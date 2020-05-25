Log in
Research Report with COVID-19 Forecasts - Healthcare Cloud Computing Market 2020-2024 | Development of Hyper-Converged Infrastructure to Boost Growth | Technavio

05/25/2020 | 03:46pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the healthcare cloud computing market and it is poised to grow by USD 25.54 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 23% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200525005266/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., athenahealth Inc., Carestream Health Inc., General Electric Co., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and Siemens Healthineers AG are some of the major market participants. The development of hyper-converged infrastructure will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Development of hyper-converged infrastructure has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • SaaS
    • IaaS
    • PaaS
  • Geographic Landscape
    • North America
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41148

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our healthcare cloud computing market report covers the following areas:

  • Healthcare Cloud Computing Market size
  • Healthcare Cloud Computing Market trends
  • Healthcare Cloud Computing Market industry analysis

This study identifies integrated service offering for healthcare industry as one of the prime reasons driving the healthcare cloud computing market growth during the next few years.

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the healthcare cloud computing market, including some of the vendors such as Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., athenahealth Inc., Carestream Health Inc., General Electric Co., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and Siemens Healthineers AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the healthcare cloud computing market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist healthcare cloud computing market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the healthcare cloud computing market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the healthcare cloud computing market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of healthcare cloud computing market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Customer Landscape

  • Overview

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
  • Amazon Web Services Inc.
  • athenahealth Inc.
  • Carestream Health Inc.
  • General Electric Co.
  • IBM Corp.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • Oracle Corp.
  • Salesforce.com Inc.
  • Siemens Healthineers AG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
