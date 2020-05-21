Log in
Research Report with COVID-19 Forecasts-Global Waste Heat Recovery Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with ABB Ltd. and Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. | Technavio

05/21/2020 | 08:07am EDT

The global waste heat recovery market is expected to grow by USD 11.31 billion as per Technavio. Steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4%. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200521005377/en/

Technavio has announced the latest market research report titled Global Waste Heat Recovery Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced the latest market research report titled Global Waste Heat Recovery Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Waste Heat Recovery Market Analysis Report by End-user (Chemical, Petroleum refining, Paper, Commercial and institutional, Food and beverages, Metal, and Other end-users) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-waste-heat-recovery-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing focus on reducing emissions and carbon footprint. In addition, the emergence of advanced technologies for waste heat recovery is anticipated to boost the growth of the waste heat recovery market.

Greenhouse gas emissions from manufacturing facilities, power stations, and oil refineries have been creating a serious environmental impact. Hence, governments across the world are undertaking various initiatives to control greenhouse gas emissions and industrial energy emissions. For instance, the European Union Trading Scheme (EU TDS) focuses on combating climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Under this initiative, companies have implemented heat recovery systems whereby they can sell the unused emission permits under a cap and trade system. Such initiatives will boost the adoption of waste heat recovery systems during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Waste Heat Recovery Companies:

ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd. operates its business through segments such as electrification products, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grids. ABB Waste Heat Recovery System (WHRS) is the key offering of the company.

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. operates its business through segments such as Clean Energy HRS and Electronics Assembly. Clean Cycle II Organic Rankine Cycle is the key offering of the company.

John Wood Group PLC

John Wood Group PLC operates its business through segments such as Asset Solutions Americas, Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia & Australia, Specialist Technical Solutions, Environment & Infrastructure Solutions, and Investment Services. The company offers waste recovery solutions from its subsidiary Amec Foster Wheeler.

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. operates its business through segments such as power systems; industry and infrastructure; and aircraft, defense, and space. Eco - TG System and STG System are the key offerings of the company.

Siemens AG

Siemens AG operates its business through segments such as power and gas, energy management, building technologies, mobility, digital factory, process industries and drives, financial services, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. Siemens Organic Rankine Cycle is the key offering of the company.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Waste Heat Recovery Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2024)

  • Chemical
  • Petroleum refining
  • Paper
  • Commercial and institutional
  • Food and beverages
  • Metal
  • Other end-users

Waste Heat Recovery Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2024)

  • North America
  • Europe
  • APAC
  • MEA
  • South America

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
