card market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the increasing number of colocation data centers, and the increased demand for data centers from banking and finance players, hyperscalers, and technology firms.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:01aAXACTOR : Extraordinary general meeting Axactor SE
AQ
07:01aENAD GLOBAL 7 PUBL : Update Regarding No Straight Roads
AQ
07:01aTECNOTREE OYJ : Corporation - Managers' Transactions - Ketkar
AQ
07:01aTERRASCEND : Closes Initial Tranche of US$30 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
AQ
07:01aCERES GLOBAL : Strengthens Seed Division with New Soybean and Corn Partners
AQ
07:01aEARTHRENEW : Announces Production of New Pellet Formulations for Field Trials This Spring
AQ
07:01aSRG MINING : Signs Additional Offtake Agreement Bringing Total Sales to 85% of Production
AQ
07:01aPIPESTONE ENERGY CORP. : to Reschedule Shareholder Meeting
AQ
07:01aClinical Outcomes Using RYONCIL™ (remestemcel-L) in Children and Adults With Severe Inflammatory Graft Versus Host Disease Published in Three Articles in Biology of Blood and Marrow Transplantation
GL
07:01aKalytera Issues CEO Letter to Shareholders
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1RENAULT : RENAULT SA : Buy rating from JP Morgan
2BAYER AG : BAYER : says it makes progress in settlement talks over weedkiller
3ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : CEO to Be Replaced by Mercedes AMG Chief ..
4TÉCNICAS REUNIDAS, S.A. : TECNICAS REUNIDAS S A : The company sends information regarding 2020 First Quarter R..
5ENZYMATICA AB (PUBL) : ENZYMATICA PUBL : and STADA extend agreement for Europe

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group