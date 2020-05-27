Log in
Research Report with COVID-19 Forecasts - In-Flight Catering Services Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Passenger Traffic and Influence of Tourism to Boost Growth | Technavio

05/27/2020 | 02:31am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the in-flight catering services market and it is poised to grow by USD 5.79 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200526005921/en/

Technavio has announced the latest market research report titled Global In-Flight Catering Services Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Air Culinaire Worldwide LLC, Cathay Pacific Catering Services (H.K.) Ltd., DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft, Emirates Flight Catering Co., Flying Food Group, Frankenberg GmbH, gategroup Holding AG, LSG Lufthansa Service Holding AG, Newrest Group International SAS, and SATS Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The increasing passenger traffic and influence of tourism will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing passenger traffic and influence of tourism has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

In-Flight Catering Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

In-Flight Catering Services Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Food
    • Beverages
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41182

In-Flight Catering Services Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our in-flight catering services market report covers the following areas:

  • In-Flight Catering Services Market size
  • In-Flight Catering Services Market trends
  • In-Flight Catering Services Market industry analysis

This study identifies the rising trend of serving prepackaged meals as one of the prime reasons driving the in-flight catering services market growth during the next few years.

In-Flight Catering Services Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the in-flight catering services market, including some of the vendors such as Air Culinaire Worldwide LLC, Cathay Pacific Catering Services (H.K.) Ltd., DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft, Emirates Flight Catering Co., Flying Food Group, Frankenberg GmbH, gategroup Holding AG, LSG Lufthansa Service Holding AG, Newrest Group International SAS, and SATS Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the in-flight catering services market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

In-Flight Catering Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist in-flight catering services market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the in-flight catering services market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the in-flight catering services market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of in-flight catering services market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Customer Landscape

  • Overview

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Air Culinaire Worldwide LLC
  • Cathay Pacific Catering Services (H.K.) Ltd.
  • DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft
  • Emirates Flight Catering Co.
  • Flying Food Group
  • Frankenberg GmbH
  • gategroup Holding AG
  • LSG Lufthansa Service Holding AG
  • Newrest Group International SAS
  • SATS Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
